Apple’s iPhone XR was immensely popular for a good few years. But it is now quite old. Can you still buy the iPhone XR? Yes. But you REALLY shouldn’t…

Back in 2018, Apple introduced the iPhone XR, a smartphone that quickly became a fan favorite thanks to its affordable price tag and eye-catching color options. For nearly three years, the iPhone XR was a top seller, even outperforming its pricier siblings, the iPhone XS, XS Max, and the previous year’s iPhone X.

It had a very good run, basically. But life moves on and Apple eventually discontinued the iPhone XR in 2021, alongside the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro, making way for the iPhone 13 lineup.

The iPhone XR is Now Effectively Obsolete

Outdated Display 📺 – The iPhone XR’s LCD screen looks dull compared to vibrant OLED displays on newer models. Expect muted colors, less depth, and lower resolution. Camera Limitations 📸 – With just a single 12MP lens, the XR’s camera is outpaced by even budget Androids that offer multiple lenses and better low-light performance. Underpowered Hardware 🚧 – The A12 Bionic chipset and 3GB of RAM struggle with modern apps and games, leading to slower performance and poor multitasking. No More Updates 🚫🔄 – Without support for new iOS updates, the iPhone XR lacks crucial security patches and compatibility with the latest apps and features.

Fast forward to 2024, and the iPhone XR is showing its age. Its hardware limitations are becoming increasingly apparent, making it a less desirable choice for smartphone users.

One of the most noticeable drawbacks of the iPhone XR is its LCD screen.

While it was a decent display when the phone was first released, it simply can’t compete with the vibrant OLED displays found on newer iPhones and many Android devices. The colors on the XR’s screen appear muted and less vivid, and the contrast ratio is lower, resulting in less depth and dimension.

Moreover, the resolution of the XR’s screen is lower than that of newer models, meaning that text and images may appear less sharp and detailed.

Another area where the iPhone XR falls short is its camera technology. In 2024, even budget-friendly Android devices are likely to have more advanced camera systems than the XR.

The XR features a single 12MP wide-angle lens, which was considered good at the time of its release but is now outdated. Newer iPhones and Android devices often have multiple lenses, including telephoto and ultra-wide options, which offer greater versatility and better performance in low-light conditions.

The XR’s camera also lacks advanced features like Night mode and Deep Fusion, which have become standard on newer iPhones.

Under the hood, the iPhone XR is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset. While this was a powerful chip when the phone was first released, it’s no match for the A14 and newer chipsets found in more recent iPhones.

The A12 may struggle to keep up with the demands of the latest apps and games, resulting in slower performance and longer load times. Additionally, the XR has a maximum of 3GB of RAM, which is considerably less than the 4GB or more found in newer models.

This can impact the phone’s ability to handle multitasking and resource-intensive apps.

Perhaps most concerning, however, is the fact that Apple has long since stopped providing software updates for the iPhone XR. This means that the phone is no longer receiving important security patches and bug fixes, leaving it vulnerable to various threats.

As new vulnerabilities are discovered in iOS, the XR will remain unprotected, putting users’ personal data and privacy at risk. Moreover, as app developers start to optimize their apps for newer versions of iOS, the XR may become incompatible with the latest apps and features, limiting its functionality and usability.

In conclusion, while the iPhone XR was a great device when it was first released, its hardware limitations and lack of software support make it a less than ideal choice in 2024.

Users who continue to hold onto their XR may find that it struggles to keep up with the demands of modern smartphone use, and they may be putting their data and privacy at risk by using a device that is no longer receiving important security updates.

For these reasons, it’s recommended that users upgrade to a newer iPhone model or consider switching to a more up-to-date Android device.