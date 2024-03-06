The 6 Best Android Phones Under £300 (That Don’t Suck)

03/06/24 • 9 min read

Need a new phone? Don’t want to spend a lot of money? No problem – here’s the 6 best Android phones under £300 you can buy right now

🌟 Top Pick Under £300: Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is the best pick under £300, blending a superior AMOLED display, efficient Snapdragon performance, and fast charging. Its quad camera and long-lasting battery, coupled with the customizable MIUI, offer unparalleled value and functionality in the budget segment. 📱 AMOLED Display : 6.43-inch for bright visuals

: 6.43-inch for bright visuals 🚀 Snapdragon Processor : Smooth performance

: Smooth performance ⚡ Fast Charging : Quickly power up

: Quickly power up 📸 Quad Camera : Great photos in various conditions

: Great photos in various conditions 🛠️ MIUI Interface : Customizable user experience

: Customizable user experience 🎉 Massive Battery : Long-lasting usage

: Long-lasting usage 📹 Impressive Camera Quality: Budget-friendly powerhouse CHECK LATEST PRICES

Back in the day – so, like 2013 – the idea of a cheap smartphone that didn’t suck wasn’t really a thing. You had expensive, flagship phones and then cheap phones that weren’t very good. It was a bad time.

Technology has progressed a lot since then and, unlike the UK tax system, there is a real trickle-down effect at play when it comes to things like camera tech, processing power, memory, and specs in general.

The upshot of this is that you can now get a very good smartphone for in and around the £300 mark. It might not be an iPhone or the latest Samsung Galaxy S model with all the trimmings and the high-end, performance specs, but it’ll do all the basic stuff well: taking photos, browsing the web, running apps, making calls and sending email / IMs.

Best Android Phones Under £300 For 2024

Samsung Galaxy A23

Why We Like It:

Quad Camera Setup: The Galaxy A23 features a versatile quad camera system, allowing users to capture high-quality photos and videos in various scenarios. Large Display: It boasts a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, providing clear and vibrant visuals, perfect for streaming and gaming. Long Battery Life: Equipped with a robust battery, the A23 ensures extended use on a single charge, catering to heavy usage throughout the day. Powerful Performance: Powered by an Octa-core processor, it offers smooth performance for multitasking and running demanding apps. One UI Core: Samsung’s One UI Core interface offers a user-friendly and intuitive experience, with regular updates for security and features. VIEW LATEST PRICES

Priced under £300, this smartphone packs a punch with its powerful processor, ensuring a smooth and responsive experience, whether you’re multitasking, gaming, or streaming content.

The Galaxy A23 also shines in the photography department, thanks to its quad-lens rear camera system. Capture stunning landscapes, vibrant portraits, and crystal-clear shots, all while benefiting from advanced camera features like Night Mode and AI Scene Optimizer.

Additionally, the device’s long-lasting battery ensures that you can stay connected and productive throughout the day without worrying about running out of juice.

Motorola Moto G82

Why We Like It:

5G Connectivity: Offers fast 5G connectivity, ensuring high-speed internet access for streaming, gaming, and downloads. OLED Display: The G82 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED display, providing vivid colors and deep blacks for an immersive viewing experience. Triple Camera System: Comes with a high-resolution triple camera setup, allowing for versatile photography options from wide-angle to macro shots. Water-Resistant Design: The device has a water-resistant design, providing protection against spills and splashes. Stereo Speakers: Equipped with stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, the G82 delivers rich and clear audio quality. VIEW LATEST PRICES

If you’re in the market for a phone that excels in multimedia capabilities, look no further than the Motorola Moto G82. This sleek and stylish device boasts a stunning 6.6-inch OLED display with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making it an absolute delight for streaming movies, playing games, and browsing the web.

Powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor and backed by ample RAM, the Moto G82 delivers a seamless and lag-free experience, even when juggling multiple applications simultaneously. And with its triple-lens rear camera system, capturing gorgeous photos and videos has never been easier.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Why We Like It:

AMOLED Display: Features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, offering excellent brightness and contrast ratios for a superior viewing experience. Snapdragon Processor: Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, ensuring efficient and smooth performance across tasks and gaming. Fast Charging: Supports fast charging, allowing users to quickly power up the device and minimize downtime. Quad Camera Setup: Includes a versatile quad camera setup for capturing detailed and vibrant photos in a variety of lighting conditions. MIUI Interface: Runs on Xiaomi’s MIUI interface, which is feature-rich and customizable, providing a tailored user experience. VIEW LATEST PRICES

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series has garnered a reputation for offering exceptional value, and the Redmi Note 11 is no exception. This budget-friendly powerhouse boasts a massive 6.6-inch display, ensuring an immersive viewing experience for all your multimedia needs.

But what truly sets the Redmi Note 11 apart is its remarkable battery life. With a whopping 5,000mAh battery under the hood, you can bid farewell to frequent charging sessions and enjoy uninterrupted usage throughout the day. And let’s not forget its quad-lens rear camera system, which delivers impressive photo and video quality, even in challenging lighting conditions.

