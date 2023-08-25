Android 14 Update Tracker: When Will Your Android Phone Get The Latest Android 14?

Pin

Android 14 is here! A wide variety of Android phones from different manufacturers will get updated to the latest version of Android. We track the Android 14 update for all phones from different manufacturers here.

The Android 14 release is just around the corner. Google typically launches the new version of Android in August or September. Sometimes, the launch gets delayed till October. Take a look at the launch dates of previous Android versions:

Android 13 – August 15, 2022

Android 12 – October 4, 2021

Android 11 – September 8, 2020

Android 10 – September 3, 2019

Android 9 – August 6, 2018

We can safely assume that Android 14 will launch anytime now. It is now expected to launch by the last week of August or the first week of September.

Android 14 Features

Android 14 isn’t out yet, but the beta version of Android 14 is out. These beta versions reveal what we can expect from Android 14 by giving us a preview of all the new features Google will be introducing with Android 14. Here are some of the best features to come with Android 14:

Lock Screen Customization

The biggest change coming with Android 14 is how customizable the lock screen will be. With iOS 16, Apple introduced new customization tools for the lock screen. It was an instant hit with the users, and owing to its popularity, Google is including similar lock screen customization options. This feature will be available in most phones with Android 14 soon.

Magic Compose

Google is bringing AI-based tools right into Android. But not every phone will receive this feature as it is marketed as a Pixel exclusive. With Magic Compose, you can ask the AI to write for you. It will be available in various apps like the Messages app.

Granular Media Access

It is always a privacy risk if you want to select a video or image file from an app. Previously, the app got access to either the whole internal storage or at least the folder. Now, with the new granular media access feature, the media picker will only let the app access the specific file you select and nothing else.\

App Pair

Android 14 comes with an App Pair option, which lets you launch two apps as a pair. You can also minimize and maximize them together as well.

Notification Flashes

On stock Android 14, the new notification flashes option will flash the flashlight on receiving notifications. Some skins already have the feature; Android 14 is bringing it natively for all Android 14 phones.

AI-Generated Wallpapers

When your device matches your energy >>> With just a few taps, you can create Generative AI wallpapers to customize your experience. Coming soon to Android. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/dJQLynq7rY — Android (@Android) May 10, 2023

Another feature that’s going to be a Google Pixel exclusive. With some prompts, you can now create wallpapers for your phone.

Unknown Tracker Alerts

We’ve built unknown tracker alerts to notify you if a tracking tag that doesn’t belong to you is moving with you. Plus, you can get directions for how to locate and disable it. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/uCPpFjSs5O — Android (@Android) May 10, 2023

Android 14 will notify you if an unknown tracker is following you. If someone is tracking your movement using an AirTag, Android 14 will notify you and get directions to locate and disable it.

Not All Phones Will Get These Android 14 Features

Only some Android phones will get these new features Google unveiled for Android 14. Some features, such as Magic Compose and AI-generated wallpapers, will be exclusive to Google Pixel devices, while other features may or may not be featured in the custom skins used by various brands.

Every Android brand uses its own flavor of Android. Some skins, such as MIUI, ColorOS, and One UI, are heavily skinned and don’t even resemble stock Android much. But other skins like My UX are close to stock Android skins. The close-to-stock Android skins bring over most of the new features introduced by the company, while heavy skins such as MIUI find it hard to implement these new features properly in their bloated software skin.

Let us now talk about when the different phones from different brands will get the Android 14 update. We have arranged all phones according to their respective brands, along with the update policy of the brand.

Jump quickly to different brands:

Google update policy: 3 Android version updates and five years of security patches.

Google Pixel Device Android 14 Update Google Pixel Fold Confirmed Google Pixel Tablet Confirmed Google Pixel 7 Pro Confirmed Google Pixel 7 Confirmed Google Pixel 7a Confirmed Google Pixel 6 Pro Confirmed Google Pixel 6 Confirmed Google Pixel 6a Confirmed Google Pixel 5 Confirmed Google Pixel 5a 5G Confirmed Google Pixel 4 XL Will not be updated Google Pixel 4 Will not be updated Google Pixel 4a 5G Confirmed Google Pixel 4a Expected Google Pixel 3 XL Will not be updated Google Pixel 3 Will not be updated Google Pixel 3a XL Will not be updated Google Pixel 3a Will not be updated Google Pixel 2 XL Will not be updated Google Pixel 2 Will not be updated Google Pixel XL Will not be updated Google Pixel Will not be updated Google Pixel C Will not be updated

Samsung update policy:

Samsung Galaxy Fold series – 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.

Samsung Galaxy S series – 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.

Premium Samsung Galaxy A series – 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.

Budget Samsung Galaxy A series – 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches.

Premium Samsung Galaxy F/M series – 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.

