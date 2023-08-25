SEARCH

Android 14 Update Tracker: When Will Your Android Phone Get The Latest Android 14?

By Abhijith S
Updated: 08/25/23 - 34 min read
Phones
Android 14 is here! A wide variety of Android phones from different manufacturers will get updated to the latest version of Android. We track the Android 14 update for all phones from different manufacturers here.

Table of Contents
Android 14 Release Date

The Android 14 release is just around the corner. Google typically launches the new version of Android in August or September. Sometimes, the launch gets delayed till October. Take a look at the launch dates of previous Android versions:

  • Android 13 – August 15, 2022
  • Android 12 – October 4, 2021
  • Android 11 – September 8, 2020 
  • Android 10 – September 3, 2019
  • Android 9 – August 6, 2018

We can safely assume that Android 14 will launch anytime now. It is now expected to launch by the last week of August or the first week of September.

Android 14 Features

Android 14 isn’t out yet, but the beta version of Android 14 is out. These beta versions reveal what we can expect from Android 14 by giving us a preview of all the new features Google will be introducing with Android 14. Here are some of the best features to come with Android 14:

Lock Screen Customization

The biggest change coming with Android 14 is how customizable the lock screen will be. With iOS 16, Apple introduced new customization tools for the lock screen. It was an instant hit with the users, and owing to its popularity, Google is including similar lock screen customization options. This feature will be available in most phones with Android 14 soon.

Magic Compose

Google is bringing AI-based tools right into Android. But not every phone will receive this feature as it is marketed as a Pixel exclusive. With Magic Compose, you can ask the AI to write for you. It will be available in various apps like the Messages app.

Granular Media Access

It is always a privacy risk if you want to select a video or image file from an app. Previously, the app got access to either the whole internal storage or at least the folder. Now, with the new granular media access feature, the media picker will only let the app access the specific file you select and nothing else.\

App Pair

Android 14 comes with an App Pair option, which lets you launch two apps as a pair. You can also minimize and maximize them together as well.

Notification Flashes

On stock Android 14, the new notification flashes option will flash the flashlight on receiving notifications. Some skins already have the feature; Android 14 is bringing it natively for all Android 14 phones.

AI-Generated Wallpapers

Another feature that’s going to be a Google Pixel exclusive. With some prompts, you can now create wallpapers for your phone.

Unknown Tracker Alerts

Android 14 will notify you if an unknown tracker is following you. If someone is tracking your movement using an AirTag, Android 14 will notify you and get directions to locate and disable it. 

Not All Phones Will Get These Android 14 Features

Only some Android phones will get these new features Google unveiled for Android 14. Some features, such as Magic Compose and AI-generated wallpapers, will be exclusive to Google Pixel devices, while other features may or may not be featured in the custom skins used by various brands. 

Every Android brand uses its own flavor of Android. Some skins, such as MIUI, ColorOS, and One UI, are heavily skinned and don’t even resemble stock Android much. But other skins like My UX are close to stock Android skins. The close-to-stock Android skins bring over most of the new features introduced by the company, while heavy skins such as MIUI find it hard to implement these new features properly in their bloated software skin.

Android 14 Update Tracker

Let us now talk about when the different phones from different brands will get the Android 14 update. We have arranged all phones according to their respective brands, along with the update policy of the brand.

Jump quickly to different brands:

Google Pixel Android 14 Update Tracker

Google update policy: 3 Android version updates and five years of security patches. 

Google Pixel DeviceAndroid 14 Update
Google Pixel FoldConfirmed
Google Pixel TabletConfirmed
Google Pixel 7 ProConfirmed
Google Pixel 7Confirmed
Google Pixel 7aConfirmed
Google Pixel 6 ProConfirmed
Google Pixel 6Confirmed
Google Pixel 6aConfirmed
Google Pixel 5 Confirmed
Google Pixel 5a 5GConfirmed
Google Pixel 4 XLWill not be updated
Google Pixel 4Will not be updated
Google Pixel 4a 5GConfirmed
Google Pixel 4aExpected
Google Pixel 3 XLWill not be updated
Google Pixel 3Will not be updated
Google Pixel 3a XLWill not be updated
Google Pixel 3aWill not be updated
Google Pixel 2 XLWill not be updated
Google Pixel 2Will not be updated
Google Pixel XLWill not be updated
Google Pixel Will not be updated
Google Pixel CWill not be updated

