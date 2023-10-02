Is The Pixel 8 Waterproof? Let’s Find Out

The Google Pixel 8 has an IP68 rating. But what does it mean for the water resistance of Pixel 8? Let me answer your question: “Is the Pixel 8 waterproof?”

KEY TAKEAWAYS Google Pixel 8 is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

IP68 rating means it has robust water resistance, ensuring the device can be submerged in water 1.5 meters deep for about 30 minutes.

This means the Pixel 8 can survive light encounters with water but not extended immersion or deep water submersion.

Let’s talk more about the IP68 rating and what this means for the waterproofing capabilities of Pixel 8.

What Is IP Rating?

IP rating or Ingress Protection rating is an international standard to rate the degree of water and dust protection a device can withstand.

The two numbers in the IP rating denote a device’s resistance against solids and liquids. Let’s look at the IP68 rating of the Pixel 8 and what it means.

The solids rating can go from a minimum of X to a maximum of 6, while the liquid rating can go from X to a maximum of 9K.

Attaining a 6 in solid rating means the device is completely protected against dust and other solids, with no Ingress of dust offering complete protection against dust. 8 – The number 8 in the IP68 rating stands just below the maximum rating a device can achieve. It means that the device can be immersed beyond 1m underwater, but water can ingress when water is continuously immersed.

The IP68 rating in Pixel 8 means the device can be submerged in water 1.5 meters deep for upto 30 minutes. But it will not survive extended periods of submerging under water.

What Does IP68 Rating Mean In Real World Scenarios?

Yeah, the IP rating is good and everything, but what does that mean in real-world scenarios? Let’s discuss that.

Accidental splashes – Pixel 8 can withstand accidental splashes, whether from washing your hands or splashes while in your bathroom.

– Pixel 8 can withstand accidental splashes, whether from washing your hands or splashes while in your bathroom. Rain – Pixel 8 can survive light and medium rain if you want to use the phone while in the rain.

– Pixel 8 can survive light and medium rain if you want to use the phone while in the rain. Brief Submersion – Did you accidentally drop your phone in the pool? No problem, as long as you retrieve it promptly.

Exceeding The IP68 Limits

Some scenarios might be more than what the Pixel 8 can handle, exceeding the limits of the IP68 rating, such as:

High-pressure Water Jets – An IP68 rating doesn’t assure resistance to high-pressure water jets; you’d need a phone with an IP69K rating.

– An IP68 rating doesn’t assure resistance to high-pressure water jets; you’d need a phone with an IP69K rating. Deep Water Activities – You can’t take your Pixel 8 to deep water activities such as scuba diving, swimming, etc.

– You can’t take your Pixel 8 to deep water activities such as scuba diving, swimming, etc. Extended Submersion – You can’t keep your Pixel 8 underwater for more than 30 minutes, even at shallow depths.

– You can’t keep your Pixel 8 underwater for more than 30 minutes, even at shallow depths. Exposure To Other Liquids – The IP68 rating is primarily for freshwater. It doesn’t guarantee exposure to saltwater, chlorine, or other liquids.

– The IP68 rating is primarily for freshwater. It doesn’t guarantee exposure to saltwater, chlorine, or other liquids. Wear And Tear – The water resistance seals and gaskets can get degraded over time** and can be damaged if the phone is dropped. It can also be damaged if the phone is opened and repaired.

Is The IP68 Rating Good On Pixel 8?

Pixel 8’s IP68 rating is on par with other flagship smartphones as it is as good as it can get when you consider flagships such as Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

You can get better IP ratings on a smartphone, but that’s only available in niche rugged products like Nokia XR21 and Ulephone Armor 6.

Final Thoughts

Pixel 8 is water resistant and has an IP68 rating. This doesn’t mean you can submerge your phone underwater as much as you like. Even if there is an IP68 rating, water can get inside your phone, damaging the internals of the phone. It is also worth noting that the IP68 rating doesn’t guarantee anything, and if your phone gets damaged by water, the company won’t be providing you any support other than repairing it for a fee. So you should be careful with your device near water, and if you want to submerge your phone underwater, you should go for a Waterproof case for your phone, like Calicase or JOTO.