Budget Samsung Galaxy F/M series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

Samsung Phone One UI 6 Update Status Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Confirmed Samsung Galaxy S23+ Confirmed Samsung Galaxy S23 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy F54 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy F14 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M54 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A54 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A34 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M14 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A14 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy F04 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M04 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A04e Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A04s Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A04 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M13 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A13 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy X Cover 6 Pro Confirmed Samsung Galaxy F13 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M13 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Galaxy Tab S6 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M53 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy F23 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M33 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M23 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A23 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A13 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A03 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Confirmed Samsung Galaxy F432 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M22 Confirmed Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A03s Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A12 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy F22 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M32 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A22 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Expected Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M12 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy F12 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy F02s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A72 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A52 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy X Cover 5 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A32 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M62 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy F62 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M12 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Confirmed Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M02s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A12 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M02 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A02 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A02s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M21s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy F41 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M51 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M31s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M01s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M01 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A21s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A Quantum Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A21 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.4 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M11 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A31 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A41 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M21 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A11 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M31 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S20+ Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S20 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy X Cover Pro Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A01 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A71 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A51 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy X Cover Field Pro Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A70s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A20s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M30s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M10s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Fold Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A30s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A50s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A10s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A10e Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy X Cover 4s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S10+ Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S10 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S10e Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M40 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M30 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M20 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy M10 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A80 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A70 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A60 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A50 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A40 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A30 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A20e Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A20 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A10 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab A Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab Advance 2 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A8s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A6s Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy J6+ Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy J4+ Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy On6 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy J7 2018 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy J3 2018 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S Light Luxury Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy J8 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy J6 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy J4 Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S9+ Will not be updated Samsung Galaxy S9 Will not be updated

Motorola update policy:

Flagship Edge series phones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

Razr series phones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

Moto G series phones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.

Moto E series phones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.

Motorola Phone My UX Android 14 Update Status Motorola Edge+ 2023 Confirmed Motorola Edge Razr 40 Ultra Confirmed Motorola Edge 40 Confirmed Motorola Razr+ Confirmed Motorola Razr 2023 Confirmed Motorola G Stylus 5G 2023 Confirmed Motorola G Stylus 2023 Confirmed Moto G14 Confirmed Moto G 2023 Confirmed Moto G Power 5G Confirmed Motorola Edge 40 Pro Confirmed Motorola Defy 2 Confirmed Moto G73 Confirmed Moto G53 Confirmed Moto G23 Confirmed Moto G13 Confirmed Moto E13 Expected ThinkPhone Confirmed Moto X40 Confirmed Moto G Play 2023 Will not be updated Moto E32 Will not be updated Moto G82 Will not be updated Moto G72 Will not be updated Moto E22i Will not be updated Moto E22 Will not be updated Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Confirmed Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Confirmed Motorola Edge 30 Neo Confirmed Moto E22s Will not be updated Motorola Edge 2022 Confirmed Moto Tab G62 Will not be updated Moto X30 Pro Confirmed Moto S30 Pro Confirmed Moto Razr 2022 Confirmed Moto G62 Will not be updated Moto G32 Will not be updated Moto E32 Will not be updated Motorola Edge 30 Confirmed Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 Will not be updated Moto G 2022 Will not be updated Moto G52 Will not be updated Motorola Edge+ 5G UW 2022 Confirmed Motorola Edge 30 Pro Confirmed Moto G Stylus 2022 Will not be updated Moto Tab G70 Will not be updated Motorola Edge X30 Confirmed Motorola Edge S30 Will not be updated Moto G200 5G Will not be updated Moto G71 5G Will not be updated Moto G51 5G Will not be updated Moto G41 Will not be updated Moto G31 Will not be updated Moto G Power 2022 Will not be updated Moto E30 Will not be updated Moto Edge 5G UW 2021 Will not be updated Motorola G Pure Will not be updated Moto E40 Will not be updated Motorola Tab G20 Will not be updated Moto G60 Will not be updated Moto E20 Will not be updated Moto G50 5G Will not be updated Motorola Edge 2021 Will not be updated Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Will not be updated Moto G60S Will not be updated Motorola Edge 20 Pro Will not be updated Motorola Edge 20 Will not be updated Motorola Edge 20 Lite Will not be updated Motorola One 5G UW Ace Will not be updated Motorola Defy 2021 Will not be updated Motorola G Stylus 5G Will not be updated Moto G20 Will not be updated Moto G40 Fusion Will not be updated Moto G100 Will not be updated Moto G50 Will not be updated Moto G10 Power Will not be updated Moto E7i Power Will not be updated Moto E7 Power Will not be updated Moto G30 Will not be updated Moto G10 Will not be updated Moto E6i Will not be updated Motorola Edge S Will not be updated Motorola One 5G Ace Will not be updated Moto G Stylus 2021 Will not be updated Moto G Power 2021 Will not be updated Moto G Play Will not be updated Moto E7 Will not be updated Moto G 5G Will not be updated Moto G9 Power Will not be updated Motorola Razr 5G Will not be updated Moto G9 Plus Will not be updated Moto E7 Plus Will not be updated Motorola One 5G UW Will not be updated Motorola One 5G Will not be updated Moto G9 Plus Will not be updated Moto G9 Will not be updated Moto G 5G Plus Will not be updated Moto One Fusion Will not be updated Moto One Fusion+ Will not be updated Moto One Vision Plus Will not be updated Moto G Fast Will not be updated Moto E 2020 Will not be updated Moto G Pro Will not be updated Motorola Edge+ 2020 Will not be updated Motorola Edge Will not be updated Moto G8 Power Lite Will not be updated Moto E6s 2020 Will not be updated Moto G8 Will not be updated Moto G Stylus Will not be updated Moto G Power Will not be updated Moto G8 Power Will not be updated Motorola One Hyper Will not be updated Motorola Razr Will not be updated Moto G8 Play Will not be updated Moto E6 Play Will not be updated Moto G8 Plus Will not be updated Motorola One Macro Will not be updated Moto E6 Plus Will not be updated Motorola One Zoom Will not be updated Motorola One Action Will not be updated Moto E6 Will not be updated Moto Z4 Will not be updated Motorola One Vision Will not be updated Moto G7 Plus Will not be updated Moto G7 Will not be updated Moto G7 Power Will not be updated Moto G7 Play Will not be updated Motorola One Will not be updated Moto P30 Play Will not be updated Motorola One Power Will not be updated Moto P30 Note Will not be updated Moto Z3 Will not be updated Moto Z3 Play Will not be updated Moto E5 Cruise Will not be updated Moto E5 Play Go Will not be updated Moto E5 Play Will not be updated Moto E5 Plus Will not be updated Moto E5 Will not be updated Moto P30 Will not be updated Moto G6 Play Will not be updated Moto G6 Plus Will not be updated Moto G6 Will not be updated Moto X5 Will not be updated Moto X4 Will not be updated Moto G5S Plus Will not be updated Moto G5S Will not be updated Moto Z2 Force Will not be updated Moto E4 Plus Will not be updated Moto E4 Will not be updated Moto Z2 Play Will not be updated Moto C Plus Will not be updated Moto C Will not be updated Moto G5 Plus Will not be updated Moto G5 Will not be updated Moto M Will not be updated Moto E3 Power Will not be updated Moto Z Play Will not be updated Moto E3 Will not be updated Moto Z Force Will not be updated Moto Z Will not be updated Moto G4 Plus Will not be updated Moto G4 Will not be updated Moto G4 Play Will not be updated Moto G Turbo Will not be updated Moto X Force Will not be updated Motorola Droid Turbo 2 Will not be updated Motorola Droid Maxx 2 Will not be updated Moto X Style Will not be updated Moto X Play Will not be updated Moto X Play Will not be updated Moto G (3rd Gen) Will not be updated Moto E (2nd Gen) Will not be updated Moto G 4G Will not be updated Moto Maxx Will not be updated Motorola Droid Turbo Will not be updated Motorola Nexus 6 Will not be updated Moto X (2nd Gen) Will not be updated Moto G (2nd Gen) Will not be updated Moto G 4G Will not be updated Motorola Luge Will not be updated Moto E Will not be updated Moto G Will not be updated Moto X Will not be updated Motorola Droid Ultra Will not be updated Motorola Droid Maxx Will not be updated Motorola Droid Mini Will not be updated

