If you’re thinking about buying an Apple Watch, and you want an LTE model, you might as well get one from your current phone network – but which ones sell Apple Watch?

The Apple Watch is one of Apple’s best selling products. You can also buy LTE versions too. For this reason, the vasty majority of UK phone networks now sell the Apple Watch – including the latest models (Apple’s Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE).

Not ALL UK phone networks sell Apple Watch, though, and this is where this guide comes in – it’ll show you which UK networks sell Apple Watch. And, more specifically, which models each UK network sells.

Which Phone Networks Sell Apple Watch?

Can You Buy Apple Watch From Three?

Three UK does not sell the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch From Vodafone

Vodafone sells a range of Apple Watch devices, including the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch Models Vodafone Sells:

Here’s a breakdown of the available Apple Models you can get via Vodafone:

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Nike Series 6

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch From O2

O2 sells Apple’s latest Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch Nike Series 6 model.

Apple Watch Models O2 Sells:

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Nike Series 6

Apple Watch From EE

EE sells both the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch Models EE Sells:

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch SE

Which Should You Get?

What’s the difference between the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE? As the name suggests, the Apple Watch SE is a cheaper model. It packs in almost all the features of the Apple Watch Series 6 but it retails for quite a bit less – just like the iPhone SE.

Apple Watch Series 6 Price – £409

Apple Watch SE Price – £279

If you just want a basic Apple Watch, one that’ll track your fitness, link with your phone, and monitor all your vitals, the Apple Watch SE is the one to go for – it’s cheaper, perfectly functional, and will no doubt go on to become the best-selling Apple Watch during 2020/21.

The Apple Watch Series 6 will measure your blood oxygen too, and it also runs Apple’s latest S6 chipset which makes it the fastest Apple Watch on the market. The Apple Watch SE lacks the ability to monitor blood oxygen, and it runs on the S5 chipset, but it is still 20% faster than the Apple Watch Series 3.

My advice? Go with the Apple Watch SE – it’s brilliant and way more affordable than the Apple Watch Series 6.

Or, pick yourself up an older, refurbished model and save even more money.