Samsung Android 14 Based One UI 6 Update Tracker 

Samsung update policy

  • Samsung Galaxy Fold series – 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.
  • Samsung Galaxy S series – 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.
  • Premium Samsung Galaxy A series – 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.
  • Budget Samsung Galaxy A series – 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches.
  • Premium Samsung Galaxy F/M series – 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.
  • Budget Samsung Galaxy F/M series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
Samsung PhoneOne UI 6 Update Status
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy S23 UltraConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy S23+Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy S23Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 UltraConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy M34 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy F54Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A24 4GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy F14Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy M54Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A54Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A34Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy M14Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A14Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A14 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy F04Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy M04Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A04eConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 ProConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy A04sConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy A04Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A23 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy M13 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy A13Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy X Cover 6 ProConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy F13Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Galaxy Tab S6Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy M53Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A73 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy A53 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy A33 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy F23Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy M33Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy M23Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A23Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A13Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy S22 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 UltraConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A13 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy A03Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy A03 CoreConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy F432 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy M52 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy M22Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy M32 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy A03sConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy A12Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A12 NachoWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy F22Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M32Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A22 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A22Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LiteWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FEExpected
Samsung Galaxy F52 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M42 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M12Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy F12Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy F02sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A72Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A52 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A52Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy X Cover 5Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A32Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M62Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy F62Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M12Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy S21 5GConfirmed
Samsung Galaxy A32 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M02sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A12Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M02Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A02Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A02sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M21sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M31 PrimeWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy F41Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S20 FEWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A42 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M51Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A51 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 UltraWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Note 20Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M31sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M01sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M01 CoreWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A01 CoreWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A71 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M01Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A21sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A QuantumWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A71 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A51 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A21Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.4Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M11Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A31Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A41Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M21Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A11Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M31Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S20 UltraWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S20+Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S20 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S20 Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Z FlipWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy X Cover ProWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 LiteWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S10 LiteWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A01Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A71Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A51Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy X Cover Field ProWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A70sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A20sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M30sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M10sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Fold 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy FoldWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active ProWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A90 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A30sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A50sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Note 10Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A10sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A10eWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy X Cover 4sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A2 CoreWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S10 5GWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S10+Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S10Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S10eWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M40Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M30Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M20Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy M10Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A80Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A70Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A60Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A50Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A40Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A30Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A20eWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A20Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A10Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5eWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab AWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab Advance 2Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A8sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A6sWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A9 2018Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy Note 9Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy J6+Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy J4 CoreWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy J4+Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy J2 CoreWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy On6Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy J7 2018Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy J3 2018Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A8 StarWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy A9 StarWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S Light LuxuryWill not be updated
Samsung Galaxy J8Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy J6Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy J4Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S9+Will not be updated
Samsung Galaxy S9Will not be updated

Motorola My UX Android 14 Update

Motorola update policy:

  • Flagship Edge series phones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Razr series phones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Moto G series phones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.
  • Moto E series phones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.
Motorola PhoneMy UX Android 14 Update Status
Motorola Edge+ 2023Confirmed
Motorola Edge Razr 40 UltraConfirmed
Motorola Edge 40 Confirmed
Motorola Razr+Confirmed
Motorola Razr 2023Confirmed
Motorola G Stylus 5G 2023Confirmed
Motorola G Stylus 2023Confirmed
Moto G14Confirmed
Moto G 2023Confirmed
Moto G Power 5GConfirmed
Motorola Edge 40 ProConfirmed
Motorola Defy 2Confirmed
Moto G73Confirmed
Moto G53Confirmed
Moto G23Confirmed
Moto G13Confirmed
Moto E13Expected
ThinkPhoneConfirmed
Moto X40Confirmed
Moto G Play 2023Will not be updated
Moto E32Will not be updated
Moto G82Will not be updated
Moto G72Will not be updated
Moto E22iWill not be updated
Moto E22Will not be updated
Motorola Edge 30 UltraConfirmed
Motorola Edge 30 FusionConfirmed
Motorola Edge 30 NeoConfirmed
Moto E22sWill not be updated
Motorola Edge 2022Confirmed
Moto Tab G62Will not be updated
Moto X30 ProConfirmed
Moto S30 ProConfirmed
Moto Razr 2022Confirmed
Moto G62Will not be updated
Moto G32Will not be updated
Moto E32Will not be updated
Motorola Edge 30Confirmed
Moto G Stylus 5G 2022Will not be updated
Moto G 2022Will not be updated
Moto G52Will not be updated
Motorola Edge+ 5G UW 2022Confirmed
Motorola Edge 30 ProConfirmed
Moto G Stylus 2022Will not be updated
Moto Tab G70Will not be updated
Motorola Edge X30Confirmed
Motorola Edge S30Will not be updated
Moto G200 5GWill not be updated
Moto G71 5GWill not be updated
Moto G51 5GWill not be updated
Moto G41Will not be updated
Moto G31Will not be updated
Moto G Power 2022Will not be updated
Moto E30Will not be updated
Moto Edge 5G UW 2021Will not be updated
Motorola G Pure Will not be updated
Moto E40Will not be updated
Motorola Tab G20Will not be updated
Moto G60Will not be updated
Moto E20Will not be updated
Moto G50 5GWill not be updated
Motorola Edge 2021Will not be updated
Motorola Edge 20 FusionWill not be updated
Moto G60SWill not be updated
Motorola Edge 20 ProWill not be updated
Motorola Edge 20Will not be updated
Motorola Edge 20 LiteWill not be updated
Motorola One 5G UW AceWill not be updated
Motorola Defy 2021Will not be updated
Motorola G Stylus 5GWill not be updated
Moto G20Will not be updated
Moto G40 FusionWill not be updated
Moto G100Will not be updated
Moto G50Will not be updated
Moto G10 PowerWill not be updated
Moto E7i PowerWill not be updated
Moto E7 PowerWill not be updated
Moto G30Will not be updated
Moto G10Will not be updated
Moto E6iWill not be updated
Motorola Edge SWill not be updated
Motorola One 5G AceWill not be updated
Moto G Stylus 2021Will not be updated
Moto G Power 2021Will not be updated
Moto G PlayWill not be updated
Moto E7Will not be updated
Moto G 5GWill not be updated
Moto G9 PowerWill not be updated
Motorola Razr 5GWill not be updated
Moto G9 PlusWill not be updated
Moto E7 PlusWill not be updated
Motorola One 5G UWWill not be updated
Motorola One 5GWill not be updated
Moto G9 PlusWill not be updated
Moto G9Will not be updated
Moto G 5G PlusWill not be updated
Moto One FusionWill not be updated
Moto One Fusion+Will not be updated
Moto One Vision PlusWill not be updated
Moto G FastWill not be updated
Moto E 2020Will not be updated
Moto G ProWill not be updated
Motorola Edge+ 2020Will not be updated
Motorola EdgeWill not be updated
Moto G8 Power LiteWill not be updated
Moto E6s 2020Will not be updated
Moto G8Will not be updated
Moto G StylusWill not be updated
Moto G PowerWill not be updated
Moto G8 PowerWill not be updated
Motorola One HyperWill not be updated
Motorola RazrWill not be updated
Moto G8 PlayWill not be updated
Moto E6 PlayWill not be updated
Moto G8 PlusWill not be updated
Motorola One MacroWill not be updated
Moto E6 PlusWill not be updated
Motorola One ZoomWill not be updated
Motorola One ActionWill not be updated
Moto E6Will not be updated
Moto Z4Will not be updated
Motorola One VisionWill not be updated
Moto G7 PlusWill not be updated
Moto G7Will not be updated
Moto G7 PowerWill not be updated
Moto G7 PlayWill not be updated
Motorola OneWill not be updated
Moto P30 PlayWill not be updated
Motorola One PowerWill not be updated
Moto P30 NoteWill not be updated
Moto Z3Will not be updated
Moto Z3 PlayWill not be updated
Moto E5 CruiseWill not be updated
Moto E5 Play GoWill not be updated
Moto E5 PlayWill not be updated
Moto E5 PlusWill not be updated
Moto E5Will not be updated
Moto P30Will not be updated
Moto G6 PlayWill not be updated
Moto G6 PlusWill not be updated
Moto G6Will not be updated
Moto X5Will not be updated
Moto X4Will not be updated
Moto G5S PlusWill not be updated
Moto G5SWill not be updated
Moto Z2 ForceWill not be updated
Moto E4 PlusWill not be updated
Moto E4Will not be updated
Moto Z2 PlayWill not be updated
Moto C PlusWill not be updated
Moto CWill not be updated
Moto G5 PlusWill not be updated
Moto G5Will not be updated
Moto MWill not be updated
Moto E3 PowerWill not be updated
Moto Z PlayWill not be updated
Moto E3Will not be updated
Moto Z ForceWill not be updated
Moto ZWill not be updated
Moto G4 PlusWill not be updated
Moto G4Will not be updated
Moto G4 PlayWill not be updated
Moto G TurboWill not be updated
Moto X ForceWill not be updated
Motorola Droid Turbo 2Will not be updated
Motorola Droid Maxx 2Will not be updated
Moto X StyleWill not be updated
Moto X PlayWill not be updated
Moto X PlayWill not be updated
Moto G (3rd Gen)Will not be updated
Moto E (2nd Gen)Will not be updated
Moto G 4GWill not be updated
Moto MaxxWill not be updated
Motorola Droid TurboWill not be updated
Motorola Nexus 6Will not be updated
Moto X (2nd Gen)Will not be updated
Moto G (2nd Gen)Will not be updated
Moto G 4GWill not be updated
Motorola LugeWill not be updated
Moto EWill not be updated
Moto GWill not be updated
Moto XWill not be updated
Motorola Droid UltraWill not be updated
Motorola Droid MaxxWill not be updated
Motorola Droid MiniWill not be updated