OnePlus update policy:

Flagship OnePlus devices – 4 Android version updates and five years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord Number series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security updates.

Budget OnePlus Nord series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord N series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security updates.

OnePlus Pad – 3 Android version updates and four years of security updates.

Phone Update Status OnePlus 11 Confirmed OnePlus 11R Confirmed OnePlus Nord 3 Confirmed OnePlus Nord CE3 Confirmed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed OnePlus Pad Confirmed OnePlus Nord N30 Expected OnePlus Nord N300 Expected OnePlus Nord N20 SE Expected OnePlus 10T Confirmed OnePlus 10R Confirmed OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed OnePlus Nord 2T Confirmed OnePlus Nord N20 5G Will not be updated OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Exptected OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Will not be updated OnePlus 9RT 5G Confirmed OnePlus Nord 2 5G Will not be updated OnePlus Nord N200 5G Will not be updated OnePlus Nord CE 5G Will not be updated OnePlus 9 Pro Confirmed OnePlus 9 Confirmed OnePlus 9R Confirmed OnePlus Nord N10 5G Will not be updated OnePlus Nord N100 Will not be updated OnePlus 8T Confirmed OnePlus Nord Will not be updated OnePlus 8 Pro Expected OnePlus 8 Expected OnePlus 7T Pro Will not be updated OnePlus 7T Will not be updated OnePlus 7 Pro Will not be updated OnePlus 7 Will not be updated OnePlus 6T Will not be updated OnePlus 6 Will not be updated OnePlus 5T Will not be updated OnePlus 5 Will not be updated OnePlus 3T Will not be updated OnePlus 3 Will not be updated OnePlus X Will not be updated OnePlus 2 Will not be updated OnePlus One Will not be updated

Oppo update policy:

Oppo Find series – 4 Android version updates and five years of security updates.

Oppo Reno series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security updates.

Oppo F series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security updates.

Oppo A series – 1 Android version update and two years of security updates.

