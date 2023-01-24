Who Owns ChatGPT? Everything You Need To Know

ChatGPT is a conversational AI that is currently taking the digital landscape by storm. But who owns ChatGPT? Let’s find out…

Whenever something new or innovative happens, humans like to know its origin. We like to know the people and the faces behind things. This is why people like Steve Jobs and Bill Gates are so well known and revered.

Both men changed the world in incalculable ways over the last few decades. But with each new year, comes new technology. And in 2022, it was the turn of AI to rear its head and show us mere mortals what it was truly capable of.

And if you don’t know what ChatCPT is, we have a detailed guide on how ChatCPT works and what it can currently do.

We all know Steve Jobs and Bill Gates. But who owns ChatCPT?

Who Owns ChatGPT?

With ChatGPT, the conversational, hyper-intelligent chat bot AI that is causing huge ripples in tech and the wider world, the company behind it is called OpenAI and its founders include Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Peter Thiel to name just a few of its key people.

Founded in 2015, OpenAI had a simple goal: to create and develop a friendly AI that could help assist humans with all kinds of tasks,, ranging from the complex (figuring out complex quantum mechanic formulas) to the mundane (answering questions).

Key People At OpenAI

Greg Brockman, Chief Technology Officer

Dario Amodei, Research Director

Ilya Sutskever, Chief Scientist

Sam Altman, CEO

Pieter Abbeel, Research Scientist

Jeff Dean, Research Scientist

Shivon Zilis, Partner Manager

Since then, OpenAI has received BILLIONS from its investors – investors that include Elon Musk, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Infosys to name just a few – and this has helped the company quickly scale its product, ChatGDP, from version 1.0 to version 3.5 which the current iteration of the chatbot is based on.

Is OpenAI A Force For Good?

AI is something of a can of worms. Or, you could think of it like Pandora’s Box. That’s just a clever way of saying it is a massive deal.

Basically, AI tools like ChatGPT are a huge, potentially world-changing technologies that, according to a hell of a lot of commentators online, most people/industries/sectors simply aren’t ready for.

And this means OpenAI is potentially going to be receiving quite a bit of flack in the coming months and years.

What is The End Goal of ChatGPT?

Here’s an extract from its website that discusses its aims, goals, and philosophies:

OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence (AGI)—by which we mean highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work—benefits all of humanity. We will attempt to directly build safe and beneficial AGI, but will also consider our mission fulfilled if our work aids others to achieve this outcome.

Sounds fairly tame, right? On the surface it most likely is but the main point it misses is that technology like ChatGPT and increased automation via machine learning WILL have a massively negative effect on the job market.

And not just entry-level jobs, either – I’m talking about jobs at all levels of society, from doctors to lawyers to architects. No one is immune from AI, and the next few decades are going to be very interesting indeed.

An AI like ChatGPT is already able to produce copy that is leagues better than most entry-level writers and copywriters. It can solve advanced mathematical equations. It can even understand and interpret the law.

It can take concepts, things that are incredibly complex and explain them in a manner anyone can understand; it can write college-grade essays, it can write music, poetry, and even literature. Where does it end? The unnerving answer is it doesn’t end.

How long before ChatGPT can make a medical diagnose? Fly a plane? Drive your car? With the release of ChatGPT 4, the next iteration will, through the use of cameras and biometrics, be able to read and understand your facial moments to interpret your emotions.

Scared yet?

