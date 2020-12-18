Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Specs & Release Date: What To Expect…

The Xiaomi Black Shark 4 and Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro are tipped to land in early-2021, and they should be MASSIVE updates w/ potentially 16GB of RAM…

Xiaomi’s Black Shark brand of gaming phones, despite being relatively new in the mobile space, is extremely popular. Targeted exclusively at gamers, Black Shark phones pack in monumental levels of spec and advanced features designed specifically for mobile gaming.

And in 2021, the Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro will replace the current Black Shark 3 models. But what can we expect from next year’s Black Shark release? Quite a bit, if current rumors are anything to go by. You’re looking at a 5000mAh battery, Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 CPU, potentially 16GB of RAM, and an updated 120Hz OLED display.

Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Specs (Rumored)

CPU: Snapdragon 888

Display: 7.1 inches (18.03 cm)

Storage: 512 GB

Camera: 64 MP + 20 MP + 5 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

Ram: 16 GB

Front Camera: 20 MP

As you can see, there are some killer new specs in play here; the camera has been heavily updated, you have a gargantuan amount of RAM (16GB), a big battery, ideal for intensive gaming, and a large 7.1in display, likely with 120Hz refresh rate, which, again, will make gaming on the Black Shark 4 an incredible experience.

The First Android Phone w/ 16GB of RAM…

Why 16GB of RAM in a phone? Is it even necessary? Well, not really – I mean, if you can’t get stuff done with 12GB of RAM, then something is clearly wrong with how you’re designing your phones. The reason the Black Shark 4 will use 16GB of RAM, however, relates to gaming.

The Black Shark 4 is designed, first and foremost, as a gaming phone. Adding in more and more RAM will just ensure that games run smoother and load faster. Is 16GB overkill? Kind of. But it should make a noticeable difference, especially if you’re playing CPU/GPU-intensive mobile games.

How Much Will The Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Cost?

Because the phone isn’t expected to get a release date until at least March of next year (2021), it is hard to say how much the phone will cost. But because it is a Xiaomi phone, you can expect the price-to-specs-ratio to be VERY good. For instance, the Black Shark 3 cost $599. For this reason, I’d expect the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 to be very similar in pricing – maybe $599 again or potentially $599 for the base model and $699 for the Pro version.

Right now, this is all speculation. The only thing we’re 100% certain about is that it will be cheaper than anything from Samsung or OnePlus or Apple – on a spec-for-spec basis.

Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Release Date

The Xiaomi Black Shark 4 will likely get a release date in March 2021 – the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 launched in March 2020, so this would be a good 12 months between releases. And to add fuel to the theory, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 also launched in March.

Although by the first quarter of 2021, we’ll likely know a lot more about the Xiaomi Black Shark 4, so stay tuned for updates!