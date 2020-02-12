Xiaomi Mi 10 Might Just Steal Galaxy S20’s Thunder (Here’s Why…)

Think the Galaxy S20 sounds impressive? Think again – Xiaomi is about to take the wraps off its new Xiaomi Mi 10 flagship and it sounds like a BEAST…

Xiaomi will launch its new flagship Xiaomi Mi 10 range on February 13. The line-up will be comprised of two phones: the Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. And if you thought the Samsung Galaxy S20 range sounded impressive, you ain’t seen nothing yet…

A bunch of leaked information about the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro has revealed pretty much what we can expect from Xiaomi’s new 2020 flagship phones. Both the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 CPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and pack in 108MP ISOCELL cameras on the rear. Both phones will have 5G too.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Full Specifications (Rumored)

6.57-inch OLED display on both

90Hz refresh

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 + X55 5G

Mi 10: 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

Mi 10 Pro: 12GB RAM, 128/256/512GB storage

4500mAh battery, 5250mAh

Mi 10 Pro: 108MP main camera

Mi 10: 64MP main camera

Xiaomi Mi 10 Price – This is Where Things Get Interesting…

We knew the Xiaomi Mi 10 range would pack in amazing specs and features – that’s just a given. But the key thing we want to know is how much all this fancy technology will cost once the phones get official on February 13. Rumor has it that the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will retail for around £300 to £400, respectively.

Xiaomi’s whole deal is making flagship-grade phones and selling them for A LOT less (it already has a slew of very impressive phones on market). The recently launched Galaxy S20 range is priced, well… it’s priced very high (higher than the Galaxy S10 was by around $100-$200). For this reason, Xiaomi could well steal all of Samsung’s thunder by debuting the Xiaomi Mi 10 range for $499/$599 in the US and UK markets.

And if that does indeed turn out to be the case, I can see A LOT of floating consumers seriously looking at the Xiaomi Mi 10 or Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. If you could pick up a phone with Galaxy S20-grade specs for around 60% less, why wouldn’t you? It is this combination of spec and pricing that is helping Xiaomi to grow rapidly and, as its brand awareness grows, so too will its sales and adoption outside its native China

Personally, I think the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi Pro could well be the phones that push Xiaomi well and truly into the mainstream during early 2020.