OnePlus Android 14 Based OxygenOS 14 Update

OnePlus update policy:

  • Flagship OnePlus devices – 4 Android version updates and five years of security updates.
  • OnePlus Nord Number series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security updates.
  • Budget OnePlus Nord series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security updates. 
  • OnePlus Nord N series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security updates. 
  • OnePlus Pad – 3 Android version updates and four years of security updates. 
PhoneUpdate Status
OnePlus 11Confirmed
OnePlus 11RConfirmed
OnePlus Nord 3Confirmed
OnePlus Nord CE3Confirmed
OnePlus Nord CE 3 LiteConfirmed
OnePlus PadConfirmed
OnePlus Nord N30Expected
OnePlus Nord N300Expected
OnePlus Nord N20 SEExpected
OnePlus 10TConfirmed
OnePlus 10RConfirmed
OnePlus 10 ProConfirmed
OnePlus Nord 2TConfirmed
OnePlus Nord N20 5GWill not be updated
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5GExptected
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5GWill not be updated
OnePlus 9RT 5GConfirmed
OnePlus Nord 2 5GWill not be updated
OnePlus Nord N200 5GWill not be updated
OnePlus Nord CE 5GWill not be updated
OnePlus 9 ProConfirmed
OnePlus 9Confirmed
OnePlus 9RConfirmed
OnePlus Nord N10 5GWill not be updated
OnePlus Nord N100Will not be updated
OnePlus 8TConfirmed
OnePlus NordWill not be updated
OnePlus 8 ProExpected
OnePlus 8Expected
OnePlus 7T ProWill not be updated
OnePlus 7TWill not be updated
OnePlus 7 ProWill not be updated
OnePlus 7Will not be updated
OnePlus 6TWill not be updated
OnePlus 6Will not be updated
OnePlus 5TWill not be updated
OnePlus 5Will not be updated
OnePlus 3TWill not be updated
OnePlus 3Will not be updated
OnePlus XWill not be updated
OnePlus 2Will not be updated
OnePlus OneWill not be updated

