Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: What You Need To Know…

Design, Build & Display

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is the better option if durability is a concern. It features Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back, offering superior protection against scratches and drops compared to the Redmi Note 10, which has Gorilla Glass 3 only on the front. The Note 10 Pro also boasts a 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR10 support, making it ideal for those who value smooth visuals and vibrant colors. However, if you prefer a more compact and lighter phone, the Redmi Note 10, with its 60Hz Super AMOLED display, might be better suited to your needs.

Performance

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro outshines the Redmi Note 10 in performance due to its Snapdragon 732G chipset, which is better for gaming and intensive tasks. The higher AnTuTu and GeekBench scores indicate a noticeable performance boost, particularly for those who engage in mobile gaming or use demanding apps. That said, the Redmi Note 10, powered by the Snapdragon 678, still handles everyday tasks smoothly, making it a solid choice for less demanding users.

Cameras

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro clearly leads in camera performance with its 108 MP main camera, which captures significantly more detail than the Redmi Note 10’s 48 MP camera. The Pro also has a better macro camera with autofocus, offering sharper close-up shots. If you’re into photography, the Pro model’s camera system will provide superior results, especially in good lighting. However, the Redmi Note 10’s camera setup is still quite capable for casual photography, delivering good performance at a lower price point.