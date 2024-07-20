Xiaomi Officially Launches MIX Fold 4 and MIX Flip

Xiaomi’s MIX Fold 4 and MIX Flip get official, make Galaxy Z Fold 6 look old-hat. Could these be the dominate foldable phones of 2024?

Xiaomi unveils new foldable smartphones with cutting-edge technology

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has announced two new foldable smartphones, the MIX Fold 4 and MIX Flip, showcasing significant advancements in foldable technology.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 vs MIX Flip Specs Compared Feature Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 Xiaomi MIX Flip Form Factor Book-style fold Clamshell flip Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Inner Display 7.98-inch Samsung E7 LTPO

2488×2244 resolution

1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate Not specified Outer Display 6.56-inch C8+

2520×1080 resolution

120Hz refresh rate 4-inch “All Around Liquid”

1.5K resolution, 460PPI

120Hz refresh rate Main Camera 50MP Light Fusion 800 sensor Light Fusion 800 sensor (MP not specified) Additional Cameras 12MP ultra-wide (120° FOV)

50MP Leica floating telephoto

115mm Leica ultra-telephoto 47mm Leica floating telephoto Battery 5,100mAh 4,780mAh Charging 67W wired, 50W wireless Not specified Hinge Durability 500,000 folds (SGS certified) 500,000 folds (SGS certified) Unfolded Thickness 4.59mm Not specified Folded Thickness 9.47mm Not specified Special Features Two-way satellite communication

Dual Native ISO Fusion Max

AI offline translation AI offline translation Operating System Xiaomi HyperOS Xiaomi HyperOS Color Options White, Black, Blue, Composite fiber White, Black, Purple, Nylon fiber Improved Design, Rated For 500,000 Folds & Carbon Fibre Architecture Pin The MIX Fold 4 boasts a thinner and lighter design, thanks to a new hinge mechanism that reduces overall volume by 34%. The device measures just 4.59mm when unfolded and 9.47mm when folded. In a first for the industry, Xiaomi has incorporated an “all-carbon architecture” in the MIX Fold 4, using carbon fibre for key components to enhance durability and reduce weight. Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 has achieved several technological breakthroughs in manufacturing processes. The innovative three-layer, five-surface motherboard design combined with large-area tin spraying technology achieves high-precision soldering, significantly improving circuit stability and reliability. Additionally, for the first time, application of three-dimensional shaped battery technology and three-dimensional stacking process utilizes irregular space in the motherboard COP packaging area, increasing battery capacity by 260mAh to 5100mAh. These precise manufacturing processes advanced manufacturing technology and provide users with longer-lasting battery life experience. The phone features a large 7.98-inch inner display and a 6.56-inch outer display, both supporting high refresh rates and HDR10+ technology. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and boasts a 5,100mAh battery with fast charging capabilities.

Massive Camera Updates. Take Note, Samsung…

Pin

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Leica-branded quad-camera system, which includes a 50MP main sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and two telephoto lenses.

The MIX Flip, Xiaomi’s first clamshell-style foldable, aims to compete in the compact foldable market. It features a 4-inch outer display that supports a wide range of applications, addressing a common limitation in flip phones.

Both devices run on Xiaomi’s new HyperOS, which is optimised for foldable displays and incorporates various AI functions to enhance user experience.

Xiaomi claims to have improved the durability of both devices, with the hinge mechanisms reportedly capable of withstanding 500,000 folds.

The launch of these devices marks Xiaomi’s ambitious push into the growing foldable smartphone market, challenging established players like Samsung and Huawei.

Pricing and availability details for international markets have not yet been announced.