Best Business Mobile Phones Under £300 [2023 Edition]

Pin

Looking for a reliable, trustworthy phone to run your business on? Here’s our picks for the best business mobile phones under £300

If you’re bootstrapping a business and you’re looking to keep your costs as low as possible, choosing the right phone to run all of your day-to-day through is one of the most important purchases you can make.

Why? With a decent phone, you can work on the go, run your business effectively by leveraging free, cloud-based apps like Google Drive, and make and receive important calls and emails. Basically, all the important business stuff.

And the best part? You don’t need to spend £1000 on a phone to get something that is perfectly suited to business use. All you need is solid battery life, decent performance, and adequate storage. And you can get all of those things for less than £300, as you’ll see below…

Best Business Mobile Phones Under £300

Phone Name Special Features iPhone 11 iOS, strong security features, A13 Bionic chip, dual 12MP rear camera Google Pixel 6a Android, customization options, Google Tensor SoC, dual 50MP and 12MP rear camera OnePlus Nord CE 3 OxygenOS, 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset, triple-camera system Moto G60s Android 11, 120Hz Max Vision IPS display, MediaTek Helio G95 processor, quad-camera system

iPhone 11

Pin

The Apple iPhone 11 is a fantastic choice for a business phone under £300, offering a range of features that make it ideal for professional use. Released in September 2019, the iPhone 11 is part of Apple’s thirteenth generation of smartphones and continues to be a popular choice for users worldwide.

The iPhone 11 sports a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, which offers vibrant and accurate colors, making it perfect for viewing documents, presentations, and video calls. The screen has a resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels, providing clear and sharp visuals.

Under the hood, the iPhone 11 is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip. This processor is not only fast and efficient but also supports machine learning, which can be useful for a variety of business applications. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and performance.

When it comes to storage, the iPhone 11 offers options of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. While the base model might be sufficient for some users, those who handle large files or use numerous apps might want to consider the larger storage options.

The iPhone 11 features a dual-camera system at the back, with two 12MP sensors. One is a wide lens, and the other is an ultra-wide lens, allowing for versatile photography. The front camera is also a 12MP sensor, which is great for video calls.

Battery life is another strong point of the iPhone 11. It has a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can provide up to 17 hours of video playback or up to 65 hours of audio playback. This means you can get through a busy workday without worrying about charging your phone.

The iPhone 11 runs on iOS, Apple’s mobile operating system. This provides access to the App Store, where you can download a wide range of business apps. Furthermore, iOS is known for its security features, which is crucial for protecting business data.

PROs of the iPhone 11 Powerful Performance: The A13 Bionic chip ensures fast and efficient performance, allowing for smooth multitasking and use of demanding business apps. Excellent Display: The 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display offers vibrant and accurate colors, providing a great viewing experience for documents and video calls. Versatile Camera System: The dual-camera system at the back and the 12MP front camera are great for capturing high-quality photos and videos, as well as clear video calls. Long Battery Life: With up to 17 hours of video playback, the iPhone 11 can easily last through a busy workday without needing to be charged. Secure Operating System: iOS is known for its strong security features, helping to protect sensitive business data.

Google Pixel 6a

Pin

As part of Google’s Pixel line, the 6a model continues the tradition of delivering high-quality smartphones at a more affordable price point.

The Pixel 6a comes with a 6.2-inch OLED display, providing vibrant colors and deep blacks, making it ideal for viewing documents, presentations, and conducting video calls. The screen resolution is 1080 x 2340 pixels, ensuring sharp and clear visuals.

Powering the Pixel 6a is Google’s own Tensor SoC, a processor designed to provide fast and efficient performance. This chip also supports machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, which can be beneficial for various business applications. The phone is equipped with 6GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and performance.

In terms of storage, the Pixel 6a offers a 128GB option. This should be sufficient for most users, allowing for the storage of large files and numerous apps.

The Pixel 6a features a dual-camera system at the back, with a 50MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, allowing for versatile photography. The front camera is an 8MP sensor, which is great for video calls.

