Google had an opportunity to make its Pixel 9 Pro Fold unbeatable in the foldable space but it didn’t – and you have to wonder why?

The newly launched Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (quite a mouthful) starts from $1799.99 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at $1099. Big price difference, right? It is. But here’s the rub: the “cheaper” Pixel 9 Pro XL has the better camera system, and not just by a bit – but A LOT…

Why Didn’t Google Make The Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s Camera Better? Given the price and the fact that next to no one is actually buying foldable phones, why the heck didn’t Google just use the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s camera in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold? Think about it: If it has the same camera module as the 9 Pro XL, it’d have the best camera system of any foldable phone on the market.

The larger screen of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold lends itself to photo and video editing, making it an ideal choice for creators (that could purchase it through their LLC).

(that could purchase it through their LLC). $1799 is A LOT of cash to spend on a phone, so creators and other “professional users” are the perfect market for it. And what do these guys want? The best camera system possible.

Foldable Phones Are Perfect For Creators, Yet They’re Positioned At Non-Creators – This is Silly… Pin Now, I’m sure there’s a good reason for this. Perhaps the component cost of adding in the more advanced camera module from the Pixel 9 Pro XL would have pushed the cost of the foldable phone to a place Google wasn’t comfortable with. But if you’re spending the best part of $1800 on a phone, what’s another $200 to get access to one of the best camera modules on the market? This is what PR and advertising agencies are for – get them to solve the problem.

Pixel 9 Pro XL Camera vs Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold To get the point across, in case you’re unaware of the specs for each phone’s camera, here’s a handy breakdown of how they compare: Feature Pixel 9 Pro XL Pixel 9 Pro Fold Main Camera 50MP sensor for high-resolution, detailed photos. 48MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture for better low-light performance. Ultra-Wide Camera 48MP ultra-wide camera for detailed wide-angle shots. 10.5MP ultra-wide camera with Macro Focus for close-up and wide shots. Telephoto Camera 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom for sharp, detailed zoomed shots. 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and Super Res Zoom up to 20x. OK, now let’s breakdown this a little more… Main Camera: Pixel 9 Pro XL : The main camera uses a 50MP sensor , offering higher resolution and potentially sharper details, particularly in well-lit conditions.

: The main camera uses a , offering higher resolution and potentially sharper details, particularly in well-lit conditions. Pixel 9 Pro Fold: The main camera features a 48MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. While the resolution is slightly lower than the XL, the wider aperture allows more light in, making it better suited for low-light photography. Why It Matters The Pixel 9 Pro XL shines in bright settings with its high-resolution 50MP sensor, delivering detailed shots. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold excels in low-light scenarios thanks to its f/1.7 aperture, despite the slightly lower resolution. Ultra-Wide Camera Pixel 9 Pro XL : Comes with a 48MP ultra-wide camera , which is exceptionally powerful for wide-angle shots, capturing a lot of detail across expansive scenes.

: Comes with a , which is exceptionally powerful for wide-angle shots, capturing a lot of detail across expansive scenes. Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Features a 10.5MP ultra-wide camera with a 127° field of view and Macro Focus, allowing for close-up shots with detailed wide perspectives. Why It Matters The Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a higher resolution for ultra-wide shots, making it ideal for capturing expansive landscapes in high detail. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, with its 10.5MP ultra-wide and Macro Focus, provides more versatility for macro photography and wide shots, though at a lower resolution. Telephoto Camera: Pixel 9 Pro XL : Equipped with a 48MP telephoto camera offering 5x optical zoom , delivering zoomed-in shots with high detail.

: Equipped with a offering , delivering zoomed-in shots with high detail. Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Features a 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and Super Res Zoom up to 20x. Why It Matters The Pixel 9 Pro XL excels in delivering detailed zoomed shots, thanks to its 48MP telephoto lens. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold provides a capable telephoto experience, though the lower resolution means images may not be as sharp when zoomed in, despite offering the same optical zoom.

Bottom Line? Google Missed A Golden Opportunity With The Pixel 9 Pro Fold

You see what I’m getting at here? The Pro XL’s camera is superior in every context. Internally, so with things like specs and memory, the phone’s are more or less comparable.

But the camera system, arguably the most important component on phones these days, especially for content creators, just isn’t there; not like it should be. Feels like Google – and most other foldable phone brands – are aiming their models at the wrong audience.

They got things backwards: the foldable phone should be aimed at creators / pros and come with the best-in-class camera systems because the larger screen, duh, makes content editing much, much easier.

Just my 2 cents, leave yours in the comments below…