Oppo Android 14 Based ColorOS 14 Update

Oppo update policy

  • Oppo Find series – 4 Android version updates and five years of security updates.
  • Oppo Reno series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security updates.
  • Oppo F series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security updates. 
  • Oppo A series – 1 Android version update and two years of security updates.
PhoneUpdate Status
Oppo Find X6 ProConfirmed
Oppo Find X6Confirmed
Oppo Reno 10 Pro+Confirmed
Oppo Reno 10 ProConfirmed
Oppo Reno 10Confirmed
Oppo Find N2Confirmed
Oppo Find N2 FlipConfirmed
Oppo Reno 8TConfirmed
Oppo Reno 8T 5GConfirmed
Oppo Reno 8ZConfirmed
Oppo Reno 8 4GConfirmed
Oppo Reno 8 Pro+Confirmed
Oppo Reno 8 ProConfirmed
Oppo Reno 8Confirmed
Oppo Reno 8 LiteConfirmed
Oppo Pad 2 Confirmed
Oppo F23Confirmed
Oppo A98Confirmed
Oppo A78 4GConfirmed
Oppo A1xExpected
Oppo A78Expected
Oppo A56sExpected
Oppo A58xExpected
Oppo A1 ProExpected
Oppo A58Expected
Oppo A17kExpected
Oppo A77sExpected
Oppo A17Will not be updated
Oppo A57eWill not be updated
Oppo A57sWill not be updated
Oppo A97Will not be updated
Oppo A77 4GWill not be updated
Oppo A77Will not be updated
Oppo A57 4GWill not be updated
Oppo Pad AirWill not be updated
Oppo A55sWill not be updated
Oppo A57Will not be updated
Oppo F21 Pro 5GConfirmed
Oppo F21 ProConfirmed
Oppo A96Will not be updated
Oppo A16eWill not be updated
Oppo Find X5 ProConfirmed
Oppo Find X5 Confirmed
Oppo Find X5 LiteConfirmed
Oppo PadWill not be updated
Oppo A76Will not be updated
Oppo A36Will not be updated
Oppo A11sWill not be updated
Oppo A95Will not be updated
Oppo A16KWill not be updated
Oppo A54sWill not be updated
Oppo A56 5GWill not be updated
Oppo A55Will not be updated
Oppo F19sWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5GWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5GWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 6 5GWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 6Will not be updated
Oppo Reno 6ZWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5GWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5GWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 5 5GWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 5 4GWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 5FWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 5KWill not be updated
Oppo A16sWill not be updated
Oppo A16Will not be updated
Oppo A53s 5GWill not be updated
Oppo A95 5GWill not be updated
Oppo A94 4GWill not be updated
Oppo A35Will not be updated
Oppo A54 5GWill not be updated
Oppo A74 5GWill not be updated
Oppo A74Will not be updated
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5GWill not be updated
Oppo F19 ProWill not be updated
Oppo F19Will not be updated
Oppo A54Will not be updated
Oppo Find X3 ProExpected
Oppo Find X3 Expected
Oppo Find X3 NeoExpected
Oppo Find X3 LiteExpected
Oppo A55 5GWill not be updated
Oppo A93s 5GWill not be updated
Oppo A93 5GWill not be updated
Oppo A15sWill not be updated
Oppo A53 5GWill not be updated
Oppo A73 5GWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5GWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 4 5GWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 4 ProWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 4Will not be updated
Oppo Reno 4FWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 4Z 5GWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 4 LiteWill not be updated
Oppo Reno 4 SEWill not be updated
Oppo F17 ProWill not be updated
Oppo F17Will not be updated

Vivo Android 14 Based Funtouch OS 14 Update

Vivo update policy:

