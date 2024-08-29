Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: What You Need To Know…

In a straight-up Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro comparison which phone comes out on top? Let’s compare and find out…
TL;DR
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Redmi Note 10 Pro?
Which is the better option for you? Here’s the quick, TL;DR version…
Operating System: Android
Released: 2024
Price Bracket: Mid-Range Segment
Recommended Alternatives: Best Budget Android Phones
Design, Build & Display
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is the better option if durability is a concern. It features Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back, offering superior protection against scratches and drops compared to the Redmi Note 10, which has Gorilla Glass 3 only on the front. The Note 10 Pro also boasts a 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR10 support, making it ideal for those who value smooth visuals and vibrant colors. However, if you prefer a more compact and lighter phone, the Redmi Note 10, with its 60Hz Super AMOLED display, might be better suited to your needs.
Performance
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro outshines the Redmi Note 10 in performance due to its Snapdragon 732G chipset, which is better for gaming and intensive tasks. The higher AnTuTu and GeekBench scores indicate a noticeable performance boost, particularly for those who engage in mobile gaming or use demanding apps. That said, the Redmi Note 10, powered by the Snapdragon 678, still handles everyday tasks smoothly, making it a solid choice for less demanding users.
Cameras
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro clearly leads in camera performance with its 108 MP main camera, which captures significantly more detail than the Redmi Note 10’s 48 MP camera. The Pro also has a better macro camera with autofocus, offering sharper close-up shots. If you’re into photography, the Pro model’s camera system will provide superior results, especially in good lighting. However, the Redmi Note 10’s camera setup is still quite capable for casual photography, delivering good performance at a lower price point.
Choose the Redmi Note 10 if:
You want a lighter, more compact phone. The Redmi Note 10 is lighter at 178.8 g and more compact with dimensions of 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm, making it easier to handle and carry around
You’re happy with a 60Hz display. The 60Hz Super AMOLED display on the Redmi Note 10 still offers excellent visuals with a peak brightness of 1100 nits, suitable for most users who don’t need the smoother 120Hz experience.
You’re on a tighter budget. With a price of €127.99 for the 128GB 4GB RAM variant, the Redmi Note 10 provides a solid all-round experience without breaking the bank.
Choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro if:
You prioritize durability and screen protection. The Note 10 Pro has Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back, providing better protection against scratches and drops compared to the Gorilla Glass 3 on the standard Note 10.
You want a superior 120Hz display for gaming, media. The 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR10 support on the Note 10 Pro offers a smoother and more vibrant visual experience, ideal for gaming and watching high-quality videos.
Photography is important to you. The 108 MP main camera on the Note 10 Pro delivers significantly more detail, especially in good lighting conditions, making it a better choice for photography enthusiasts.
You can stretch your budget. Priced higher at £174.45 / €143.30 / $144.90 for the 64GB 6GB RAM model, the Redmi Note 10 Pro justifies the extra cost with its enhanced display, camera, and build quality.
Visual Differences In Design & Button Layout
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Which Mid-Range Champion Should You Choose?
📱 Design and Build
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10:
- Dimensions: 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm
- Weight: 178.8 g
- Gorilla Glass 3 front, plastic back and frame
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro:
- Dimensions: 164 x 76.5 x 8.1 mm
- Weight: 193 g
- Gorilla Glass 5 front and back, plastic frame
Our Advice:
If durability is your top priority, go for the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Its Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back will better protect against scratches and drops. However, if you prefer a more compact and lighter phone, the Redmi Note 10 is your best bet. Both are IP53 rated, so they’ll handle light splashes equally well.
🖥️ Display
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10:
- 6.43″ Super AMOLED, 450 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak)
- 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Measured max brightness: 682 nits
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro:
- 6.67″ AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
- 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
- Measured max brightness: 725 nits
Our Advice:
The Redmi Note 10 Pro takes the win here with its 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. If you enjoy smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals, especially in games and videos, the Pro model is the way to go. It also gets slightly brighter, which helps in outdoor use. However, if you’re not fussed about high refresh rates and want a more compact display, the Redmi Note 10’s screen is still excellent for the price.