The Pixel 6a has a solid battery life, with a 3,800mAh battery that can comfortably last through a busy workday. It also supports 18W fast charging, allowing for quick top-ups when needed.

The Pixel 6a runs on Android, Google’s mobile operating system. This provides access to the Google Play Store, where you can download a wide range of business apps. Furthermore, Android is known for its customization options, allowing you to tailor the phone to your specific needs.

PROs of the Google Pixel 6a Powerful Performance: The Google Tensor SoC ensures fast and efficient performance, allowing for smooth multitasking and use of demanding business apps. Excellent Display: The 6.2-inch OLED display offers vibrant colors and deep blacks, providing a great viewing experience for documents and video calls. High-Quality Camera System: The dual-camera system at the back and the 8MP front camera are great for capturing high-quality photos and videos, as well as clear video calls. Solid Battery Life: With a 3,800mAh battery and support for 18W fast charging, the Pixel 6a can easily last through a busy workday and be quickly recharged when needed. Customizable Operating System: Android is known for its customization options, allowing you to tailor the phone to your specific business needs.

OnePlus Nord CE 3

Pin

The Nord CE 3 boasts a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and a vibrant viewing experience. This makes it ideal for browsing documents, conducting video calls, or even presenting slides. The screen resolution is 2400 x 1080 pixels, providing crisp and clear visuals.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset, a processor that balances performance and efficiency. Coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, the Nord CE 3 ensures smooth multitasking and reliable performance for business applications.

Storage-wise, the Nord CE 3 offers options of 128GB or 256GB. This should cater to most users’ needs, allowing for the storage of large files and a variety of apps.

The Nord CE 3 features a triple-camera system at the back, including a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 16MP sensor, which is excellent for video calls.

The device comes with a 4500mAh battery, which should comfortably last through a busy workday. It also supports OnePlus’s Warp Charge 30T Plus, allowing for a 70% charge in just 30 minutes.

PROs of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Smooth Display: The 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and a vibrant viewing experience, ideal for business use. Reliable Performance: The Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, ensures smooth multitasking and reliable performance for business applications. Versatile Camera System: The triple-camera system at the back and the 16MP front camera are excellent for capturing high-quality photos and videos, as well as clear video calls. Long Battery Life and Fast Charging: The 4500mAh battery should comfortably last through a busy workday, and the Warp Charge 30T Plus allows for a 70% charge in just 30 minutes. User-Friendly Operating System: OxygenOS provides access to a range of business apps and offers a clean, user-friendly interface, making it easy to tailor the phone to your specific business needs.

Moto G60s

Pin

The Moto G60s is a mid-range smartphone from Motorola that offers a solid set of features at a budget-friendly price point. It’s a part of Motorola’s popular G series, known for delivering good value for money.

The Moto G60s sports a 6.8-inch Max Vision IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and a responsive touch experience. The screen resolution is 2460 x 1080 pixels, providing crisp and clear visuals, making it ideal for viewing documents, presentations, and conducting video calls.

Under the hood, the Moto G60s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor. This chipset is designed to provide a balance between performance and power efficiency. Coupled with 6GB of RAM, the Moto G60s ensures smooth multitasking and reliable performance for everyday tasks and business applications.

In terms of storage, the Moto G60s offers 128GB of internal storage. This should be sufficient for most users, allowing for the storage of large files and numerous apps. Plus, it also supports microSD cards up to 1TB, providing the flexibility to expand storage if needed.

The Moto G60s features a quad-camera system at the back, including a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. This versatile camera system allows for a range of photography options. The front camera is a 16MP sensor, which is great for video calls and selfies.

One of the standout features of the Moto G60s is its battery life. It comes with a 5000mAh battery, which should comfortably last through a busy workday. Moreover, it supports Motorola’s TurboPower 50 fast charging, allowing for a significant battery top-up in just a few minutes.

