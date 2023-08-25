Google Pixel Update Policy: How Many Years Will Google Support Your Pixel?

Pin

Google Pixels are famous for getting the latest Android version updates first. But how long will Google update its devices? Let’s check out the Google Pixel update policy.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Google still leads most other brands in terms of Android version updates.

Google provides five years of software support for its phones.

All Google Pixel phones get Android version updates until three years from launch and security patches until five years from the launch.

Google has been the king of Android updates till Samsung one day decided to provide software support for its devices even longer. But Google is still the easy second in terms of providing software support for its phones.

Google Pixels, as the first-party Android device from Google, enjoys the privilege of getting Android version updates the moment Google announces it. Likewise, a bunch of Pixel phones will get the Android 14 update soon after it has been officially unveiled. In this article, let’s discuss the Google Pixel update policy and see how long these Pixel devices will be updated.

Google Update Policy For Pixel Phones

All Google Pixel phones enjoy the same kind of software support from Google, unlike other brands that discriminate between flagships and budget phones.

All Google Pixel phones will get guaranteed Android version updates until at least three years from the phone’s launch and guaranteed security updates until at least five years from the phone’s launch.

Google previously only provided guaranteed Android version updates and security patches until at least three years from the device’s launch. It changed it from Pixel 6 to extend security patch support for at least five years. So all phones older than Pixel 6 get only updates till three years from launch.

Official Software Support List From Google

Take a look at the official list Google has provided on its support website for Pixels:

Phone Model Guaranteed Android Version Updates Guaranteed Security Updates Pixel Fold June 26, 2026 June 25, 2028 Pixel 7a May 8, 2026 May 7, 2028 Pixel 7 Pro October 2025 October 2027 Pixel 7 October 2025 October 2027 Pixel 6 Pro October 2024 October 2026 Pixel 6 October 2024 October 2026 Pixel 6a July 2025 July 2027 Pixel 5a 5G August 2024 August 2024 Pixel 5 October 2023 October 2023 Pixel 4a 5G November 2023 November 2023 Pixel 4a August 2023 August 2023 Pixel 4 XL October 2022 October 2022 Pixel 4 October 2022 October 2022

From this table, and by the official software support policy from Google, Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G are getting dropped, and Android 13 will be the last Android version update these phones get.

Pixel 5, on the other hand, will get Android 14 as the last Android version update. Pixel 5a 5G’s update scenario is interesting. Google says it guarantees Android version updates till August 2024, but if Android 15 isn’t ready by August 2024, it will have to settle with Android 14 as its last Android version.