The Evolution Of Apple’s iPhone Camera – iPhone 4 To iPhone 12

Here, we will show you the evolution of the Apple iPhone camera from the iPhone 4 to the upcoming iPhone 12, detailing how it has changed over the years – from the number of sensors to the type of technology they use…

If there’s one thing iPhone users enjoy, it’s taking beautiful photos with their devices. Apple uses top-notch technology to ensure that the cameras in iPhones produce only high-quality images. Currently, users of the latest iPhone devices can capture images and videos in 4k quality, as well as harness an array of tools and software applications to create professional-looking photos.

But it wasn’t always this way; the evolution of Apple’s iPhone camera has taken A LONG TIME. It has developed over each generation, adding in more megapixels, more sensors, improved machine learning, and things like Optical Image Stabilization. As you can see below, the big changes happened slowly, over the course of the last decade.

Apple iPhone Camera Evolution

MODEL FRONT CAMERA REAR CAMERA iPhone 4 0.3 MP 5.0 MP wide iPhone 4s 0.3 MP 8.0 MP wide iPhone 5 1.2 MP 8.0 MP wide iPhone 5c 1.2 MP 8.0 MP wide iPhone 5s 1.2 MP 8.0 MP wide iPhone 6 1.2 MP 8.0 MP wide iPhone 6 Plus 1.2 MP 8.0 MP wide iPhone 6s 5 MP 12.2 MP wide iPhone 6s Plus 5 MP 12.2 MP wide iPhone SE 1.2 MP 12.2 MP wide iPhone 7 7 MP 12.2 MP wide iPhone 7 Plus 7 MP 12.2 MP wide 12.2 MP telephoto iPhone 8 7 MP 12.2 MP wide iPhone 8 Plus 7 MP 12.2 MP wide 12.2 MP telephoto iPhone X 7 MP 12.2 MP wide 12.2 MP telephoto iPhone XR 7 MP 12.2 MP wide iPhone XS 7 MP 12.2 MP wide 12.2 MP telephoto iPhone XS Max 7 MP 12.2 MP wide 12.2 MP telephoto iPhone 11 12 MP 12 MP wide 12 MP telephoto iPhone 11 Pro 12 MP 12 MP wide 12 MP ultrawide 12 MP telephoto iPhone 11 Pro Max 12 MP 12 MP wide 12 MP ultrawide 12 MP telephoto iPhone SE (2020) 7 MP 12 MP wide iPhone 12 12 MP 12 MP wide camera 12 MP ultrawide 12 MP telephoto 12 MP LiDAR Scanner

iPhone Camera Updates – iPhone 4 to iPhone 12

Cameras have always been an important part of a phone. But it wasn’t until mid-way through the 2000s, that things really started heating up, thanks to key developments with chipsets and image signal processors. Improvements at a silicon level add up to big changes to a phone’s functionality, and the advent of higher-performance cameras was born for the massive developments ARM has made in the last decade.

Dual, triple, and even quad-lens cameras are now only possible because of the powerful chipsets we have inside our phones. Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865, for instance, has myriad capabilities designed specifically for imaging and image capture. And innovation isn’t slowing down; Moore’s Law is consistently being bent and stretched. And in 2021, we’ll see further developments with phone cameras.

Although Apple’s iPhone 12, which lands later on this year, we’ll be the first out the door with a true, next-generation processor in the form of the company’s A14 CPU. And that thing will be insanely powerful, so much so that many expect to see a similar chip, or, at least one based on the A14 launching inside Apple’s first ARM-powered MacBook in late 2020, early 2021.

iPhone 4/4s

The iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s featured the same front cameras but different rear ones. While the iPhone 4 had a 5MP rear camera and could shoot video at 720p max, the iPhone 4s 8 MP rear camera, and could shot HD video at 1080p.

iPhone 5/5c/5s

With the iPhone 5, Apple introduced a 1.2 MP front camera while retaining the 8 MP rear camera of the previous iPhone 4s.

iPhone 6/6 Plus

The cameras featured in the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus are the same as the iPhone 5 models – 1.2 MP front camera and 8 MP rear camera.

iPhone 6s/6s Plus

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus came with an upgraded 5 MP front camera and a 12.2 MP rear camera, which shoots 4k at 2160p.

iPhone SE (1st Generation)

The iPhone SE cameras were a mixture of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s’ cameras with 1.2 MP in front and 12.2 MP at the rear.

iPhone 7/7 Plus

A 7 MP front camera was featured on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus phones. While the iPhone 7 has a single 12.2 MP rear camera, the iPhone 7 Plus has dual 12.2 rear cameras – wide and telephoto lenses.

iPhone 8/8 Plus

Like the iPhone 7 models, the iPhone 8 and 8 plus has the same 7 MP front cameras. The 8 has a single 12.2 MP rear camera but dual – wide and telephoto – 12.2 MP rear cameras are featured in the 8 Plus.

iPhone X/XR/XS/XS Max

The only iPhone in the X series to differ was the iPhone XR with a 7 MP and 12.2 MP front and rear camera, respectively. The others came with a 7 MP front camera and two 12 MP rear cameras like the 8 Plus.

iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max

Apple introduced the current 12 MP front camera with the iPhone 11 models. While the iPhone 11 had two 12 MP wide and telephoto rear cameras, the 11 Pro and Pro Max featured three rears cameras with a 12 MP ultrawide camera addition.

iPhone SE (2nd Generation)

The iPhone SE 2020 comes with a 7 MP front camera and a single 12 MP wide rear camera, similar to the iPhone 7 and 8.

iPhone 12

Though the iPhone 12 is yet to be officially released, reports from leaks reveal that the iPhone 12 will feature four rear cameras with the inclusion of a wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses. A new LiDAR scanner is rumored to be introduced; the same one that featured aboard the most recent iPad Pro.

