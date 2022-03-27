What We Know About The Upcoming 15-Inch MacBook Air

Will Apple FINALLY release an affordable large-screen MacBook?

Wondering about the upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air?

For years if Mac lovers wanted a small, portable, versatile laptop, the best option was the MacBook Air. And if you wanted a large-screen, pro-level laptop packed with the latest technology, your best option was the super-powerful MacBook Pro.

But Mac users were left with one big glaring hole in their laptop options. Apple didn’t make a large-screen, affordable laptop. If you wanted a big-screen MacBook you only option was to spend at least $2000 getting a 16-inch MacBook Pro. But if you wanted a more affordable Mac laptop, you only have the option of two screen sizes: 14-inch (MacBook Pro) or 13-inch (MacBook Air).

But god help you if you wanted a 15-inch or larger Mac laptop but didn’t have multiple thousands to drop.

But all that is set to change, at least according to a host of reports from supply chain experts in recent weeks. Apple is now rumored to be working on a 15-inch MacBook Air at this very moment. Here’s what we know about it.

15-inch MacBook Air Coming In 2023

We first got wind of a 15-inch MacBook Air from a report by Display Supply Chain Consultants (via MacRumors). This report confirmed Apple was working on a 15-inch MacBook Air, which was music to man Mac fans’ ears.

However, while Apple is rumored to be unveiling a new MacBook Air in 2022, that model is set to remain around 13-inches. This new 15-inch model won’t debut until 2023.

Still, at least we know a 15-inch MacBook Air is now coming. As for when in 2023, there’s no firm date yet. However, as the MacBook Air is a line that is primarily aimed at students, it’s likely Apple could debate the 15-inch MacBook Air sometime during the summer of 2023 before the back-to-school season starts.

The 15-inch MacBook Air Might Not Be Called A MacBook Air

The next rumor about the 15-inch MacBook Air regards its name. Super analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said on Twitter that the 15-inch MacBook Air “might not be called MacBook Air.”

So what could it be called? Perhaps just the MacBook. This naming convention does make some sense. By 2023, Apple could call its most powerful laptops the MacBook Pro, and its lightest, smallest laptops the MacBook Air. But the 15-inch MacBook Air could fit somewhere between the two devices in design, size, and power and thus get the moniker “MacBook.”

Predictions for Apple's potential 15" notebook in 2023:

1. Mass production in 4Q23 if all goes to plan.

2. Although a larger display generally consumes more power, the design goal is to use the same 30W power adapter as MacBook Air.

3. It might not be called MacBook Air. https://t.co/R3UfxNWZW1 — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 24, 2022

It Could Use A 30 Watt Per Adapter

In the same tweet, Kuo revealed Apple is planning on using a 30 watt power adapter for the new 15-inch MacBook, the same size currently used on the MacBook Air. As Kuo wrote: “Although a larger display generally consumes more power, the design goal is to use the same 30W power adapter as MacBook Air.”

Its Display Won’t Feature Mini-LED Technology

While the 15-inch MacBook will have a size closer to that of the MacBook Pro, it likely won’t support the advanced mini-LED technology of the MacBook Pro at the time. Instead, the 15-inch MacBook will retain an LCD display, reports MacRumors.

However, other analysts say mini-LED is still possible.

How Much Will The 15-inch MacBook Cost?

So what most people want to know is how much will the new 15-inch MacBook when it debuted in 2023?

There’s no telling right now, but it will likely be somewhere in the $1399 to $1799 range, likely with multiple models at those price points.

