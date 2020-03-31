Sign up to our newsletter

The Best iPhone 12 Leaks (Pictures & Renders)

31/03/2020 3:36 pm

The iPhone 12 is still a good while away, but that doesn’t mean we can’t hazard a guess at what it might be like. Check out all the best iPhone 12 leaks below to see how things might play out in 2020…

iPhone 12 Leaks – Pictures & Concept Renders

Apple’s iPhone 12 will launch later this year. We already have a mega-post detailing pretty much everything currently known about the iPhone 12 range, so the focus of this article is to look at some of the best and most plausible iPhone 12 leaks – including renders based on leaked specs and rumors.

As you’ll see below, there are a few common design themes that flow through all the rendered images. Things like a quad-lens camera for the Pro models and an updated unibody-style exterior design as well as softer, rounder edges. Viewed collectively, the images paint a pretty compelling picture of what we can expect from Apple’s iPhone 12 range later on in 2020.

#1 – The Notch-Less iPhone 12 Design (AKA The One We Want To See Later This Year) 

Best iPhone 12 Leaks
#2 – The iPhone 12 With A Massively Reduced Notch

Best iPhone 12 Leaks
#3 – The iPhone 12 Range In Full (Next To An iPhone 8) – Models Inc. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

Best iPhone 12 Leaks
#4 – The iPhone 12 With Bezel & New Edge Design

Best iPhone 12 Leaks
#5) The iPhone 12’s Quad-Camera Unit – How It Might Look

Best iPhone 12 Leaks
#6 – Front & Back Design Render of The iPhone 12 Inc. Quad-Lens Camera Array

Best iPhone 12 Leaks
As noted in the introduction, we have a detailed iPhone 12 primer article already published. That post details pretty much everything you need to know about Apple’s incoming iPhone 12 range of handsets – from the number of potential models to pricing and specs.