Phone Update Status Oppo Find X6 Pro Confirmed Oppo Find X6 Confirmed Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Confirmed Oppo Reno 10 Pro Confirmed Oppo Reno 10 Confirmed Oppo Find N2 Confirmed Oppo Find N2 Flip Confirmed Oppo Reno 8T Confirmed Oppo Reno 8T 5G Confirmed Oppo Reno 8Z Confirmed Oppo Reno 8 4G Confirmed Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ Confirmed Oppo Reno 8 Pro Confirmed Oppo Reno 8 Confirmed Oppo Reno 8 Lite Confirmed Oppo Pad 2 Confirmed Oppo F23 Confirmed Oppo A98 Confirmed Oppo A78 4G Confirmed Oppo A1x Expected Oppo A78 Expected Oppo A56s Expected Oppo A58x Expected Oppo A1 Pro Expected Oppo A58 Expected Oppo A17k Expected Oppo A77s Expected Oppo A17 Will not be updated Oppo A57e Will not be updated Oppo A57s Will not be updated Oppo A97 Will not be updated Oppo A77 4G Will not be updated Oppo A77 Will not be updated Oppo A57 4G Will not be updated Oppo Pad Air Will not be updated Oppo A55s Will not be updated Oppo A57 Will not be updated Oppo F21 Pro 5G Confirmed Oppo F21 Pro Confirmed Oppo A96 Will not be updated Oppo A16e Will not be updated Oppo Find X5 Pro Confirmed Oppo Find X5 Confirmed Oppo Find X5 Lite Confirmed Oppo Pad Will not be updated Oppo A76 Will not be updated Oppo A36 Will not be updated Oppo A11s Will not be updated Oppo A95 Will not be updated Oppo A16K Will not be updated Oppo A54s Will not be updated Oppo A56 5G Will not be updated Oppo A55 Will not be updated Oppo F19s Will not be updated Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ 5G Will not be updated Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Will not be updated Oppo Reno 6 5G Will not be updated Oppo Reno 6 Will not be updated Oppo Reno 6Z Will not be updated Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Will not be updated Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Will not be updated Oppo Reno 5 5G Will not be updated Oppo Reno 5 4G Will not be updated Oppo Reno 5F Will not be updated Oppo Reno 5K Will not be updated Oppo A16s Will not be updated Oppo A16 Will not be updated Oppo A53s 5G Will not be updated Oppo A95 5G Will not be updated Oppo A94 4G Will not be updated Oppo A35 Will not be updated Oppo A54 5G Will not be updated Oppo A74 5G Will not be updated Oppo A74 Will not be updated Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G Will not be updated Oppo F19 Pro Will not be updated Oppo F19 Will not be updated Oppo A54 Will not be updated Oppo Find X3 Pro Expected Oppo Find X3 Expected Oppo Find X3 Neo Expected Oppo Find X3 Lite Expected Oppo A55 5G Will not be updated Oppo A93s 5G Will not be updated Oppo A93 5G Will not be updated Oppo A15s Will not be updated Oppo A53 5G Will not be updated Oppo A73 5G Will not be updated Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G Will not be updated Oppo Reno 4 5G Will not be updated Oppo Reno 4 Pro Will not be updated Oppo Reno 4 Will not be updated Oppo Reno 4F Will not be updated Oppo Reno 4Z 5G Will not be updated Oppo Reno 4 Lite Will not be updated Oppo Reno 4 SE Will not be updated Oppo F17 Pro Will not be updated Oppo F17 Will not be updated

Vivo update policy:

Vivo X series – 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches.

