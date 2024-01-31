ASUS Update Policy: How Many Android Updates Do You Get?

01/31/24 • 4 min read

ASUS isn’t the biggest phone brand in the world but it does have plenty of loyal fans. But what’s the deal with ASUS phone and Android updates – like, how many do you get?

[TL:DR] – How Many Android Updates Do ASUS Phones Get? 🏆 ASUS Flagships : ZenFone and ROG Phone series receive 2️⃣-3️⃣ Android updates, with security patches lasting 2️⃣-4️⃣ years, showing commitment to longevity.

: ZenFone and ROG Phone series receive 2️⃣-3️⃣ Android updates, with security patches lasting 2️⃣-4️⃣ years, showing commitment to longevity. 📱 Non-Flagship Support: Budget ASUS phones are promised 1️⃣-2️⃣ Android updates and 2️⃣-3️⃣ years of security patches, offering decent support for the price range.

Budget ASUS phones are promised 1️⃣-2️⃣ Android updates and 2️⃣-3️⃣ years of security patches, offering decent support for the price range. 🔍 Model Matters : Support duration varies significantly across models, especially between flagship and budget devices.

: Support duration varies significantly across models, especially between flagship and budget devices. 🆚 Market Position: ASUS provides commendable update support, but still trails behind industry leaders like Google and Samsung .

ASUS provides commendable update support, but still trails behind . 🌟 Top Picks for ASUS Updates: For the best software support, opt for the latest ZenFone or ROG Phone models

ASUS has been making strides in improving its software support policy, particularly for its flagship devices like the ZenFone and ROG Phone series. As of October 2023, ASUS’s commitment to updates is slightly different for its flagship and less expensive models.

For those invested in the ASUS ecosystem, the choice between flagship and budget models is crucial because if you go for a cheaper model, the level of support you get – with Android OS updates – will be less than on its more expensive, flagship models.

Flagship phones, including the latest in the ZenFone and ROG Phone lines, are treated to 2-3 major Android version updates and an impressive 2-4 years of security patches. This policy underscores ASUS’s dedication to keeping its premium devices competitive and secure over time. On the other hand, ASUS’s budget models aren’t left too far behind, with 1-2 major Android updates and 2-3 years of security patch support. This tiered approach ensures that even more affordable ASUS phones remain relevant and secure, albeit for a slightly shorter duration than their flagship counterparts.

ASUS Android Support Breakdown by Model Delving into specifics, here’s how ASUS’s update policy applies to some of its standout models: ASUS ROG Phone 8 (2024): Promises 2 major Android updates and 4 years of security patches

Promises 2 major Android updates and 4 years of security patches ASUS ROG Phone 7 (2023): Promises 2 major Android updates and 4 years of security patches

Promises 2 major Android updates and 4 years of security patches ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro (July 2022) : Promises 2 major Android updates and 4 years of security patches, showcasing ASUS’s top-tier support for its gaming flagship.

: Promises 2 major Android updates and 4 years of security patches, showcasing ASUS’s top-tier support for its gaming flagship. ASUS Zenfone 10 (November 2023) : Expected to receive 2 major Android updates with a potential for extended security patches beyond 2 years, highlighting ASUS’s evolving support framework.

: Expected to receive 2 major Android updates with a potential for extended security patches beyond 2 years, highlighting ASUS’s evolving support framework. ASUS Zenfone 9 (November 2022) : Expected to receive 2 major Android updates with a potential for extended security patches beyond 2 years, highlighting ASUS’s evolving support framework.

: Expected to receive 2 major Android updates with a potential for extended security patches beyond 2 years, highlighting ASUS’s evolving support framework. ASUS Zenfone 8 Flip (August 2021) : Set to enjoy 3 major Android updates and 2 years of security patches, reflecting ASUS’s commitment to its versatile flagship.

: Set to enjoy 3 major Android updates and 2 years of security patches, reflecting ASUS’s commitment to its versatile flagship. ASUS ROG Phone 5s (August 2021) & ASUS Zenfone 8 (May 2021): Both slated for 2 major Android updates and 2 years of security patches, indicating solid, if not spectacular, support. Pin When prioritizing updates, ASUS’s flagship models stand out. The latest ASUS Zenfone models and ROG Phones currently get the best level of support, so if running the latest build of Android for as long as possible is important to you, you’ll want to go with either an ASUS Zenfone or one of its ROG series phones.

In the broader Android ecosystem, ASUS’ Android support kind of sucks. Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi all do much better. Even Motorola offers better support, with respect to Android updates.

For this reason, I’d be included to recommend that anyone looking at buying an ASUS phone, that is also concerned about Android updates, to look elsewhere.

My advice? Get either the latest Google Pixel phone or one of Samsung’s latest Samsung Galaxy S24 phones – they all get 7 years of Android updates.

If you’re going to spend a lot of money on a phone, it might as well be one that will get software support for as long as possible.

ASUS really needs to raise its game in this respect; 1-2 years of Android updates just isn’t good enough. Not when brands like Samsung and Google are now matching Apple’s level of support for its iPhone.

However, when it comes to the very best in update longevity, Samsung and Google remain the undisputed leaders, with their flagship lines receiving up to 7 years of Android OS updates.

For those seeking the pinnacle of Android update support, the latest Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy series remains the benchmark. ASUS, whichever way you slice it, has quite a bit of work to do…