Android OS Updates: How Many Android Updates Will Your Phone Get?

01/25/24 • 6 min read

If you’re running an Android phone, you’re probably wondering how many Android updates it will get, right? Here’s a comparison of all major Android phone brands and the number of Android OS updates they provide…

Not all Android phones are made (and supported) equally. Some models – like the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 – get 7 years’ worth of Android updates, while others get two or three Android OS versions.

For this reason, it does pay to go with an Android phone from a brand that takes Android updates seriously, otherwise within a few years your phone will no longer be supported.

Manufacturer Flagship Mid-range Security Updates Google Pixel 7 years (OS & Security) 3 years (OS) & 5 years (Security) Pixel 8/8 Pro: 7 years, Pixel 7/6/6a/Fold: 5 years, Pixel 5a-3a: 3 years Samsung 4 years (OS) & 5 years (Security); 7 Years (OS) & 7 Years (Security) on S24 Models 3 years (OS) & 4 years (Security) for some Galaxy S24 and newer: 7 years, S23-S21: 4 years (OS) & 5 years (Security), Others: Varies OnePlus 4 years (OS) & 5 years (Security) 2 years (OS) & 3 years (Security) OnePlus 11 and newer: 5 years (Security), Older models: Varies OPPO 4 years (OS) & 5 years (Security) 2 years (OS) & 3 years (Security) for some Find N2 Flip: 4 years (OS), Reno series: 2 years (OS), Others: Varies Xiaomi 3 years (OS) & 4 years (Security) for some models Varies Mi 13 Pro: 4 years (Security), Others: Varies Motorola 3 years (OS) & 4 years (Security) for top models 2 years (OS) & 3 years (Security) for most Edge Plus (2023): 4 years (Security), Edge 30 series: 3 years (Security), Others: Varies ASUS 2 years (OS) & 3 years (Security) 1 year (OS) & 2 years (Security) ZenFone 9: 2 years (Security), Others: Varies Nokia 2 years (OS) & 3 years (Security) 1 year (OS) & 2 years (Security) X series: 3 years (Security), Others: Varies

Pin When it comes to Android updates, not all smartphones are created equal. Understanding which brands offer the best support can be pivotal in your buying decision. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect from leading Android phone manufacturers: Google Pixel: Standing at the forefront, Google’s Pixel phones, notably the Pixel 8 series, offer an impressive 7 years of OS and security updates . This commitment positions them as a top choice for those seeking longevity and security in their devices.

Standing at the forefront, Google’s Pixel phones, notably . This commitment positions them as a top choice for those seeking longevity and security in their devices. Samsung: The tech giant shows a diverse approach. The latest Galaxy S24 series boasts 7 years of update support , a significant leap from its predecessors like the S23 to S21, which receive 4 years of OS and 5 years of security updates. Be mindful of the model, as update policies vary across the Samsung range.

The tech giant shows a diverse approach. , a significant leap from its predecessors like the S23 to S21, which receive 4 years of OS and 5 years of security updates. Be mindful of the model, as update policies vary across the Samsung range. OnePlus: Known for its solid performance, OnePlus promises 5 years of security updates for its newer models. Yet, it’s a different story for mid-range devices, where OS updates are capped at 2 years, potentially a deal-breaker for some.

Known for its solid performance, OnePlus promises 5 years of security updates for its newer models. Yet, it’s a different story for mid-range devices, where OS updates are capped at 2 years, potentially a deal-breaker for some. OPPO: OPPO’s approach is a mixed bag. Select devices like the Find N2 Flip get 4 years of OS and 5 years of security updates, but the Reno series and others fall short with only 2 years of OS updates.

OPPO’s approach is a mixed bag. Select devices like the Find N2 Flip get 4 years of OS and 5 years of security updates, but the Reno series and others fall short with only 2 years of OS updates. Xiaomi: With Xiaomi, it’s all about specifics. The Mi 13 Pro enjoys 4 years of security updates, but this level of support isn’t uniform across their portfolio. It’s crucial to verify update timelines for individual Xiaomi models.

With Xiaomi, it’s all about specifics. The Mi 13 Pro enjoys 4 years of security updates, but this level of support isn’t uniform across their portfolio. It’s crucial to verify update timelines for individual Xiaomi models. Motorola: Motorola’s Edge Plus (2023) leads their pack with 4 years of security updates. However, their general lineup usually sees 3 years of security updates, with OS updates varying.

Motorola’s Edge Plus (2023) leads their pack with 4 years of security updates. However, their general lineup usually sees 3 years of security updates, with OS updates varying. ASUS: ASUS users face more limited support. The ZenFone 9, for example, only gets 2 years of security updates, and other models fare similarly or worse, particularly in terms of OS updates.

ASUS users face more limited support. The ZenFone 9, for example, only gets 2 years of security updates, and other models fare similarly or worse, particularly in terms of OS updates. Nokia: Nokia’s X series offers a reasonable 3 years of security updates. However, their OS update policy is less generous, generally offering only 2 years, with a few exceptions. For those prioritizing consistent and long-term Android update support, Google’s Pixel 8 and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series emerge as frontrunners. OnePlus stands as a viable option too, but be wary of variations across models. Brands like OPPO, Xiaomi, Motorola, ASUS, and Nokia present a less straightforward scenario. Their support varies significantly by model, often leading to confusion and inconsistency. If you’re seeking the best in update longevity and reliability, your safest bets are the Pixel 8 or Galaxy S24 series. These brands not only promise extended support but also a sense of security in the ever-evolving Android landscape.

Bottom Line?

If you’re serious about holding on to your next phone for as long as possible, you only have two options:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 – that includes the base model Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Pixel 8 series, meaning either the base model Pixel 8 or the flagship Pixel 8 Pro.

These phones currently deliver the best Android OS support on the market. If you’re going to use an Android phone and you want to use it for as long as possible, these are the only options in town right now.

The next best would be OnePlus with its five years’ worth of support. But given its historic QC issues, I’d be more inclined to go with a phone from either Google or Samsung.

What We Recommend Right Now

Pin

The Pixel 8 – in my humble opinion – offers up the best value for money with its winning combination of aggressive pricing (it is a hell of a lot cheaper than the S24), its incredible camera, AI smarts, and 7 years of Android updates.

That’d be the phone I’d get right now. But the S24 series is very, very compelling. Samsung is now the iPhone of the Android world, so if you want the best of everything – screen, processor, camera tech, performance – go with one of Samsung’s Galaxy S24 models.

The S24 Plus and Ultra are the higher-end models for those who demand more performance and capabilities from their phones, and the base model is the everyman’s phone – the one you get if you just need “good” everything but nothing too fancy.