Vivo V series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

Vivo Y series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

Vivo T series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

Vivo Phone Funtouch OS 14 Update Viivo X90 Pro+ Confirmed Vivo X90 Pro Confirmed Vivo X90 Confirmed Vivo V29 Lite 5G Confirmed Vivo V27 Pro Confirmed Vivo V27 Confirmed Vivo V27e Confirmed Vivo Y27 Confirmed Vivo Y02t Confirmed Vivo Y36 Confirmed Vivo Y26 5G Confirmed Vivo Y25+ Confirmed Vivo Y78 Confirmed Vivo Y78+ Confirmed Vivo Y78 Confirmed Vivo T2 Confirmed Vivo T2x Confirmed Vivo Y02A Confirmed Vivo Y56 Confirmed Vivo Y100 Confirmed Vivo Y55s 2023 Confirmed Vivo Y35 5H Will not be updated Vivo Y02 Will not be updated Vivo V21s Confirmed Vivo Y73t Will not be updated Vivo X80 Lite Confirmed Vivo Y16 Will not be updated Vivo Y75s Will not be updated Vivo Y22 Will not be updated Vivo V25e Will not be updated Vivo Y22s Will not be updated Vivo T1 Will not be updated Vivo Y35 Will not be updated Vivo V25 Pro Confirmed Vivo V25 Confirmed Vivo Y02s Will not be updated Vivo Y30 5G Will not be updated Vivo T1x Will not be updated Vivo Y77 Will not be updated Vivo T2x Will not be updated Vivo Y72t Will not be updated Vivo T2 Will not be updated Vivo Y75 Will not be updated Vivo T1 Pro Confirmed Vivo T1 Confirmed Vivo Y55 Will not be updated Vivo X80 Pro Confirmed Vivo X80 Confirmed Vivo T1x 4G Confirmed Vivo Y21G Will not be updated Vivo Y01 Will not be updated Vivo Y33s 5G Will not be updated Vivo T1 5G Will not be updated Vivo Y33 Will not be updated Vivo Y75 5G Will not be updated Vivo Y55 5G Will not be updated Vivo V23 Pro Confirmed Vivo V23 5G Confirmed Vivo Y33t Will not be updated Vivo Y21t Will not be updated Vivo Y21a Will not be updated Vivo Y21e Will not be updated Vivo Y21t Will not be updated Vivo Y32 Will not be updated Vivo Y55s Will not be updated Vivo V23e 5G Will not be updated Vivo Y76 Will not be updated Vivo Y54s Will not be updated Vivo V23e Will not be updated Vivo Y50t Will not be updated Vivo Y15a Will not be updated Vivo Y74s Will not be updated Vivo Y76s Will not be updated Vivo Y15s Will not be updated Vivo Y71t Will not be updated Vivo T1x Will not be updated Vivo T1 Will not be updated Vivo Y3s Will not be updated Vivo Y20t Will not be updated Vivo Y21s Will not be updated Vivo X70 Pro+ Will not be updated Vivo X70 Pro Will not be updated Vivo X70 Will not be updated Vivo Y33s Will not be updated Vivo Y21 Will not be updated Vivo Y12a Will not be updated Vivo Y73 Will not be updated Vivo Y72 5G Will not be updated Vivo Y53s Will not be updated Vivo V21e 5G Will not be updated Vivo Y70t Will not be updated Vivo X60s Will not be updated Vivo Y52 5G Will not be updated Vivo Y12s Will not be updated Vivo Y52s t1 Will not be updated Vivo V21 5G Will not be updated Vivo V21 Will not be updated Vivo V21e Will not be updated Vivo Y20s Will not be updated Vivo X60t Will not be updated Vivo Y30g Will not be updated Vivo X60 Pro Will not be updated Vivo X60 Will not be updated Vivo Y72 5G Will not be updated Vivo X60 Pro+ Will not be updated Vivo Y31 Will not be updated Vivo Y20g Will not be updated Vivo Y31s Will not be updated Vivo Y20a Will not be updated Vivo Y20 Will not be updated Vivo V20 Will not be updated Vivo Y30 Will not be updated Vivo Y52s Will not be updated Vivo Y51a Will not be updated Vivo Y51 Will not be updated Vivo Y12s Will not be updated Vivo Y12i Will not be updated Vivo Y1s Will not be updated Vivo X51 5G Will not be updated Vivo Y3s Will not be updated Vivo Y11s Will not be updated Vivo Y70 Will not be updated Vivo Y20s Will not be updated Vivo 73s Will not be updated Vivo X50e Will not be updated Vivo V20 Will not be updated Vivo V20 SE Will not be updated Vivo V20 Pro Will not be updated Vivo Y51 Will not be updated Vivo Y20i Will not be updated Vivo Y20 Will not be updated Vivo S1 Prime Will not be updated Vivo S7 Will not be updated Vivo Y51s Will not be updated Vivo V19 Neo Will not be updated Vivo Z5x Will not be updated Vivo X50 Pro+ Will not be updated Vivo X50 Pro Will not be updated Vivo X50 5G Will not be updated Vivo X50 Will not be updated Vivo Y70s Will not be updated Vivo X50 Lite Will not be updated Vivo Y30 Will not be updated Vivo Y50 Will not be updated Vivo V19 Will not be updated Vivo S6 5G Will not be updated Vivo V19 Will not be updated Vivo Z5 5G Will not be updated Vivo X30 Pro Will not be updated Vivo X30 Will not be updated Vivo V17 Will not be updated Vivo Y9s Will not be updated Vivo Z5i Will not be updated Vivo S1 Pro Will not be updated Vivo S5 Will not be updated Vivo U20 Will not be updated Vivo Y3 Will not be updated Vivo Y5s Will not be updated Vivo Y19 Will not be updated Vivo Y11 Will not be updated Vivo U3 Will not be updated Vivo U10 Will not be updated Vivo Y3 Will not be updated Vivo Y3 Will not be updated Vivo V17 Pro Will not be updated Vivo Z1x Will not be updated Vivo Y90 Will not be updated Vivo V17 Neo Will not be updated Vivo Z5 Will not be updated Vivo S1 Will not be updated Vivo Z1 Pro Will not be updated Vivo Z5x Will not be updated Vivo Z3x Will not be updated Vivo Y17 Will not be updated Vivo Y15 Will not be updated Vivo Y12 Will not be updated Vivo X27 Pro Will not be updated Vivo X27 Will not be updated Vivo V15 Will not be updated Vivo V15 Pro Will not be updated Vivo Y89 Will not be updated Vivo Y93 Will not be updated Vivo Y93s Will not be updated Vivo Z1 Lite Will not be updated Vivo Y95 Will not be updated Vivo Y91i Will not be updated Vivo Y93 Will not be updated Vivo Y91 Will not be updated Vivo Y81i Will not be updated Vivo V11 Pro Will not be updated Vivo V11 Will not be updated Vivo V9 Will not be updated

iQOO update policy:

Flagship iQOO smartphones – 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches.