  • Vivo X series – 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches.
  • Vivo V series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Vivo Y series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Vivo T series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
Vivo PhoneFuntouch OS 14 Update
Viivo X90 Pro+Confirmed
Vivo X90 ProConfirmed
Vivo X90Confirmed
Vivo V29 Lite 5GConfirmed
Vivo V27 ProConfirmed
Vivo V27Confirmed
Vivo V27eConfirmed
Vivo Y27Confirmed
Vivo Y02tConfirmed
Vivo Y36Confirmed
Vivo Y26 5GConfirmed
Vivo Y25+Confirmed
Vivo Y78Confirmed
Vivo Y78+Confirmed
Vivo Y78Confirmed
Vivo T2Confirmed
Vivo T2xConfirmed
Vivo Y02AConfirmed
Vivo Y56Confirmed
Vivo Y100Confirmed
Vivo Y55s 2023Confirmed
Vivo Y35 5HWill not be updated
Vivo Y02Will not be updated
Vivo V21sConfirmed
Vivo Y73tWill not be updated
Vivo X80 LiteConfirmed
Vivo Y16Will not be updated
Vivo Y75sWill not be updated
Vivo Y22Will not be updated
Vivo V25eWill not be updated
Vivo Y22sWill not be updated
Vivo T1Will not be updated
Vivo Y35Will not be updated
Vivo V25 ProConfirmed
Vivo V25Confirmed
Vivo Y02sWill not be updated
Vivo Y30 5GWill not be updated
Vivo T1xWill not be updated
Vivo Y77Will not be updated
Vivo T2xWill not be updated
Vivo Y72tWill not be updated
Vivo T2Will not be updated
Vivo Y75Will not be updated
Vivo T1 ProConfirmed
Vivo T1Confirmed
Vivo Y55Will not be updated
Vivo X80 ProConfirmed
Vivo X80Confirmed
Vivo T1x 4GConfirmed
Vivo Y21GWill not be updated
Vivo Y01Will not be updated
Vivo Y33s 5GWill not be updated
Vivo T1 5GWill not be updated
Vivo Y33Will not be updated
Vivo Y75 5GWill not be updated
Vivo Y55 5GWill not be updated
Vivo V23 ProConfirmed
Vivo V23 5GConfirmed
Vivo Y33tWill not be updated
Vivo Y21tWill not be updated
Vivo Y21aWill not be updated
Vivo Y21eWill not be updated
Vivo Y21tWill not be updated
Vivo Y32Will not be updated
Vivo Y55sWill not be updated
Vivo V23e 5GWill not be updated
Vivo Y76Will not be updated
Vivo Y54sWill not be updated
Vivo V23eWill not be updated
Vivo Y50tWill not be updated
Vivo Y15aWill not be updated
Vivo Y74sWill not be updated
Vivo Y76sWill not be updated
Vivo Y15sWill not be updated
Vivo Y71tWill not be updated
Vivo T1xWill not be updated
Vivo T1Will not be updated
Vivo Y3sWill not be updated
Vivo Y20tWill not be updated
Vivo Y21sWill not be updated
Vivo X70 Pro+Will not be updated
Vivo X70 ProWill not be updated
Vivo X70Will not be updated
Vivo Y33sWill not be updated
Vivo Y21Will not be updated
Vivo Y12aWill not be updated
Vivo Y73Will not be updated
Vivo Y72 5GWill not be updated
Vivo Y53s Will not be updated
Vivo V21e 5GWill not be updated
Vivo Y70tWill not be updated
Vivo X60sWill not be updated
Vivo Y52 5GWill not be updated
Vivo Y12s Will not be updated
Vivo Y52s t1Will not be updated
Vivo V21 5GWill not be updated
Vivo V21Will not be updated
Vivo V21eWill not be updated
Vivo Y20sWill not be updated
Vivo X60tWill not be updated
Vivo Y30gWill not be updated
Vivo X60 ProWill not be updated
Vivo X60Will not be updated
Vivo Y72 5GWill not be updated
Vivo X60 Pro+Will not be updated
Vivo Y31Will not be updated
Vivo Y20gWill not be updated
Vivo Y31sWill not be updated
Vivo Y20aWill not be updated
Vivo Y20 Will not be updated
Vivo V20Will not be updated
Vivo Y30 Will not be updated
Vivo Y52sWill not be updated
Vivo Y51aWill not be updated
Vivo Y51Will not be updated
Vivo Y12sWill not be updated
Vivo Y12iWill not be updated
Vivo Y1sWill not be updated
Vivo X51 5GWill not be updated
Vivo Y3sWill not be updated
Vivo Y11sWill not be updated
Vivo Y70Will not be updated
Vivo Y20sWill not be updated
Vivo 73sWill not be updated
Vivo X50eWill not be updated
Vivo V20Will not be updated
Vivo V20 SEWill not be updated
Vivo V20 ProWill not be updated
Vivo Y51Will not be updated
Vivo Y20iWill not be updated
Vivo Y20Will not be updated
Vivo S1 PrimeWill not be updated
Vivo S7Will not be updated
Vivo Y51sWill not be updated
Vivo V19 NeoWill not be updated
Vivo Z5xWill not be updated
Vivo X50 Pro+Will not be updated
Vivo X50 ProWill not be updated
Vivo X50 5GWill not be updated
Vivo X50Will not be updated
Vivo Y70sWill not be updated
Vivo X50 LiteWill not be updated
Vivo Y30Will not be updated
Vivo Y50Will not be updated
Vivo V19Will not be updated
Vivo S6 5GWill not be updated
Vivo V19Will not be updated
Vivo Z5 5GWill not be updated
Vivo X30 ProWill not be updated
Vivo X30Will not be updated
Vivo V17Will not be updated
Vivo Y9sWill not be updated
Vivo Z5iWill not be updated
Vivo S1 ProWill not be updated
Vivo S5Will not be updated
Vivo U20Will not be updated
Vivo Y3Will not be updated
Vivo Y5sWill not be updated
Vivo Y19Will not be updated
Vivo Y11Will not be updated
Vivo U3Will not be updated
Vivo U10Will not be updated
Vivo Y3Will not be updated
Vivo Y3Will not be updated
Vivo V17 ProWill not be updated
Vivo Z1xWill not be updated
Vivo Y90Will not be updated
Vivo V17 NeoWill not be updated
Vivo Z5Will not be updated
Vivo S1Will not be updated
Vivo Z1 ProWill not be updated
Vivo Z5xWill not be updated
Vivo Z3xWill not be updated
Vivo Y17Will not be updated
Vivo Y15Will not be updated
Vivo Y12Will not be updated
Vivo X27 ProWill not be updated
Vivo X27Will not be updated
Vivo V15Will not be updated
Vivo V15 ProWill not be updated
Vivo Y89Will not be updated
Vivo Y93Will not be updated
Vivo Y93sWill not be updated
Vivo Z1 LiteWill not be updated
Vivo Y95Will not be updated
Vivo Y91iWill not be updated
Vivo Y93Will not be updated
Vivo Y91Will not be updated
Vivo Y81iWill not be updated
Vivo V11 ProWill not be updated
Vivo V11Will not be updated
Vivo V9Will not be updated

iQOO Android 14 Based Funtouch OS 14 Update

iQOO update policy:

