The Xiaomi Mi 10 is now official, following its “online launch” in China. As expected, the Xiaomi Mi 10 packs in plenty of high-end specs and a rather tasty price tag as well…

Come March, the Xiaomi Mi 10 will be available to buy for around £440 (or $570, if you’re in the USA). That’s over 50% cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S20 which will get its release date in the UK and US around the same time. And we’re talking about the entry-level Galaxy S20 here, not the Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra.

And what do you get for that money? Quite a bit as it goes: check out the specs for the newly minted Xiaomi Mi 10 below:

Xiaomi Mi 10 Specifications (FULL):

6.67in AMOLED display, 2340×1080, 90Hz refresh rate (180Hz resampling), HDR10+, 1120nits brightness, 5,000,000:1 contrast

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Quad-lens primary camera with 108Mp sensor, OIS

5G

Wi-Fi 6

NFC

4,780mAh battery

30W wired, 30W wireless, 10W reverse wireless charging

MIUI 11

As you can see, those specs are remarkably good; pretty much on the same level as Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Ultra, let alone the base model. You have 5G. You have Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon CPU (the 865 processor). And you have a 6.7in OLED display. On top of that, you also get either 8GB or 12GB of RAM alongside storage options in either 128GB or 256GB.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Camera Tech Looks Very Tasty…

And then we come to the camera; it’s a quad-lens camera with a 108MP main sensor alongside a 13MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro snapper, and 2MP depth sensor. Go with the Pro model and you get a 20MP ultra-wide camera, two telephoto lenses (one a 12MP lens w/ 2x Optical Zoom), and a 2MP macro lens for extreme close-ups. Both the Pro and standard Mi 10 models feature 20MP front-facing cameras.

The biggest thing about these phones, however, is the price. You simply cannot get this type of tech for this kind of money from anywhere else. You’re paying £200+ less for the Xiaomi Mi 10 than you would be the base-model iPhone 11 and £400+ less than the base model Galaxy S20. It’s even £100+ cheaper than the OnePlus 7T – and that phone delivers outstanding value for money.

It all sounds very promising, right? I agree, this phone – like most of Xiaomi’s recent phone releases – is extremely attractive, especially if you’re looking for value for money. But there are some things you need to keep in mind before buying a Xiaomi phone. And these things – the #1 PROS and CONS – are outlined inside our detailed post on Buying & Living With Xiaomi Phones.

If you’re on the fence about switching from £1000 phones to £400 Xiaomi phones, I’d advise you to read that post in full. It details all the ups and downs of using Xiaomi phones, and it is based on my real-world experiences of using multiple Xiaomi phones over the past three years.