PROs of the Moto G60s High Refresh Rate Display: The 6.8-inch Max Vision IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and a vibrant viewing experience, ideal for business use. Reliable Performance: The MediaTek Helio G95 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM, ensures smooth multitasking and reliable performance for everyday tasks and business applications. Versatile Camera System: The quad-camera system at the back and the 16MP front camera are excellent for capturing high-quality photos and videos, as well as clear video calls. Long Battery Life and Fast Charging: The 5000mAh battery should comfortably last through a busy workday, and the TurboPower 50 fast charging allows for a significant battery top-up in just a few minutes. Expandable Storage: The Moto G60s offers 128GB of internal storage and supports microSD cards up to 1TB, providing the flexibility to expand storage if needed.

Which Is The Best Phone Overall?

Pin

Each of the phones listed above offer a range of benefits and USPs, and they all retail for under £300 which means you’re getting plenty of bang for your buck. Overall, though, our preferred option for business users would have to be either the iPhone 11 or the Pixel 6a.

First, the iPhone 11. Apple’s iPhone 11 might be a little older than some of the phones on this list but it still packs a massive punch with respect to its camera and overall performance. Plus, if you already have a Mac, it seamlessly integrates with macOS which is great for productivity.

On top of that, Apple’s support for iPhone is market-leading. The iPhone 11 will get iOS updates until well into the late 2020s, meaning you’ll be able to run this phone and access the latest features for years to come – and all for less than £300.

For this reason, we’d recommend that all business users go with the iPhone 11.

Pin Pin Apple iPhone 11 £279.00 Pros: Powerful Performance: The A13 Bionic chip ensures fast and efficient performance, allowing for smooth multitasking and use of demanding business apps.

Powerful Performance: The A13 Bionic chip ensures fast and efficient performance, allowing for smooth multitasking and use of demanding business apps. Excellent Display: The 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display offers vibrant and accurate colors, providing a great viewing experience for documents and video calls.

Excellent Display: The 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display offers vibrant and accurate colors, providing a great viewing experience for documents and video calls. Versatile Camera System: The dual-camera system at the back and the 12MP front camera are great for capturing high-quality photos and videos, as well as clear video calls.

Versatile Camera System: The dual-camera system at the back and the 12MP front camera are great for capturing high-quality photos and videos, as well as clear video calls. Long Battery Life: With up to 17 hours of video playback, the iPhone 11 can easily last through a busy workday without needing to be charged.

Long Battery Life: With up to 17 hours of video playback, the iPhone 11 can easily last through a busy workday without needing to be charged. Secure Operating System: iOS is known for its strong security features, helping to protect sensitive business data. VIEW LATEST DEALS

Google’s Pixel 6a is also a decent option. It offers comparable performance to Apple’s iPhone 11, a similarly specced camera, and more storage. But where the Pixel 6a falls short is software support: you only get three years’ worth of Android updates.

And this is important to keep in mind because once your phone is no longer supported, you miss out on important security patches and new features.

On top of this, Google’s Pixel lineup of phones do not last as long as iPhones. Google’s quality control is vastly inferior to Apple’s with myriad reports of its Pixel phones either breaking or simply not working properly after 6, 12, and 18 months’ worth of usage.

If you want a phone that is reliable, fast, packs in tons of features, and gets you access to all the business apps you’ll ever need, it is next to impossible to beat Apple’s iPhone 11. For less than £300, it is perhaps one of the best business investments you’ll make in 2023.

Overview of The Best Business Phones Under £300

Pin Pin Apple iPhone 11 £279.00 Pros: Powerful Performance: The A13 Bionic chip ensures fast and efficient performance, allowing for smooth multitasking and use of demanding business apps.

Powerful Performance: The A13 Bionic chip ensures fast and efficient performance, allowing for smooth multitasking and use of demanding business apps. Excellent Display: The 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display offers vibrant and accurate colors, providing a great viewing experience for documents and video calls.

Excellent Display: The 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display offers vibrant and accurate colors, providing a great viewing experience for documents and video calls. Versatile Camera System: The dual-camera system at the back and the 12MP front camera are great for capturing high-quality photos and videos, as well as clear video calls.

Versatile Camera System: The dual-camera system at the back and the 12MP front camera are great for capturing high-quality photos and videos, as well as clear video calls. Long Battery Life: With up to 17 hours of video playback, the iPhone 11 can easily last through a busy workday without needing to be charged.