iQOO Neo series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

IQOO Z series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

iQOO Phone Funtouch OS 14 Update iQOO 11 Pro Confirmed iQOO 11 Confirmed iQOO Neo 8 Pro Confirmed iQOO Neo 8 Confirmed iQOO Neo 7 Pro Confirmed iQOO Neo 7 Confirmed iQOO Z7s Confirmed iQOO Z7 Confirmed iQOO Z7x Confirmed iQOO Z7i Confirmed iQOO Neo 7 Racing Confirmed iQOO Neo 7 SE Confirmed iQOO Z6 Lite Confirmed iQOO Z6x Confirmed iQOO Z6 Confirmed iQOO 9T Confirmed iQOO 10 Pro Confirmed iQOO 10 Confirmed iQOO Neo 6 Confirmed iQOO Neo 6 SE Confirmed iQOO Z6 Pro Confirmed iQOO Z6 44W Confirmed iQOO Z6 Confirmed iQOO 9 Confirmed iQOO Neo 5S Will not be updated iQOO Neo 5 SE Will not be updated iQOO Z5 Will not be updated iQOO 8 Pro Will not be updated iQOO U3x Will not be updated iQOO 8 Will not be updated iQOO Neo 5 Lite Will not be updated iQOO 7 Will not be updated iQOO U3x Will not be updated iQOO Neo 5 Will not be updated iQOO U3 Will not be updated iQOO U1x Will not be updated iQOO 5 Pro Will not be updated iQOO Z1x Will not be updated iQOO Z5x Will not be updated iQOO Z1 Will not be updated iQOO Neo 3 5G Will not be updated iQOO 3 5G Will not be updated iQOO Neo 855 Racing Will not be updated iQOO Neo 855 Will not be updated iQOO Pro 5G Will not be updated iQOO Pro Will not be updated iQOO Neo Will not be updated Vivo iQOO Will not be updated

Xiaomi update policy:

Xiaomi flagship smartphones – 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches.

Other Xiaomi branded smartphones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

Xiaomi Phone Android 14 Based MIUI 15 Update Status Xiaomi 13 Ultra Confirmed Xiaomi 13 Pro Confirmed Xiaomi 13 Confirmed Xiaomi 13 Lite Confirmed Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro Confirmed Xiaomi Pad 6 Confirmed Xiaomi 12T Pro Confirmed Xiaomi 12T Confirmed Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Confirmed Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro Confirmed Xiaomi 12S Ultra Confirmed Xiaomi 12S Pro Confirmed Xiaomi 12S Confirmed Xiaomi 12 Pro Confirmed Xiaomi 12 Lite Will not be updated Xiaomi 12 Pro Expected Xiaomi 12 Expected Xiaomi 12X Expected Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G Will not be updated Xiaomi 11i 5G Will not be updated Xiaomi 11T Pro Expected Xiaomi 11T Expected Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Will not be updated Xiaomi 11 Lite Will not be updated Xiaomi Mix 4 Expected Mi 11X Pro Expected Mi 11X Expected Mi Mix Fold Will not be updated Mi 11 Ultra Confirmed Mi 11 Pro Confirmed Mi 11i Will not be updated Mi 11 Lite 5G Will not be updated Mi 11 Lite 4G Will not be updated Mi 10S Will not be updated Mi 10i 5G Will not be updated Mi 11 Will not be updated Mi 10T Pro 5G Will not be updated Mi 10T 5G Will not be updated Mi 10T Lite 5G Will not be updated Mi 10 Ultra Will not be updated Mi 10 Youth 5G Will not be updated Mi Note 10 Lite Will not be updated Mi 10 Pro 5G Will not be updated Mi 10 5G Will not be updated Mi Note 10 Pro Will not be updated Mi Note 10 Will not be updated Mi 9 Pro 5G Will not be updated Mi 9 Pro Will not be updated Mi 9 Lite Will not be updated Mi 9T Pro Will not be updated Mi 9T Will not be updated Mi 9 Explorer Will not be updated Mi 9 SE Will not be updated Mi 9 Will not be updated Mi Play Will not be updated Mi 8 Pro Will not be updated Mi 8 Lite Will not be updated Mi Max 3 Will not be updated Mi Pad 4 Will not be updated Mi 8 Explorer Will not be updated Mi 8 Will not be updated Mi 8 SE Will not be updated Mi Mix 2S Will not be updated Mi Note 3 Will not be updated Mi 6 Will not be updated Mi 5c Will not be updated Mi 6 Plus Will not be updated Mi Mix Will not be updated Mi Note 2 Will not be updated Mi 5s Plus Will not be updated Mi 5s Will not be updated Mi 5 Will not be updated Mi 4s Will not be updated Mi Max Will not be updated Mi 4i Will not be updated Mi Note Pro Will not be updated Mi Note Will not be updated Mi 4 LTE Will not be updated Mi 4 Will not be updated Mi Pad Will not be updated Mi 2A Will not be updated Mi 2S Will not be updated Mi 2 Will not be updated Mi 1S Will not be updated

Redmi update policy:

Redmi K series smartphones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

Redmi Note Pro series smartphones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

Redmi Note series smartphones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.

Redmi Number series smartphones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.

