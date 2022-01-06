Does The OnePlus 9 Pro have Wireless Charging?

The OnePlus 9 Pro is a fantastic smartphone that sits well between the high-end and low-cost devices. Is one of its numerous features wireless charging?

There hasn’t been anything quite like it from OnePlus before, and that’s because it’s the pinnacle of everything they’ve worked on in recent times.

All the first-class features you’d expect from a flagship smartphone at this time are included in this device and if you’re looking for a phone that can compete with the finest in the industry, you’re looking at your next handset.

What has truly delighted customers the most, as well as tech critics such as ourselves, is a feature on the OnePlus 9 pro that even beats Samsung and Apple.

How Good Is The OnePlus 9 Pro’s Wireless Charging?

The OnePlus 9 Pro features ‘Warp Charge 50’, which allows the device to charge wirelessly at an incredible 50 Watts. Reports suggest that it takes around just 43 minutes to charge the phone from 0% to 100%, as long as the OnePlus Warp Charge 50 wireless charger is being utilised.

In terms of both wired and wireless charging, the OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the quickest phones available in the world right now. It has Warp Charge 65T technology, which means it can charge at 65W wired fast charging rates.

The OnePlus 9 Pro can be charged to 50% capacity in a quarter of an hour with the included 65W charger, and a full charge takes less than 30 minutes. The good news is that you can charge additional USB-PD devices, such as your iPhone, at up to 45W with the included Warp Charger.

How Does This Compare To Apple And Samsung?

The iPhone has had wireless charging as standard since 2017, but the charging speed hasn’t improved much since then. You’ll only be able to charge your iPhone at 7.5 watts if you’re not utilising a MagSafe wireless charger, which can give wireless charging rates of up to 15 watts.

Slower than the majority of Android phones, in other words- and a lot slower than the OnePlus 9 pro.

While the Galaxy S20 FE enables wireless charging at a greater rate of 15 watts, the Galaxy S21 only supports 10 watts. And as you now know, wireless charging for the OnePlus 9 Pro is supported at 50 watts

Wireless charging on smartphones has become the norm, and Apple should follow suit by increasing the iPhone’s wireless charging rates in the same manner it did for the Apple Watch.

Other OnePlus 9 Pro Features

We know that it doesn’t get much better than the OnePlus 9 Pro when it comes to charging and wireless charging speeds – but how else does the device match up against its closest competitors?

Here are some other OnePlus 9 Pro features:

OnePlus 9 Pro Battery Life

A flagship smartphone would have been expected to last 20 hours in our battery tests only two years ago, but more and more are utilising power-hungry refresh rates that may soon deplete that.

The quicker refresh rate should theoretically be more of a problem in everyday usage, especially if you’re seriously into social media and gaming.

Surprisingly, this gadget handles both situations well, typically lasting till the end of the day. It even begins to sneak into the following day if usage isn’t quite so relentless.

OnePlus 9 Pro Display

The 9 Pro’s 6.7in AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,440 x 3,216 resolution, and HDR10+ support. It’s also had an LTPO display, like the Samsung S21 Ultra. Apple implemented this to save battery life and cycle between refresh rates.

A clever refresh rate adapts to the content being seen, down to 1Hz for images and matching video frames per second. Social media, with its never-ending scroll of ever-changing content, demands the maximum refresh rate. The smooth experience on Twitter and Instagram may soon deplete your phone’s power.

It’s also possible to set the display frequency to 60Hz and turn on various colour choices, which can be a refreshing feature if you want to conserve a little battery life and really get into detail with your display preferences.

OnePlus 9 Pro Cameras

OnePlus established a partnership with iconic photography firm Hasselblad before the launch of the OnePlus 9 Pro. Thanks to this collaboration, the 9 Pro sports a quad-camera system with a 2 MP monochrome sensor and standard-wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. The primary imaging sensor is a 48 MP 22 OCL Quad-Bayer sensor, which resembles the 8 Pro’s sensor from last year quite a bit.

The 14 mm equivalent focal length and f/2.2 aperture of the ultra-wide camera seem to be fairly similar. It’s possible that the Sony IMX 766’s 50MP, 1/1.56″ sensor on the 9 Pro will give it an edge over some of its competitors in terms of photon flow.

To put it another way, it features the same 8MP sensor as the 8 Pro and the same equivalent 77mm f/2.4-aperture lens, with OIS. To put it another way: Its 3x optical zoom falls short of Samsung’s far larger ranges.

There is an increase in video resolution from the OnePlus 8 Pro’s 4K to the 8K of the OnePlus 9 Pro’s 30 frames per second.

OnePlus 9 Performance

The Snapdragon 888 processor powers this mighty smartphone, which can be paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM on the 128GB variant and 12GB on the 256GB model. This is a high-performance CPU built on a 5nm technology that is also found in the Samsung Galaxy S21.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is wonderfully responsive in every regard when it comes to streaming games, gaming, and general multitasking.

