The Best iPhone To Buy In 2024

04/25/24 • 5 min read

Pin

What’s the best iPhone you can buy right now? This is one of the most common questions we get asked as tech journalists, and with Apple’s ever-expanding lineup, answering it becomes trickier every year – but here’s our 2 cents on the subject…

To determine the best iPhone for you, we need to consider several factors:

Which iPhone has the best camera? Which iPhone has the best display? Which iPhone has the best battery life? Which iPhone has the best features? And finally, which iPhone offers the best value for money?

After rigorous testing and analysis, here are our top picks for the best iPhones in 2024:

Vote For Your Favorite Model Vote For Your Favorite Model Model Votes Actions

What To Buy In 2024

Best Overall: iPhone 15 Pro Max

Pin

Why We Rate It:

🚀 Powered by the A17 Pro chip for lightning-fast speed and efficiency 🔋

📸 Impressive camera system: 48MP wide lens and 12MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom 🔍

💰 Premium price tag justified by advanced capabilities and innovative features 💸

🔋 Long-lasting battery life: Up to 29 hours of video playback on a single charge ⏰📹

CHECK LATEST PRICES ✅

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the ultimate iPhone, boasting cutting-edge features and unrivaled performance.

With its powerful A17 Pro chip, stunning 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and an impressive camera system that includes a 48MP wide lens and a 12MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, this phone is a photography and videography powerhouse.

While it comes with a premium price tag, the iPhone 15 Pro Max justifies its cost with its advanced capabilities, such as the Always-On display, Dynamic Island, and the innovative Action Button.

Plus, with its long-lasting battery life, you can enjoy up to 29 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Best Value: iPhone 15 Plus

Pin

Why We Rate It:

🚀 A16 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, and Dynamic Island for a premium experience without the premium price 💸

📺 Large 6.7-inch OLED display for immersive viewing 👀

📸 Dual-camera system: 48MP wide lens and 12MP ultrawide lens for stunning photos 🖼️

💾 Ample storage options from 128GB to 512GB for all your needs 📁📷

CHECK LATEST PRICES ✅

For those seeking a balance between performance and affordability, the iPhone 15 Plus is our top recommendation. This device offers many of the same features as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, including the A16 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, and the Dynamic Island, at a more accessible price point.

The iPhone 15 Plus also impresses with its large 6.7-inch OLED display and dual-camera system, consisting of a 48MP wide lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. With storage options ranging from 128GB to 512GB, this phone provides ample space for all your photos, videos, and apps.

iPhone 15 Camera Comparison

Model Wide Ultrawide Telephoto iPhone 15 Pro Max 48MP 12MP 12MP (5x optical zoom) iPhone 15 Plus 48MP 12MP N/A iPhone 15 Pro 48MP 12MP 12MP (3x optical zoom) iPhone 15 48MP 12MP N/A

Need Something Cheaper?

Best Refurbished Option: iPhone 13 Pro Max

Pin

If you want flagship-grade performance without breaking the bank, a refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Max is an excellent choice.

This phone features the still-powerful A15 Bionic chip, a ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a versatile triple-camera system that includes a LiDAR scanner for enhanced augmented reality experiences.

By opting for a refurbished model, you can save a significant amount of money while still enjoying top-tier specifications and features. Plus, with Apple’s commitment to software updates, you can expect the iPhone 13 Pro Max to remain relevant for years to come.

✅ CHECK LATEST PRICES

Best Budget Option: iPhone 13 (Refurbished)

Pin

For budget-conscious buyers, a refurbished iPhone 13 offers the best value.

This phone packs an impressive A15 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, and a dual-camera system that delivers excellent photos and videos in most lighting conditions.

The iPhone 13’s 6.1-inch OLED display is crisp and vibrant, and its sturdy build quality ensures that it can withstand daily wear and tear. By choosing a refurbished model, you can experience the power and capabilities of a modern iPhone without overspending.

✅ CHECK LATEST PRICES