Redmi Phone Android 14 Based MIUI 15 Update Status Redmi 12 5G Confirmed Redmi Note 12R Confirmed Redmi Note 12R Pro Confirmed Redmi 12 Confirmed Redmi Note 12T Pro Confirmed Redmi Note 12S Confirmed Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Confirmed Redmi Note 12 Turbo Confirmed Redmi Note 12 4G Confirmed Redmi Note 12 Confirmed Redmi K60 Pro Confirmed Redmi K60E Confirmed Redmi K60 Confirmed Redmi 12C Confirmed Redmi Note 12 Discovery Confirmed Redmi Note 12 Confirmed Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Confirmed Redmi Note 12 Pro Confirmed Redmi Note 11R Confirmed Redmi A1+ Expected Redmi 11 Prime Will not be updated Redmi 11 Prime 5G Will not be updated Redmi A1 Will not be updated Redmi Note 11 SE Will not be updated Redmi K50 Ultra Confirmed Redmi K50i Confirmed Redmi Note 11T Pro+ Expected Redmi Note 11T Pro Expected Redmi Note 11SE Will not be updated Redmi 10 Prime 2022 Will not be updated Redmi 10 Power Will not be updated Redmi 10A Will not be updated Redmi Note 11S 5G Will not be updated Redmi 10 5G Will not be updated Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Will not be updated Redmi K50 Pro Will not be updated Redmi K50 Will not be updated Redmi K40S Will not be updated Redmi 10 Will not be updated Redmi 10C Will not be updated Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Will not be updated Redmi Note 11E Pro Will not be updated Redmi Note 11E Will not be updated Redmi 10 2022 Will not be updated Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Will not be updated Redmi Note 11 Pro Will not be updated Redmi Note 11S Will not be updated Redmi Note 11 Will not be updated Redmi Note 11T 5G Will not be updated Redmi Note 11 4G Will not be updated Redmi Note 10 Lite Will not be updated Redmi 9i Sport Will not be updated Redmi 9A Sport Will not be updated Redmi 9 Activ Will not be updated Redmi 10 Prime Will not be updated Redmi 10 Will not be updated Redmi Note 10T 5G Will not be updated Redmi Note 8 2021 Will not be updated Redmi Note 10 Pro Will not be updated Redmi Note 10 5G Will not be updated Redmi Note 10S Will not be updated Redmi Note 10 Will not be updated Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Will not be updated Redmi Note 10 Pro Will not be updated Redmi Note 9T Will not be updated Redmi 9T Will not be updated Redmi 9 Power Will not be updated Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Will not be updated Redmi Note 9 5G Will not be updated Redmi Note 9 4G Will not be updated Redmi 9AT Will not be updated Redmi 9i Will not be updated Redmi 9 Will not be updated Redmi 9 Prime Will not be updated Redmi 9A Will not be updated Redmi 9C NFFC Will not be updated Redmi Note 9 Pro Will not be updated Redmi Note 9 Will not be updated Redmi Note 9S Will not be updated Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Will not be updated Redmi 8A Pro Will not be updated Redmi 8A Dual Will not be updated Redmi Note 8T Will not be updated Redmi 8 Will not be updated Redmi 8A Will not be updated Redmi K20 Pro Will not be updated Redmi K20 Will not be updated Redmi Note 8 Will not be updated Redmi Note 7S Will not be updated Redmi Y3 Will not be updated Redmi 7 Will not be updated Redmi Note 7 Pro Will not be updated Redmi Go Will not be updated Redmi Note 7 Will not be updated Redmi Note 6 Pro Will not be updated Redmi 6 Will not be updated Redmi 6A Will not be updated Redmi S2 Will not be updated Redmi Y2 Will not be updated Redmi Note 5 Pro Will not be updated Redmi Note 5 Will not be updated Redmi 5 Plus Will not be updated Redmi 5 Will not be updated Redmi 5A Will not be updated Redmi Y1 Will not be updated Redmi Y1 Lite Will not be updated Redmi Note 4X Will not be updated Redmi Note 4 Will not be updated Redmi 4A Will not be updated Redmi 4 Will not be updated Redmi 4 Prime Will not be updated Redmi Pro Will not be updated Redmi 3x Will not be updated Redmi 3s Prime Will not be updated Redmi 3s Will not be updated Redmi 3 Pro Will not be updated Redmi Note 3 Will not be updated Redmi 3 Will not be updated Redmi Note Prime Will not be updated Redmi Note 3 Will not be updated Redmi Note 2 Will not be updated Redmi 2 Pro Will not be updated Redmi 2 Prime Will not be updated Redmi 2A Will not be updated Redmi 2 Will not be updated Redmi Note 4G Will not be updated Redmi Note Will not be updated Redmi 1S Will not be updated

Poco update policy:

Poco F series smartphones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

Poco X series smartphones – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

Poco C series smartphones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.

Poco Phones Android 14 Based MIUI 15 Update Status Poco M6 Pro Confirmed Poco F5 Pro Confirmed Poco F5 Confirmed Poco C51 Confirmed Poco C55 Will not be updated Poco X5 Pro Expected Poco X5 Expected Poco C50 Will not be updated Poco M5 Will not be updated Poco M4 5G Will not be updated Poco F4 Confirmed Poco X4 GT Will not be updated Poco C40 Will not be updated Poco M4 5G Will not be updated Poco F4 GT Confirmed Poco X4 Pro 5G Will not be updated Poco X3 GT Will not be updated Poco F3 GT Will not be updated Poco M3 Pro 5G Will not be updated Poco M2 Reloaded Will not be updated Poco X3 Pro Will not be updated Poco F3 Will not be updated Poco M3 Will not be updated Poco C3 Will not be updated Poco X3 Will not be updated Poco X3 NFC Will not be updated Poco X2 Will not be updated Poco F1 Will not be updated Pocophone F1 Will not be updated

Realme update policy:

Realme Flagship GT series – 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches.

