Will Your LG Phone Get Android 12 Update?

by | 15/04/2021 7:23 pm
This blog post may contain affiliate links

by | Apr 15, 2021 | News

LG has confirmed it is closing its phone business. So which LG phones – if any – will be getting the Android 12 update?

The last LG phones to ever be made are now on the market in the form of the LG Wing and the LG Velvet. These are the high-profile, flagship models. LG also has plenty of cheaper phones too.

But out of all of its current phones which, if any, will be getting updated to Android 12?

As it turns out, LG is doing its existing users a massive solid; quite a few of its current phones have already been confirmed for Android 11, Android 12, and even Android 13.

That’s right: LG will be supporting some of its phones, the LG Wing and the LG Velvet, for another three years, despite the fact it will no longer be making phones.

Classy to the end.

Here’s a full breakdown of ALL the LG phones that will be getting Android 11:

  • LG Wing
  • LG VELVET
  • LG VELVET LTE
  • LG V50S
  • LG V50
  • LG G8
  • LG G8X
  • LG G8S
  • LG K52
  • LG K42
  • LG Q31
  • LG Q51
  • LG Q52
  • LG Q61
  • LG Q70
  • LG Q92
  • LG Q9 One

And here’s all the LG phones that will be getting Android 12:

  • LG WING
  • LG VELVET
  • LG VELVET LTE
  • LG V50S
  • LG V50
  • LG G8
  • LG Q31
  • LG Q52
  • LG Q92

And here’s the LG phones that will be getting Android 13:

  • LG VELVET
  • LG VELVET LTE
  • LG WING

As you can see, that’s pretty solid coverage.

I mean, when I heard the news that LG was closing its doors, I did not expect anything of the sort. I figured it’d just call it a day and leave everybody hanging.

But in true LG-style, the company is looking after its own. And that is a testament to just how cool a company it really is.

Tragic stuff. Gonna miss LG’s phones and crazy innovations.

Comments
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap