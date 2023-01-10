YouTube Will Pay You For Uploading Shorts

YouTube wants to pay you for uploading Shorts, just like the usual long-form videos – here’s everything you need to know.

YouTube has announced that it will share ad revenue with its creators from February 1, 2023. Creators worldwide have been waiting for this change ever since YouTube announced it would start sharing ad revenues with creators back in September.

As a precursor, YouTube has updated the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) terms. To earn with YouTube Shorts, creators must accept the updated YPP terms. Not just the Shorts creators but every creator currently part of the YPP must accept the updated terms by July 10. Creators who accept the terms can earn Shorts ad revenue starting from February 1.

YouTube Partner Program terms have now been restructured to introduce modules aimed at giving creators more flexibility to earn from their content.

Base Terms: These include basic terms such as how YouTube pays the creator, content policies, and more. All creators interested in YPP are required to accept these base terms.

Watch Page Monetization Module: The watch page is where the playback page on YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube Kids. A creator needs to accept this module to earn revenue from ads and YouTube Premium. Existing creators in YPP also need to accept this module to continue earning ad revenue from the watch page.

Shorts Monetization Module: Accepting this module allows your channel to earn revenue from ads shown between videos in your Shorts feed.

Commerce Product Addendum: Accepting this module unlocks the fan funding features such as channel memberships, super chat, super stickers, and super thanks.

YouTube also warns that if you’re a creator and don’t accept the new terms, your channel will be removed from the YouTube Partner Program, and you will have to reapply to join again. All creators must accept the terms before July 10, 2023.

YouTube creators need to have 1,000 subscribers and 10 million Shorts Video views to be eligible for earning revenue on Shorts. It is on top of the existing requirements for YPP of 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours.

YouTube Shorts Fund To Be Discontinued

YouTube currently has a separate program for creators to earn from YouTube Shorts, the Shorts Fund. It allocates a monetary reward for creators active in the YouTube Shorts section. It is a $100 million fund shared among creators every month.

YouTube will discontinue the Shorts fund as the new ad revenue-sharing program takes over.

YouTube has announced on the YouTube Shorts Fund page that it will be discontinued on February 1, and Shorts ads revenue sharing will replace it.

YouTube Now Has A Clear Advantage Over Reels & Instagram

TikTok once monopolized short videos. It still commands a major market share among all the short video apps. Instagram has successfully copied and integrated short videos into its platform with Reels, while YouTube introduced Shorts shortly after.

The one thing that always stood lucrative to YouTube creators is the ad-revenue sharing model. The creators could earn a living from YPP.

YPP extending to Shorts will give YouTube a clear-cut advantage over TikTok and Instagram, as creating content for YouTube Shorts will seem more lucrative to the creators, but how lucrative will depend on how much creators will be able to earn from this new program. For that, let us wait for February 1.

