🔍

The Best iPhone To Buy In 2024

author image
Richard Goodwin

04/25/24 •  5 min read

Best iPhone 2022Pin

What’s the best iPhone you can buy right now? This is one of the most common questions we get asked as tech journalists, and with Apple’s ever-expanding lineup, answering it becomes trickier every year – but here’s our 2 cents on the subject…

To determine the best iPhone for you, we need to consider several factors:

  1. Which iPhone has the best camera?
  2. Which iPhone has the best display?
  3. Which iPhone has the best battery life?
  4. Which iPhone has the best features?
  5. And finally, which iPhone offers the best value for money?

After rigorous testing and analysis, here are our top picks for the best iPhones in 2024:

iPhone ModelWho’s It For?
iPhone 15 Pro MaxThe latest and greatest performance & featuresCHECK LATEST DEALS
iPhone 15 PlusThe best value for a new iPhoneCHECK LATEST DEALS
iPhone 13 Pro Max (Refurbished)Flagship-grade specs & camera for less moneyCHECK LATEST DEALS
iPhone 13 (Refurbished)The best budget iPhone optionCHECK LATEST DEALS

Vote For Your Favorite Model

Vote For Your Favorite Model

Model Votes Actions

What To Buy In 2024

Best Overall: iPhone 15 Pro Max

iphone 15 camera dynamic rangePin

Why We Rate It:

  • 🚀 Powered by the A17 Pro chip for lightning-fast speed and efficiency 🔋
  • 📸 Impressive camera system: 48MP wide lens and 12MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom 🔍
  • 💰 Premium price tag justified by advanced capabilities and innovative features 💸
  • 🔋 Long-lasting battery life: Up to 29 hours of video playback on a single charge ⏰📹
  • CHECK LATEST PRICES

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the ultimate iPhone, boasting cutting-edge features and unrivaled performance.

With its powerful A17 Pro chip, stunning 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and an impressive camera system that includes a 48MP wide lens and a 12MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, this phone is a photography and videography powerhouse.

While it comes with a premium price tag, the iPhone 15 Pro Max justifies its cost with its advanced capabilities, such as the Always-On display, Dynamic Island, and the innovative Action Button.

Plus, with its long-lasting battery life, you can enjoy up to 29 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Best Value: iPhone 15 Plus

iphone 15 pricePin

Why We Rate It:

  • 🚀 A16 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, and Dynamic Island for a premium experience without the premium price 💸
  • 📺 Large 6.7-inch OLED display for immersive viewing 👀
  • 📸 Dual-camera system: 48MP wide lens and 12MP ultrawide lens for stunning photos 🖼️
  • 💾 Ample storage options from 128GB to 512GB for all your needs 📁📷
  • CHECK LATEST PRICES

For those seeking a balance between performance and affordability, the iPhone 15 Plus is our top recommendation. This device offers many of the same features as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, including the A16 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, and the Dynamic Island, at a more accessible price point.

The iPhone 15 Plus also impresses with its large 6.7-inch OLED display and dual-camera system, consisting of a 48MP wide lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. With storage options ranging from 128GB to 512GB, this phone provides ample space for all your photos, videos, and apps.

iPhone 15 Camera Comparison

ModelWideUltrawideTelephoto
iPhone 15 Pro Max48MP12MP12MP (5x optical zoom)
iPhone 15 Plus48MP12MPN/A
iPhone 15 Pro48MP12MP12MP (3x optical zoom)
iPhone 1548MP12MPN/A

Need Something Cheaper?

Best Refurbished Option: iPhone 13 Pro Max

iphone 13 pro max reviewsPin

If you want flagship-grade performance without breaking the bank, a refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Max is an excellent choice.

This phone features the still-powerful A15 Bionic chip, a ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a versatile triple-camera system that includes a LiDAR scanner for enhanced augmented reality experiences.

By opting for a refurbished model, you can save a significant amount of money while still enjoying top-tier specifications and features. Plus, with Apple’s commitment to software updates, you can expect the iPhone 13 Pro Max to remain relevant for years to come.

CHECK LATEST PRICES

Best Budget Option: iPhone 13 (Refurbished)

iPhone 14 SizePin

For budget-conscious buyers, a refurbished iPhone 13 offers the best value.

This phone packs an impressive A15 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, and a dual-camera system that delivers excellent photos and videos in most lighting conditions.

The iPhone 13’s 6.1-inch OLED display is crisp and vibrant, and its sturdy build quality ensures that it can withstand daily wear and tear. By choosing a refurbished model, you can experience the power and capabilities of a modern iPhone without overspending.

CHECK LATEST PRICES

LinkedInMessengerMix2PinterestPocketRedditWhatsAppFlipboard
Follow on Google News
Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin is a leading UK technology journalist with a focus on consumer tech trends and data security. Renowned for his insightful analysis, Richard has contributed to Sky News, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 2, and CNBC, making complex tech issues accessible to a broad audience.

Keep Reading

Explore more →
Xiaomi T11 Pro Worth It

Is Xiaomi T11 Pro Worth It? Let’s Find…

How does the Xiaomi T11 Pro compare to the likes of Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra? Let’s find out and see if the X...

Pixel 6a Camera Specs: What You Get…

How good are the budget Pixel 6a camera specs? Here’s what you need to know! Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 6, its much-anticipated bud...

nothing phone 1 preorders

Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders “OFF THE CHARTS”

Pre-orders for the Nothing Phone 1 are currently defying expectations – and this should have other Android phone makers worried… Carl Pei has ...

Scroll to Top