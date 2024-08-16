Video Boost is a cool feature, especially if you want to upload in 8K. With the Pixel 9 series, it is now TWICE as fast with processing too

Google is stepping up its game to challenge the iPhone’s dominance among content creators, particularly the Pro Max. The Pixel 8 earned it a few, new fans. But the Pixel 9 should help cement it as a power player in content creation.

The fact that Google just got burned for coercing content creators into producing ONLY favourable content about its new phones is kind of alarming. But it shouldn’t do too much damage to the launch; initial previews of the phones are very positive.

And, besides, the camera tech and new AI features inside Pixel 9 sound utterly badass.

Big Updates For Pixel 9 Pro Camera, No Zoom Enhance, Though… Pin The Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL are bringing some serious enhancements to the table, especially with Super Res Zoom. Super Res Zoom is Google’s AI-powered zoom technology designed to deliver stunningly detailed images, even at extreme zoom levels of 20x or 30x. It combines advanced hardware, intelligent software, and machine learning algorithms to enhance photo quality. By leveraging the natural hand shake, Super Res Zoom captures a series of slightly offset images and then uses AI to identify the sharpest shot. The only choice to make is big one or small one. You don’t have to wonder whether you really need a 5x zoom camera, like the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers, instead of only 3x zoom, as you get with the iPhone 15 Pro. Tech Radar It then enhances the final image by incorporating data from the other frames, resulting in a high-resolution photo that retains impressive detail, even when zoomed in significantly. And with the Pixel 9 Pro’s camera unit, it just got a whole lot better. Thanks to an upgraded 5x 48MP telephoto lens, you can now zoom up to 30x, and it’s not just for stills—this powerful feature makes its video debut on the Pixel 9 series. But don’t get too excited just yet—Zoom Enhance, a feature many were eagerly waiting for, didn’t make it in time for the launch.