  • Flagship iQOO smartphones – 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. 
  • iQOO Neo series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. 
  • IQOO Z series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. 
iQOO PhoneFuntouch OS 14 Update
iQOO 11 ProConfirmed
iQOO 11Confirmed
iQOO Neo 8 ProConfirmed
iQOO Neo 8Confirmed
iQOO Neo 7 ProConfirmed
iQOO Neo 7Confirmed
iQOO Z7sConfirmed
iQOO Z7Confirmed
iQOO Z7xConfirmed
iQOO Z7iConfirmed
iQOO Neo 7 RacingConfirmed
iQOO Neo 7 SEConfirmed
iQOO Z6 LiteConfirmed
iQOO Z6xConfirmed
iQOO Z6Confirmed
iQOO 9TConfirmed
iQOO 10 ProConfirmed
iQOO 10Confirmed
iQOO Neo 6Confirmed
iQOO Neo 6 SEConfirmed
iQOO Z6 ProConfirmed
iQOO Z6 44WConfirmed
iQOO Z6Confirmed
iQOO 9Confirmed
iQOO Neo 5SWill not be updated
iQOO Neo 5 SEWill not be updated
iQOO Z5Will not be updated
iQOO 8 ProWill not be updated
iQOO U3xWill not be updated
iQOO 8Will not be updated
iQOO Neo 5 LiteWill not be updated
iQOO 7Will not be updated
iQOO U3xWill not be updated
iQOO Neo 5Will not be updated
iQOO U3Will not be updated
iQOO U1xWill not be updated
iQOO 5 ProWill not be updated
iQOO Z1xWill not be updated
iQOO Z5xWill not be updated
iQOO Z1Will not be updated
iQOO Neo 3 5GWill not be updated
iQOO 3 5GWill not be updated
iQOO Neo 855 RacingWill not be updated
iQOO Neo 855Will not be updated
iQOO Pro 5GWill not be updated
iQOO ProWill not be updated
iQOO NeoWill not be updated
Vivo iQOOWill not be updated

Xiaomi Android 14 Update

Xiaomi update policy:

  • Xiaomi flagship smartphones – 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches.
  • Other Xiaomi branded smartphones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
Xiaomi PhoneAndroid 14 Based MIUI 15 Update Status
Xiaomi 13 UltraConfirmed
Xiaomi 13 ProConfirmed
Xiaomi 13Confirmed
Xiaomi 13 LiteConfirmed
Xiaomi Pad 6 ProConfirmed
Xiaomi Pad 6Confirmed
Xiaomi 12T ProConfirmed
Xiaomi 12TConfirmed
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2Confirmed
Xiaomi Pad 5 ProConfirmed
Xiaomi 12S UltraConfirmed
Xiaomi 12S ProConfirmed
Xiaomi 12SConfirmed
Xiaomi 12 ProConfirmed
Xiaomi 12 LiteWill not be updated
Xiaomi 12 ProExpected
Xiaomi 12Expected
Xiaomi 12XExpected
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5GWill not be updated
Xiaomi 11i 5GWill not be updated
Xiaomi 11T ProExpected
Xiaomi 11T Expected
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NEWill not be updated
Xiaomi 11 LiteWill not be updated
Xiaomi Mix 4Expected
Mi 11X ProExpected
Mi 11XExpected
Mi Mix Fold Will not be updated
Mi 11 UltraConfirmed
Mi 11 ProConfirmed
Mi 11iWill not be updated
Mi 11 Lite 5GWill not be updated
Mi 11 Lite 4GWill not be updated
Mi 10SWill not be updated
Mi 10i 5GWill not be updated
Mi 11Will not be updated
Mi 10T Pro 5GWill not be updated
Mi 10T 5GWill not be updated
Mi 10T Lite 5GWill not be updated
Mi 10 UltraWill not be updated
Mi 10 Youth 5GWill not be updated
Mi Note 10 LiteWill not be updated
Mi 10 Pro 5GWill not be updated
Mi 10 5GWill not be updated
Mi Note 10 ProWill not be updated
Mi Note 10Will not be updated
Mi 9 Pro 5GWill not be updated
Mi 9 ProWill not be updated
Mi 9 LiteWill not be updated
Mi 9T ProWill not be updated
Mi 9TWill not be updated
Mi 9 ExplorerWill not be updated
Mi 9 SEWill not be updated
Mi 9Will not be updated
Mi PlayWill not be updated
Mi 8 ProWill not be updated
Mi 8 LiteWill not be updated
Mi Max 3Will not be updated
Mi Pad 4Will not be updated
Mi 8 ExplorerWill not be updated
Mi 8Will not be updated
Mi 8 SEWill not be updated
Mi Mix 2SWill not be updated
Mi Note 3Will not be updated
Mi 6Will not be updated
Mi 5cWill not be updated
Mi 6 PlusWill not be updated
Mi MixWill not be updated
Mi Note 2Will not be updated
Mi 5s PlusWill not be updated
Mi 5sWill not be updated
Mi 5Will not be updated
Mi 4sWill not be updated
Mi MaxWill not be updated
Mi 4iWill not be updated
Mi Note ProWill not be updated
Mi NoteWill not be updated
Mi 4 LTEWill not be updated
Mi 4Will not be updated
Mi PadWill not be updated
Mi 2AWill not be updated
Mi 2SWill not be updated
Mi 2Will not be updated
Mi 1SWill not be updated

Redmi Android 14 Update

Redmi update policy:

