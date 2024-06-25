You can have the standard Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, or if you’re feeling really flush, the Pixel 9 Pro XL which could be Google’s first ultra-premium model…

Recent reports suggest that Google is about to shake up its Pixel lineup in 2024 with a new model – the Pixel 9 Pro XL. If true, this means Google’s 2024/25 Pixel lineup would look something like this: the standard Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and a new entrant, the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

This strategic shift marks a potential return to the “XL” branding, which hasn’t been seen since the Pixel 4 XL debuted in 2019.

However, the reintroduction of the XL model seems to be more than just a nod to nostalgia. It appears to be a calculated step towards (potentially) establishing Google’s presence in the premium, $1000+ smartphone market.

Larger & Better… Or Just Larger? It’ll Definitely Be More Expensive The burning question on everyone’s mind is whether the XL model will simply be a larger version of its siblings or if it will boast exclusive features to justify a higher price point. Me? I’m leaning towards the latter scenario. It’s highly probable that Google is eyeing a high-end, $1000+ model to directly compete with Apple’s Pro Max and Samsung’s Ultra phones. But do to that it’ll need to outfit the Pixel 9 Pro XL with some exclusive hardware and/or capabilities, just as Samsung and Apple does with its Pro Max and Ultra models. This move makes sense from a competitive standpoint. Both Apple and Samsung have successfully carved out a niche in the ultra-premium smartphone segment, offering devices with cutting-edge features and correspondingly high price tags. By introducing the Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google could be positioning itself to capture a slice of this lucrative market because, let’s face it: literally no one is buying the hyper-expensive Pixel Fold. Google faces a delicate balancing act, though; it has messed up its pricing with Pixel phones before, and this hurt sales badly. More recently, with its Pixel A series and value-charged standard Pixel models, Google has built a reputation for offering competitive pricing on its Pixel devices, often undercutting rivals while still delivering impressive performance and features. The challenge lies in introducing a premium-priced model without alienating its existing customer base or disrupting the established dynamics of its product lineup.

Pixel 9 XL Camera is Likely Where All The Action Will Be Pin If the Pixel 9 Pro XL does indeed materialize, it’s reasonable to expect a retail price north of $999. To justify this higher price point, Google will likely need to pack the device with exclusive features not found in the standard Pro model. These could potentially include advanced camera capabilities, increased storage options (like a 1TB model), or even cutting-edge AI functionalities leveraging Google’s expertise in machine learning. The camera system, in particular, has always been a strong selling point for Pixel devices. Google might choose to equip the Pro XL with an enhanced lens array or exclusive computational photography features. Alternatively, the company could focus on performance enhancements, potentially offering more RAM or a specialized version of its Tensor chip in the top-tier model. At this stage, no one really knows – but the phone will need to have quite a few unique selling points to pull people away from the Pixel 9 Pro, Apple’s iPhone 16 series, and Samsung’s Ultra models.