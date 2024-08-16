Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 9 Pro XL: What You Need To Know Before You Buy

Google gets it, so why doesn’t Apple? With Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, you can have it all the same – or with a bigger display. Simple.

TL;DR: Which is Best? The Pixel 9 Pro or The Pixel 9 Pro XL? So, you’re trying to decide between the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL? Good news—this year, the decision is pretty simple. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is just a bigger version of the Pixel 9 Pro. There’s no hidden surprise, no extra camera magic, and no bump in RAM. It’s all about size. The Pixel 9 Pro gives you everything the XL does in a more compact package.

If you want a bigger display and a larger battery, go for the XL. LEARN MORE: Google’s Pixel 9 Series Detailed

Pixel 9 Pro vs. Pixel 9 Pro XL Pin What’s The Difference? Let’s get right to it—the Pixel 9 Pro XL doesn’t pack any exclusive features that make it a must-have over the Pixel 9 Pro. Both phones share the same powerful internals, so you’re not giving up any performance or camera capabilities if you opt for the smaller Pixel 9 Pro. The real difference? The XL just gives you a larger 6.8-inch display and a bigger battery. That’s it. So this year, the Pixel 9 Pro might actually be the better pick for most people. You’re choosing the size that fits you, not the features. Display: Bigger, But Does It Really Matter? Pin The big draw of the Pixel 9 Pro XL is, well, the big display. With a 6.8-inch Super Actua screen, it’s a noticeable step up from the Pixel 9 Pro’s 6.3-inch display. Both phones use the same impressive display tech—3,000 nits peak brightness, 24-bit color, and low-power LTPO for that smooth, always-on experience at 1Hz. Yes, the XL has more pixels, but they’re spread out over a larger area. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro packs those pixels tighter, giving it a slightly sharper screen. Honestly, though, the difference is so small, you probably won’t even notice it. Both displays are incredibly sharp, easily beating out anything you’ll find on an iPhone or Galaxy phone right now. Whether you go big or stay compact, you’re getting one of the best displays on any smartphone today.

Same Cameras, Same Power—No Matter Which You Choose Pin Here’s where Google stands out: they didn’t hold back any features for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. You’re getting the exact same cameras on both models, including that standout 5x zoom lens that makes Pixel phones a favorite for photography lovers. Unlike other brands, where you need to buy the biggest and most expensive phone for the best camera features, Google has leveled the playing field. Whether you go with the Pixel 9 Pro or the XL, you’re getting the same incredible camera system. So, you don’t have to overthink it—if you’re eyeing the Pixel 9 Pro XL just for better cameras, you can save your money and go with the Pixel 9 Pro without losing a thing. Battery Life and Charging: The XL’s Real Edge Where the Pixel 9 Pro XL really shines is battery life. With a bigger 5,060mAh battery (compared to the Pixel 9 Pro’s 4,700mAh), it’s got the stamina to keep you going longer. Both phones support 45W fast charging, but here’s the kicker—the Pixel 9 Pro XL charges faster. Google says it’ll hit 70% in just 30 minutes, compared to 55% for the Pixel 9 Pro. That’s a significant difference if you’re constantly on the go and need that quick power boost.