OPPO A76

Why We Like It:

90Hz Refresh Rate: The A76 features a 6.56-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and responsive touch control. Long-Lasting Battery: Comes with a large 5000mAh battery, supporting all-day usage and OPPO’s fast charging technology for quick recharge times. Dual Camera System: Equipped with a dual camera setup, offering clear and crisp photography, especially in well-lit environments. Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor: Includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick and secure access to the device. ColorOS: Runs on OPPO’s ColorOS, providing a smooth and feature-packed software experience with various customization options. VIEW LATEST PRICES

If you’re seeking a smartphone that seamlessly blends style and functionality, the OPPO A76 is a compelling choice. With its sleek and slim design, this device exudes sophistication and elegance, making it a perfect companion for those with a discerning eye for aesthetics.

But the OPPO A76 is more than just a pretty face. Its dual-lens rear camera system captures stunning photos and videos, while its 5,000mAh battery ensures that you can stay connected and productive without worrying about frequent recharges.

Nokia G21

Why We Like It:

Unisoc Processor: Powered by a Unisoc processor, offering reliable performance for everyday tasks and light gaming. Three-Day Battery Life: Boasts an impressive battery life, capable of lasting up to three days on a single charge, ideal for users on the go. 50MP Triple Camera: Features a 50MP main camera within its triple camera setup, delivering high-resolution photos and versatile shooting options. Android One: Runs on the Android One platform, providing a clean and stock Android experience with regular security updates. Durability: Nokia phones are known for their build quality and durability, and the G21 continues this tradition with a robust design. VIEW LATEST PRICES

For those who value a clean and streamlined software experience, the Nokia G21 is a standout option. Running Android 12 with no bloatware, this device offers a clutter-free interface and smooth performance, ensuring an enjoyable user experience.

But the Nokia G21 isn’t just about software; it also boasts impressive hardware credentials. With its 5,050mAh battery and support for 18W fast charging, you can enjoy extended usage without being tethered to a power outlet. And let’s not forget its capable camera system, which captures vibrant and detailed photos, making it an excellent choice for casual photographers.

Moto VR46 Speed 5G

Why We Like It:

5G Support: Provides next-generation 5G wireless connectivity, offering faster download and upload speeds for streaming and online gaming. High-Resolution Display: Comes with a vibrant display for clear and immersive viewing experiences, suitable for media consumption and gaming. Advanced Camera System: Equipped with a sophisticated camera system, enabling users to capture high-quality images and videos in various conditions. Powerful Processor: Features a powerful processor, ensuring smooth and efficient performance across a wide range of applications and multitasking. Moto Experiences: Offers unique Moto experiences, including gesture controls and customizable settings, enhancing the user interface and overall device usability. VIEW LATEST PRICES

If you’re a motorsports enthusiast or simply appreciate unique and limited-edition devices, the VR46 Speed 5G might be the perfect choice for you. Produced in collaboration with the VR46 racing team, this smartphone is based on the Moto G42 but features a striking VR46-themed design and exclusive software features.

Beneath its eye-catching exterior lies a capable triple-lens rear camera system that captures stunning photos and videos, while its long-lasting battery ensures that you can stay connected and productive throughout the day. And with 5G connectivity, you can enjoy lightning-fast internet speeds, making this device a future-proof investment.

Alternative Options (If You Spend A Little More)

All of these phones are decent for the price. But there are caveats. The most notable of which is software support: you’re not guaranteed more than 1 or 2 Android updates with any of them.

This is, sadly, a fact of life when it comes to cheap phones. Brands just don’t want to allocate the resources to support them.

And this sucks for a variety of reasons. But mostly because it means after potentially as little as 12 months, you will no longer get new updates.

A Refurbished High-End Phone is Better Than A New, Cheap Phone

The solution? If you spend a little more money, and go the refurbished phone route, you can get a much more reliable phone with better spec that will be supported for longer.

That means better value for money, not having to switch phones as often (you could hold onto it for 3+ years versus 18 months), and it’ll have better performance in every area that counts.

So, what should you get going this route?

I would get the iPhone 13. You can pick one up now for £319 right now, so almost on budget, and it is a wicked-powerful phone. It’s the phone I actually use, so it is perfectly good for use in 2024 / 25.

And because it’s an iPhone, it’ll get iOS updates for years to come which means you can run the phone, hassle-free until 2027 and beyond.

Prefer Android? Go with a Samsung Galaxy S22; it’s not the latest model, of course, but it’ll still run rings around everything listed above, including our top-rated option, the Samsung Galaxy A23.

Another great option, if you prefer Android but want faster updates would be the Pixel 7. It comes in at under £300 nowadays and is a rock-solid smartphone with an awesome camera that is up there with some of the best flagships on the market right now.