Long Battery Life: With up to 17 hours of video playback, the iPhone 11 can easily last through a busy workday without needing to be charged. Secure Operating System: iOS is known for its strong security features, helping to protect sensitive business data. VIEW LATEST DEALS Pin Google Pixel 6a £294.48 Pros: Powerful Performance: The Google Tensor SoC ensures fast and efficient performance, allowing for smooth multitasking and use of demanding business apps.

Powerful Performance: The Google Tensor SoC ensures fast and efficient performance, allowing for smooth multitasking and use of demanding business apps. Excellent Display: The 6.2-inch OLED display offers vibrant colors and deep blacks, providing a great viewing experience for documents and video calls.

Excellent Display: The 6.2-inch OLED display offers vibrant colors and deep blacks, providing a great viewing experience for documents and video calls. High-Quality Camera System: The dual-camera system at the back and the 8MP front camera are great for capturing high-quality photos and videos, as well as clear video calls.

High-Quality Camera System: The dual-camera system at the back and the 8MP front camera are great for capturing high-quality photos and videos, as well as clear video calls. Solid Battery Life: With a 3,800mAh battery and support for 18W fast charging, the Pixel 6a can easily last through a busy workday and be quickly recharged when needed.

Solid Battery Life: With a 3,800mAh battery and support for 18W fast charging, the Pixel 6a can easily last through a busy workday and be quickly recharged when needed. Customizable Operating System: Android is known for its customization options, allowing you to tailor the phone to your specific business needs. VIEW LATEST DEALS Pin OnePlus Nord CE 3 £299.00 Pros: Smooth Display: The 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and a vibrant viewing experience, ideal for business use.

Smooth Display: The 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and a vibrant viewing experience, ideal for business use. Reliable Performance: The Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, ensures smooth multitasking and reliable performance for business applications.

Reliable Performance: The Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, ensures smooth multitasking and reliable performance for business applications. Versatile Camera System: The triple-camera system at the back and the 16MP front camera are excellent for capturing high-quality photos and videos, as well as clear video calls.

Versatile Camera System: The triple-camera system at the back and the 16MP front camera are excellent for capturing high-quality photos and videos, as well as clear video calls. Long Battery Life and Fast Charging: The 4500mAh battery should comfortably last through a busy workday, and the Warp Charge 30T Plus allows for a 70% charge in just 30 minutes.

Long Battery Life and Fast Charging: The 4500mAh battery should comfortably last through a busy workday, and the Warp Charge 30T Plus allows for a 70% charge in just 30 minutes. User-Friendly Operating System: OxygenOS provides access to a range of business apps and offers a clean, user-friendly interface, making it easy to tailor the phone to your specific business needs. VIEW LATEST DEALS Pin Moto G60s £219.99 Pros: High Refresh Rate Display: The 6.8-inch Max Vision IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and a vibrant viewing experience, ideal for business use.

High Refresh Rate Display: The 6.8-inch Max Vision IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and a vibrant viewing experience, ideal for business use. Reliable Performance: The MediaTek Helio G95 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM, ensures smooth multitasking and reliable performance for everyday tasks and business applications.

Reliable Performance: The MediaTek Helio G95 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM, ensures smooth multitasking and reliable performance for everyday tasks and business applications. Versatile Camera System: The quad-camera system at the back and the 16MP front camera are excellent for capturing high-quality photos and videos, as well as clear video calls.

Versatile Camera System: The quad-camera system at the back and the 16MP front camera are excellent for capturing high-quality photos and videos, as well as clear video calls. Long Battery Life and Fast Charging: The 5000mAh battery should comfortably last through a busy workday, and the TurboPower 50 fast charging allows for a significant battery top-up in just a few minutes.

Long Battery Life and Fast Charging: The 5000mAh battery should comfortably last through a busy workday, and the TurboPower 50 fast charging allows for a significant battery top-up in just a few minutes. Expandable Storage: The Moto G60s offers 128GB of internal storage and supports microSD cards up to 1TB, providing the flexibility to expand storage if needed. VIEW LATEST DEALS