  • Redmi K series smartphones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. 
  • Redmi Note Pro series smartphones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Redmi Note series smartphones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.
  • Redmi Number series smartphones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.
Redmi PhoneAndroid 14 Based MIUI 15 Update Status
Redmi 12 5GConfirmed
Redmi Note 12RConfirmed
Redmi Note 12R ProConfirmed
Redmi 12Confirmed
Redmi Note 12T ProConfirmed
Redmi Note 12SConfirmed
Redmi Note 12 Pro 4GConfirmed
Redmi Note 12 TurboConfirmed
Redmi Note 12 4GConfirmed
Redmi Note 12Confirmed
Redmi K60 ProConfirmed
Redmi K60EConfirmed
Redmi K60Confirmed
Redmi 12CConfirmed
Redmi Note 12 DiscoveryConfirmed
Redmi Note 12Confirmed
Redmi Note 12 Pro+Confirmed
Redmi Note 12 ProConfirmed
Redmi Note 11RConfirmed
Redmi A1+Expected
Redmi 11 PrimeWill not be updated
Redmi 11 Prime 5GWill not be updated
Redmi A1Will not be updated
Redmi Note 11 SEWill not be updated
Redmi K50 UltraConfirmed
Redmi K50iConfirmed
Redmi Note 11T Pro+Expected
Redmi Note 11T ProExpected
Redmi Note 11SEWill not be updated
Redmi 10 Prime 2022Will not be updated
Redmi 10 PowerWill not be updated
Redmi 10AWill not be updated
Redmi Note 11S 5GWill not be updated
Redmi 10 5GWill not be updated
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5GWill not be updated
Redmi K50 ProWill not be updated
Redmi K50Will not be updated
Redmi K40SWill not be updated
Redmi 10Will not be updated
Redmi 10CWill not be updated
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5GWill not be updated
Redmi Note 11E ProWill not be updated
Redmi Note 11EWill not be updated
Redmi 10 2022Will not be updated
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5GWill not be updated
Redmi Note 11 ProWill not be updated
Redmi Note 11SWill not be updated
Redmi Note 11Will not be updated
Redmi Note 11T 5GWill not be updated
Redmi Note 11 4GWill not be updated
Redmi Note 10 LiteWill not be updated
Redmi 9i SportWill not be updated
Redmi 9A SportWill not be updated
Redmi 9 ActivWill not be updated
Redmi 10 PrimeWill not be updated
Redmi 10 Will not be updated
Redmi Note 10T 5GWill not be updated
Redmi Note 8 2021Will not be updated
Redmi Note 10 ProWill not be updated
Redmi Note 10 5GWill not be updated
Redmi Note 10SWill not be updated
Redmi Note 10Will not be updated
Redmi Note 10 Pro MaxWill not be updated
Redmi Note 10 ProWill not be updated
Redmi Note 9TWill not be updated
Redmi 9TWill not be updated
Redmi 9 PowerWill not be updated
Redmi Note 9 Pro 5GWill not be updated
Redmi Note 9 5GWill not be updated
Redmi Note 9 4GWill not be updated
Redmi 9ATWill not be updated
Redmi 9iWill not be updated
Redmi 9Will not be updated
Redmi 9 PrimeWill not be updated
Redmi 9AWill not be updated
Redmi 9C NFFCWill not be updated
Redmi Note 9 ProWill not be updated
Redmi Note 9Will not be updated
Redmi Note 9SWill not be updated
Redmi Note 9 Pro MaxWill not be updated
Redmi 8A ProWill not be updated
Redmi 8A DualWill not be updated
Redmi Note 8TWill not be updated
Redmi 8Will not be updated
Redmi 8AWill not be updated
Redmi K20 ProWill not be updated
Redmi K20Will not be updated
Redmi Note 8Will not be updated
Redmi Note 7SWill not be updated
Redmi Y3Will not be updated
Redmi 7Will not be updated
Redmi Note 7 ProWill not be updated
Redmi GoWill not be updated
Redmi Note 7Will not be updated
Redmi Note 6 ProWill not be updated
Redmi 6Will not be updated
Redmi 6AWill not be updated
Redmi S2Will not be updated
Redmi Y2Will not be updated
Redmi Note 5 ProWill not be updated
Redmi Note 5Will not be updated
Redmi 5 PlusWill not be updated
Redmi 5Will not be updated
Redmi 5AWill not be updated
Redmi Y1Will not be updated
Redmi Y1 LiteWill not be updated
Redmi Note 4XWill not be updated
Redmi Note 4Will not be updated
Redmi 4AWill not be updated
Redmi 4Will not be updated
Redmi 4 PrimeWill not be updated
Redmi ProWill not be updated
Redmi 3xWill not be updated
Redmi 3s PrimeWill not be updated
Redmi 3sWill not be updated
Redmi 3 ProWill not be updated
Redmi Note 3Will not be updated
Redmi 3Will not be updated
Redmi Note PrimeWill not be updated
Redmi Note 3Will not be updated
Redmi Note 2Will not be updated
Redmi 2 ProWill not be updated
Redmi 2 PrimeWill not be updated
Redmi 2AWill not be updated
Redmi 2Will not be updated
Redmi Note 4GWill not be updated
Redmi NoteWill not be updated
Redmi 1SWill not be updated

Poco Android 14 Update

Poco update policy:

  • Poco F series smartphones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Poco X series smartphones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Poco C series smartphones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.
Poco PhonesAndroid 14 Based MIUI 15 Update Status
Poco M6 ProConfirmed
Poco F5 ProConfirmed
Poco F5Confirmed
Poco C51Confirmed
Poco C55Will not be updated
Poco X5 ProExpected
Poco X5Expected
Poco C50Will not be updated
Poco M5Will not be updated
Poco M4 5GWill not be updated
Poco F4Confirmed
Poco X4 GTWill not be updated
Poco C40Will not be updated
Poco M4 5GWill not be updated
Poco F4 GTConfirmed
Poco X4 Pro 5GWill not be updated
Poco X3 GTWill not be updated
Poco F3 GTWill not be updated
Poco M3 Pro 5GWill not be updated
Poco M2 ReloadedWill not be updated
Poco X3 ProWill not be updated
Poco F3Will not be updated
Poco M3Will not be updated
Poco C3Will not be updated
Poco X3Will not be updated
Poco X3 NFCWill not be updated
Poco X2Will not be updated
Poco F1Will not be updated
Pocophone F1Will not be updated

