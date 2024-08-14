18 Reasons The Pixel 9 Pro XL is A Content Creator’s Dream

Apple’s got most content creators locked to iPhone. But the new Pixel 9 Pro XL has Apple’s iPhone whipped in more ways than one – here’s what you need to know…

If you create content for a living and you predominantly use a phone, there’s a few things you need: lots of storage, a brilliant camera, and a decent-sized screen for editing on the fly. Most creators flock to Apple and its Pro Max model iPhones.

But Google has now entered the convo with its newly launch Pixel 9 series which is topped by the ultra-flagship Pixel 9 Pro XL, a direct competitor to Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. And you know what? I actually think Google has created one of the best content creator-focussed phones on the market with the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Why? From its impressive new camera tech to its storage and AI capabilities, this phone has literally everything you need to create every possible type of content, from YouTube videos to Instagram posts and stories.

Here’s why I think the Pixel 9 Pro XL could well become one of the best content creation phones on the market inside the next 12 months…

18 Reasons Why ALL Content Creators Should Be Taking A Long, Hard Look At The Pixel 9 Pro XL… Pin Massive 6.8-Inch Display The Pixel 9 Pro XL features a stunning 6.8-inch Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for creators who need ample screen real estate to edit photos, videos, and design on the go. 48MP Telephoto Lens with 5x Optical Zoom The 48MP telephoto lens offers incredible detail and clarity, allowing creators to capture high-resolution zoom shots without losing quality. Perfect for photography enthusiasts who need versatility in their shots. Powerful Tensor G4 Chip The new Tensor G4 chip, co-designed with Google DeepMind, is optimized for AI-driven tasks, making it easier to edit, render, and process multimedia content directly on your phone without lag or slowdowns. Up to 1TB of Storage With up to 1TB of storage available, the Pixel 9 Pro XL gives creators ample space to store large files, high-resolution images, 4K videos, and a library of apps, ensuring you never run out of space while working on your projects. Pixel Studio for On-The-Go Creativity Pixel Studio, the on-device image generator, allows creators to bring their ideas to life instantly. Powered by the Tensor G4, it offers a creative canvas where you can generate, edit, and stylize images with ease.

The Video Quality on The Pixel 9 Pro XL is A YouTuber’s Dream

The video capabilities on the Pixel 9 Pro XL are top-tier, making it an excellent choice for anyone serious about capturing high-quality video content.

Here’s what you need to know about what it can do in the video-capture department:

48MP Telephoto Lens with 5x Optical Zoom The Pixel 9 Pro XL’s 48MP telephoto lens allows you to capture high-resolution videos with 5x optical zoom. This is perfect for getting close-up shots without losing detail, even when recording from a distance. Super Res Zoom Video This feature enables you to zoom in up to 20x while maintaining impressive video quality. It’s particularly useful for creators who need flexibility in framing their shots without compromising on clarity. Night Sight Video The Pixel 9 Pro XL excels in low-light conditions thanks to its improved Night Sight Video mode. This feature processes videos in low light twice as fast, allowing you to capture bright, detailed footage even in challenging lighting. Video Boost With Video Boost, the Pixel 9 Pro XL processes your videos after recording, enhancing color, stability, and overall quality. This post-processing happens automatically, giving you polished, professional-looking videos with minimal effort.

4K Recording at 60fps The Pixel 9 Pro XL supports 4K video recording at 60 frames per second (fps), ensuring smooth and detailed footage. This is essential for creators who want to produce high-definition content that stands out. AI-Powered Video Editing AI features like Auto Frame help you reframe your shots for better composition during editing, while tools like Magic Editor let you make adjustments to your videos by simply describing the changes you want, such as altering lighting or adding elements to the scene. Improved Audio Recording The Pixel 9 Pro XL includes enhanced audio recording features, ensuring that your videos not only look great but sound great too. This is crucial for creators who want their content to have professional-grade audio quality. Stabilization and Smooth Panning Advanced video stabilization helps reduce shake and jitter, making your handheld videos look smooth and stable. The Pixel 9 Pro XL also excels at smooth panning shots, providing a cinematic feel to your footage.

Magic Editor with AI Enhancements

The Magic Editor in Google Photos is a game-changer for creators, allowing you to reframe, edit, and enhance photos effortlessly. The AI-powered features let you modify images by simply describing what you want to see, such as adding elements to a scene.

Long-Lasting 5,060mAh Battery

The Pixel 9 Pro XL’s large 5,060mAh battery ensures that creators can work on their projects throughout the day without worrying about running out of power. Plus, fast charging options mean you’re never out of action for long.

16GB of RAM for Multitasking

With 16GB of RAM, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is designed for heavy multitasking. Creators can run multiple apps simultaneously—like editing photos while streaming music—without experiencing any slowdowns.

Gemini Live for Enhanced Productivity

Gemini Live, Google’s new conversational AI, helps creators brainstorm ideas, manage tasks, and get real-time assistance directly from their phone. It’s like having a personal assistant in your pocket, making it easier to stay organized and focused on your creative projects.

And the Pixel 9 Pro XL is just one of three phones in the Pixel 9 series; check out the other models inside our Google Pixel 9 Series Resource Hub.