Realme GT Neo series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

Realme Number Pro series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

Realme Number series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

Realme X series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

Realme C series – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.

Realme Narzo Pro series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

Realme Narzo Number series – 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

Realme Narzo N series – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.

Budget Realme Narzo phones – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.

Realme Pad series – 1 Android version update and two years of security patches.

Realme Phones Realme UI 5.0 Update Realme 11 4G Confirmed Realme 11 5G Confirmed Realme C53 Confirmed Realme Pad 5 Confirmed Realme GT3 Confirmed Realme Narzo 60 Pro Confirmed Realme Narzo 60 Confirmed Realme C53 Confirmed Realme Narzo N53 Confirmed Realme 11 Pro+ Confirmed Realme 11 Pro Confirmed Realme 11 Confirmed Realme Narzo N55 Confirmed Realme GT Neo 5 SE Confirmed Realme 10T Confirmed Realme C33 2023 Will not be updated Realme C55 Confirmed Realme GT Neo 5 240W Confirmed Realme GT Neo 5 Confirmed Realme 10s Confirmed Realme 10 Pro+ Confirmed Realme 10 Pro Confirmed Realme 10 5G Confirmed Realme 10 Confirmed Realme C30s Will not be updated Realme C33 Will not be updated Realme 9i 5G Confirmed Realme GT2 Explorer Master Confirmed Realme Narzo 50i Prime Will not be updated Realme C30 Will not be updated Realme GT Neo 3T Confirmed Realme Pad X Confirmed Realme Narzo 50 Pro Expected Realme Narzo 50 5G Expected Realme 9 5G Expected Realme 9 Expected Realme Pad Mini Will not be updated Realme C31 Will not be updated Realme GT Neo 3 Confirmed Realme Narzo 50A Prime Will not be updated Realme 9 5G Speed Edition Will not be updated Realme Narzo 50 Will not be updated Realme 9 Pro+ Confirmed Realme 9 Pro Confirmed Realme C35 Will not be updated Realme 9i Will not be updated Realme GT2 Pro Confirmed Realme GT2 Confirmed Realme GT Neo 2T Will not be updated Realme Narzo 50A Will not be updated Realme Narzo 50i Will not be updated Realme GT Neo 2 Will not be updated Realme C25Y Will not be updated Realme 8s 5G Will not be updated Realme 8i Will not be updated Realme Pad Will not be updated Realme GT Explorer Master Will not be updated Realme GT Master Will not be updated Realme C21Y Will not be updated Realme C11 2021 Will not be updated Realme C25s Will not be updated Realme X7 Max 5G Will not be updated Realme Narzo 30 5G Will not be updated Realme GT Neo Flash Will not be updated Realme Narzo 30 Will not be updated Realme C20A Will not be updated Realme 8 5G Will not be updated Realme X7 Pro Ultra Will not be updated Realme GT Neo Will not be updated Realme 8 Pro Will not be updated Realme 8 Will not be updated Realme C25 Will not be updated Realme C21 Will not be updated Realme GT 5G Will not be updated Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Will not be updated Realme Narzo 30A Will not be updated Realme C20 Will not be updated Realme X7 Will not be updated Realme 7i Will not be updated Realme 7 5G Will not be updated Realme C15 Will not be updated Realme 7 Will not be updated Realme Narzo 20 Pro Will not be updated Realme Narzo 20 Will not be updated Realme C17 Will not be updated Realme 7i Will not be updated Realme 7 Pro Will not be updated Realme 7 Will not be updated Realme X7 Pro Will not be updated Realme X7 Will not be updated Realme C12 Will not be updated Realme V5 5G Will not be updated Realme C15 Will not be updated Realme 6i Will not be updated Realme X50 5G Will not be updated Realme C11 Will not be updated Realme X3 Will not be updated Realme C3i Will not be updated Realme Narzo Will not be updated Realme X3 SuperZoom Will not be updated Realme 6S Will not be updated Realme Narzo 10 Will not be updated Realme Narzo 10A Will not be updated Realme X50m 5G Will not be updated Realme 6i Will not be updated Realme 6 Pro Will not be updated Realme 6 Will not be updated Realme X50 Pro 5G Will not be updated Realme C3 Will not be updated Realme X50 5G Will not be updated Realme 5i Will not be updated Realme 5s Will not be updated Realme C2s Will not be updated Realme C2 2020 Will not be updated Realme X2 Pro Will not be updated Realme X2 Will not be updated Realme XT Will not be updated Realme Q Will not be updated Realme 5 Pro Will not be updated Realme 5 Will not be updated Realme 3i Will not be updated Realme X Will not be updated Realme 3 Pro Will not be updated Realme C2 Will not be updated Realme 3 Will not be updated Realme C1 Will not be updated Realme U1 Will not be updated Realme 2 Pro Will not be updated Realme C1 Will not be updated Realme 2 Will not be updated Realme 1 Will not be updated