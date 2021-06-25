You Can Now Video Call on TextNow – Here’s How…

TextNow has rolled a new video-calling feature for its popular IM app, meaning users can now video call for free!

TextNow is one of the most popular messaging apps on the planet. Used by millions every day, TextNow has been bolstering its service and features pretty extensively during the past 12 months.

The company’s latest update, however, brings the messaging app up to date with ultra-popular apps like Zoom and HouseParty with free video-calling.

Thanks to COVID and lockdowns throughout the US, UK, and most of Europe, millions of people have turned to video-calling to stay in contact with friends and loved ones.

Google updated its G-Suite to make it more suitable for remote collaboration, and Apple has now opened up FaceTime for Android and Windows users (although there’s a catch).

TextNow Video Calling: How It Works

TextNow designed the video-calling feature to be as simple as possible, making it available on ALL devices – from tablets and phones to desktop computers.

Here’s the official line via the TextNow blog:

To start a video call, open an existing conversation with one of your contacts or type their number into the dialpad. You can use your smartphone, tablet, or through the web on a computer. Press the video icon. They will receive an SMS text message with a link inviting them to

And the cool thing about TextNow? It works cross-platform, so it doesn’t matter if your mom has an iPhone and you have an Android phone, it’ll work seamlessly between the two.

This, combined with the explosive growth of Zoom, is likely why Apple decided to finally open up FaceTime to non-Apple users.

You can download TextNow for free via the App Store, Google Play, and direct from the TextNow site for your desktop PC or Mac.

