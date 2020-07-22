TCL 10 Pro Deals: The UK’s #1 Best Contract Deals (In One Place)

Looking for a cracking deal on the TCL 10 Pro? Look no more! We’ve got all the best TCL 10 Pro deals from all the biggest UK networks in one place…

TCL 10 Pro Specs (Full List)

SIM: Dual Sim, 3G, 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, NFC

CPU: Snapdragon 675, Octa-Core, 2 GHz Processor

Memory & Storage: 6 GB RAM, 128 GB inbuilt

Battery: 4500 mAh Battery with Fast Charging

Display: 6.47 inches, 1080 x 2340 px Display with Water Drop Notch

Camera: 64 MP Quad Rear & 24 MP Front Camera

SD-Card: Memory Card (Hybrid) 256 GB

OS: Android v10.0

Is The TCL 10 Pro Worth It?

The TCL 10 Pro is positioned as a mid-range phone with big-league specs. You have plenty of performance inside, thanks to its potent Snapdragon 675 CPU and 6GB of RAM, and it has a beautiful 6.5in display.

You also have a quad-lens camera, fronted by an EPIC 64MP sensor that should be able to hold its own against more expensive options from OnePlus, OPPO, and RealMe.

The TCL 10 Pro is all about value for money. This is the #1 reason you would buy this phone – to get a decent Android phone with killer specs for very little money. The price of this phone, on contract, is around half what it would cost you to pick up an iPhone 11 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20.

And given just how good its specs are, I don’t think you’ll be missing out on too much either. It already has more cameras than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and it packs in a ton of storage and memory.

As for battery life? Forget about it! You’ve got a 4500mAh cell inside this phone, so you’d need to be mining bitcoin to run that thing flat during a normal day. For 90% of users out there, the guys and gals that just want a decent smartphone without the HUGE price tag, the TCL 10 Pro is well worth a look.

The TCL brand is well known at the moment, but that’s because it is new – not because it isn’t good. Give it a couple of years and everybody will know all about TCL, just like they know about OnePlus, OPPO, and RealMe. You gotta start somewhere, and the TCL 10 Pro is one hell of a debut handset, covering off all the essentials and adding in a few more for good measure.