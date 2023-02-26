Xiaomi 13 Series Launched Globally: Xiaomi Thinks It Can Sell Phones At iPhone’s Prices!

Xiaomi has launched three phones: Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Lite. Here’s everything you need to know!

Xiaomi launched its latest flagship phones, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13, globally at MWC; Xiaomi 13 Lite also tagged along.

Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 were launched late last year in China; now, it’s making their global launch. Xiaomi 13 Lite, on the other hand, is a slightly tweaked version of Xiaomi Civi 2, which was also launched back in China.

Let’s talk about everything you need to know about the Xiaomi 13 series of smartphones!

Xiaomi 13 Series: Pricing And Availability

The biggest talking point, next to the pricing of the phones with the Xiaomi 13 series, is the pricing of the phones. It is not cheap.

Xiaomi 13 Pro starts at €1,299, while Xiaomi 13 starts at €999. It is much higher than any other previous Xiaomi flagships. It has touched iPhone 14 series pricing at this price, and it’s not even Xiaomi 13 Ultra!

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 13 Lite starts at €499.

Xiaomi did not announce the availability of the phone at the event.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Key Features And Specifications

Save

Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a fresh new design, which is a departure from the previous generation of Xiaomi flagships. The camera array looks unique, with clearly drawn lines and the Leica branding displayed prominently.

Save

Xiaomi 13 Pro is equipped with a 2K AMOLED display with a size of 6.73 inches. It is a 10-bit panel with support for HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision. It supports AdaptiveSync Pro, which can adapt to a 1-120Hz refresh rate. The display is super bright and can go up to 1900 nits, one of the brightest displays in a smartphone ever. The display is also a curved one at that.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Snapdragon’s latest and greatest. The phone is offered up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Save

Coming to the limelight of the device, the 1-inch sensor and the Leica branding. It is a 50MP sensor with a 23mm equivalent focal length and f/1.9 aperture. It takes exceptional shots, some of the best possible with a smartphone. A 50MP 3.2x telephoto sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor aid the primary camera. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter.

Save

The phone is backed up by a 4820mAh battery, juiced by a 120W super fast charging. It also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. The phone supports IP68 water and dust resistance. It comes with MIUI 14 out of the box, powered by Android 13.

Xiaomi 13: Key Features And Specifications

Save

Xiaomi 13 also comes with a new design language, but unlike Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 has an iPhone-like square cut design as it does not have a curved panel like the Pro.

Save

Xiaomi 13 comes with a smaller display, and it is a flat panel. It is a 6.36-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz AdaptiveSync support. It can also go up to 1900nits like the Pro. The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Xiaomi 13 is also powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset; there’s no compromise on the performance here.

Xiaomi 13 also comes with Leica-branded cameras. But the cameras aren’t the same as the Pro; it is a major downgrade. Xiaomi 13 comes with a 50MP primary camera but not the 1-inch sensor from the Pro. Regarding secondary cameras, we’re not getting a couple of 50MP sensors but a 10MP telephoto sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, though, the selfie camera remains the same at 32MP.

Save

The battery size has also been downgraded to 4500mAh. So is the fast charging, with the wired charging capabilities set at 67W. There still is the 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Xiaomi 13 also comes with IP68 water and rust resistance. It also comes with MIUI 14, based on Android 13, out of the box.

Xiaomi 13 Lite: Key Features And Specifications

Save

Xiaomi 13 Lite is the lite version of Xiaomi’s flagship and is the sequel to the 12 Lite launched last year. It brings updates all over the board, starting with the design. The design looks like an evolution of the 12 Lite design, but it doesn’t share any resemblance with the rest of the Xiaomi 13 series phones.

Xiaomi 13 Lite has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has an iPhone-esque camera cut out at the front but doesn’t have Dynamic Island. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, the latest chipset in the Snapdragon 7 series of chipsets and sits right under the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in terms of performance.

Save

Xiaomi 13 Lite doesn’t have Leica branded cameras but a 50MP primary camera, which is aided by an 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro sensor. We have a 32MP selfie camera and an 8MP depth sensor on the front. The phone also comes with a dual selfie flash on the front!

The phone is backed up by a 4500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. There’s no wireless charging support with this phone. There’s also no mention of IP68 or IP67 water resistance. The phone comes with MIUI 14, based on Android 13 as well.

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More