⚡ Performance
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (11 nm)
- Octa-core CPU (2×2.2 GHz & 6×1.7 GHz)
- Adreno 612 GPU
- AnTuTu score: 218788 (v8)
- GeekBench score: 2860 (v5.1)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
- Octa-core CPU (2×2.3 GHz & 6×1.8 GHz)
- Adreno 618 GPU
- AnTuTu score: 295442 (v8)
- GeekBench score: 1780 (v5.1)
Our Advice:
The Redmi Note 10 Pro has a clear performance edge, especially in graphics-intensive tasks. If you’re into mobile gaming or run demanding apps, you’ll appreciate the extra power. For everyday tasks like browsing and social media, both phones perform well, but the Pro will feel snappier, especially with its 120Hz display. If you’re not a power user, the standard Note 10 should suffice for most needs.
📸 Camera
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10:
- Main: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm wide
- Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚
- Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4
- Depth: 2 MP, f/2.4
- Selfie: 13 MP, f/2.5 wide
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro:
- Main: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm wide
- Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚
- Macro: 5 MP, f/2.4, AF
- Depth: 2 MP, f/2.4
- Selfie: 16 MP, f/2.5 wide
Our Advice:
The Redmi Note 10 Pro is the clear winner in the camera department. Its 108 MP main sensor will capture more detail, especially in good lighting. The Pro also has a better macro camera with autofocus, allowing for sharper close-up shots. If you’re into photography or frequently share photos on social media, the Pro model will give you noticeably better results. However, if you’re a casual shooter, the Redmi Note 10’s camera setup is still very capable for its price range.
🔋 Battery and Charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10:
- 5000 mAh battery
- 33W fast charging (50% in 25 min, 100% in 74 min advertised)
- Endurance rating: 110h
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro:
- 5020 mAh battery
- 33W fast charging (59% in 30 min advertised)
- Endurance rating: 118h
Our Advice:
Both phones offer excellent battery life, but the Redmi Note 10 Pro edges out with a slightly better endurance rating. This is impressive considering its larger, high-refresh-rate display. Both support 33W fast charging, so you’ll get quick top-ups either way. If you’re a heavy user, the Pro’s extra stamina might make a difference at the end of a long day. For most users, however, both phones will easily last a full day of use.
💰 Price and Value
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10:
- Price: €127.99 (128GB 4GB RAM)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro:
- Price: £174.45 / €143.30 / $144.90 (64GB 6GB RAM)
Our Advice:
The Redmi Note 10 offers incredible value for money, especially if you’re on a tight budget. It provides a great all-round experience at a very competitive price. The Redmi Note 10 Pro, while pricier, justifies the extra cost with its 120Hz AMOLED display, better performance, and superior camera system. If you can stretch your budget, the Pro model offers features typically found in much more expensive phones. Consider what features matter most to you and choose accordingly.
🏁 Final Verdict: Which Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Should You Choose?
After comparing both models, here’s our quick guide to help you choose:
- Choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 if:
- You’re on a tight budget but still want a great all-round phone
- You prefer a more compact and lighter device
- You’re a casual user who doesn’t need top-tier performance or camera capabilities
- You’re satisfied with a 60Hz display
- Opt for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro if:
- You want a smoother 120Hz AMOLED display
- You’re into mobile gaming or run demanding apps
- Photography is important to you (108MP main camera is a significant upgrade)
- You want better build quality with Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back
- You can afford to spend a bit more for a more future-proof device
Both phones offer excellent value in the mid-range segment, but the Redmi Note 10 Pro is the clear winner if you can afford it. However, the standard Redmi Note 10 is no slouch and remains one of the best budget phones you can buy. Consider your priorities and budget carefully before making your choice.
Which Should You Get?
Choose the Redmi Note 10 if:
You prefer a lighter, more compact phone.
You’re satisfied with a 60Hz display and great value.
You’re on a tighter budget.
Choose the Redmi Note 10 Pro if:
You want better durability with Gorilla Glass 5.
You need a smoother 120Hz display.
You’re into photography with the 108MP camera.
You can spend more for extra features.