Realme Android 14 Based Realme UI 5.0 Update

Realme update policy:

  • Realme Flagship GT series – 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. 
  • Realme GT Neo series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. 
  • Realme Number Pro series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Realme Number series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Realme X series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Realme C series – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.
  • Realme Narzo Pro series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Realme Narzo Number series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.
  • Realme Narzo N series – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.
  • Budget Realme Narzo phones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.
  • Realme Pad series – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.
Realme PhonesRealme UI 5.0 Update
Realme 11 4GConfirmed
Realme 11 5GConfirmed
Realme C53Confirmed
Realme Pad 5Confirmed
Realme GT3Confirmed
Realme Narzo 60 ProConfirmed
Realme Narzo 60Confirmed
Realme C53Confirmed
Realme Narzo N53Confirmed
Realme 11 Pro+Confirmed
Realme 11 ProConfirmed
Realme 11Confirmed
Realme Narzo N55Confirmed
Realme GT Neo 5 SEConfirmed
Realme 10TConfirmed
Realme C33 2023Will not be updated
Realme C55Confirmed
Realme GT Neo 5 240WConfirmed
Realme GT Neo 5Confirmed
Realme 10sConfirmed
Realme 10 Pro+Confirmed
Realme 10 ProConfirmed
Realme 10 5GConfirmed
Realme 10Confirmed
Realme C30sWill not be updated
Realme C33Will not be updated
Realme 9i 5GConfirmed
Realme GT2 Explorer MasterConfirmed
Realme Narzo 50i PrimeWill not be updated
Realme C30Will not be updated
Realme GT Neo 3TConfirmed
Realme Pad XConfirmed
Realme Narzo 50 ProExpected
Realme Narzo 50 5GExpected
Realme 9 5GExpected
Realme 9Expected
Realme Pad MiniWill not be updated
Realme C31Will not be updated
Realme GT Neo 3Confirmed
Realme Narzo 50A PrimeWill not be updated
Realme 9 5G Speed EditionWill not be updated
Realme Narzo 50Will not be updated
Realme 9 Pro+Confirmed
Realme 9 ProConfirmed
Realme C35Will not be updated
Realme 9iWill not be updated
Realme GT2 ProConfirmed
Realme GT2Confirmed
Realme GT Neo 2TWill not be updated
Realme Narzo 50AWill not be updated
Realme Narzo 50iWill not be updated
Realme GT Neo 2Will not be updated
Realme C25YWill not be updated
Realme 8s 5GWill not be updated
Realme 8iWill not be updated
Realme PadWill not be updated
Realme GT Explorer MasterWill not be updated
Realme GT MasterWill not be updated
Realme C21YWill not be updated
Realme C11 2021Will not be updated
Realme C25sWill not be updated
Realme X7 Max 5GWill not be updated
Realme Narzo 30 5GWill not be updated
Realme GT Neo FlashWill not be updated
Realme Narzo 30Will not be updated
Realme C20AWill not be updated
Realme 8 5GWill not be updated
Realme X7 Pro UltraWill not be updated
Realme GT NeoWill not be updated
Realme 8 ProWill not be updated
Realme 8Will not be updated
Realme C25Will not be updated
Realme C21Will not be updated
Realme GT 5GWill not be updated
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5GWill not be updated
Realme Narzo 30AWill not be updated
Realme C20Will not be updated
Realme X7Will not be updated
Realme 7iWill not be updated
Realme 7 5GWill not be updated
Realme C15Will not be updated
Realme 7Will not be updated
Realme Narzo 20 ProWill not be updated
Realme Narzo 20Will not be updated
Realme C17Will not be updated
Realme 7iWill not be updated
Realme 7 ProWill not be updated
Realme 7Will not be updated
Realme X7 ProWill not be updated
Realme X7Will not be updated
Realme C12Will not be updated
Realme V5 5GWill not be updated
Realme C15Will not be updated
Realme 6iWill not be updated
Realme X50 5GWill not be updated
Realme C11Will not be updated
Realme X3Will not be updated
Realme C3iWill not be updated
Realme NarzoWill not be updated
Realme X3 SuperZoomWill not be updated
Realme 6SWill not be updated
Realme Narzo 10Will not be updated
Realme Narzo 10AWill not be updated
Realme X50m 5GWill not be updated
Realme 6iWill not be updated
Realme 6 ProWill not be updated
Realme 6Will not be updated
Realme X50 Pro 5GWill not be updated
Realme C3Will not be updated
Realme X50 5GWill not be updated
Realme 5iWill not be updated
Realme 5sWill not be updated
Realme C2sWill not be updated
Realme C2 2020Will not be updated
Realme X2 ProWill not be updated
Realme X2Will not be updated
Realme XTWill not be updated
Realme QWill not be updated
Realme 5 ProWill not be updated
Realme 5Will not be updated
Realme 3iWill not be updated
Realme XWill not be updated
Realme 3 ProWill not be updated
Realme C2Will not be updated
Realme 3Will not be updated
Realme C1Will not be updated
Realme U1Will not be updated
Realme 2 ProWill not be updated
Realme C1Will not be updated
Realme 2Will not be updated
Realme 1Will not be updated
