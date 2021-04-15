Will Your LG Phone Get Android 12 Update?

LG has confirmed it is closing its phone business. So which LG phones – if any – will be getting the Android 12 update?

The last LG phones to ever be made are now on the market in the form of the LG Wing and the LG Velvet. These are the high-profile, flagship models. LG also has plenty of cheaper phones too.

But out of all of its current phones which, if any, will be getting updated to Android 12?

As it turns out, LG is doing its existing users a massive solid; quite a few of its current phones have already been confirmed for Android 11, Android 12, and even Android 13.

That’s right: LG will be supporting some of its phones, the LG Wing and the LG Velvet, for another three years, despite the fact it will no longer be making phones.

Classy to the end.

Here’s a full breakdown of ALL the LG phones that will be getting Android 11:

LG Wing

LG VELVET

LG VELVET LTE

LG V50S

LG V50

LG G8

LG G8X

LG G8S

LG K52

LG K42

LG Q31

LG Q51

LG Q52

LG Q61

LG Q70

LG Q92

LG Q9 One

And here’s all the LG phones that will be getting Android 12:

LG WING

LG VELVET

LG VELVET LTE

LG V50S

LG V50

LG G8

LG Q31

LG Q52

LG Q92

And here’s the LG phones that will be getting Android 13:

LG VELVET

LG VELVET LTE

LG WING

As you can see, that’s pretty solid coverage.

I mean, when I heard the news that LG was closing its doors, I did not expect anything of the sort. I figured it’d just call it a day and leave everybody hanging.

But in true LG-style, the company is looking after its own. And that is a testament to just how cool a company it really is.

Tragic stuff. Gonna miss LG’s phones and crazy innovations.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile. He has a personal blog too – Optimal Sauce – and you can subscribe to his weekly newsletter for tech HERE and blogging-related stuff HERE