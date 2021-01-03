What Is The Lightest Mobile Phone? Our #1 Picks For 2021…

If you’re looking for a lightweight mobile phone, here’s a list of the lightest mobile phones you can currently buy…

Mobile phones have gotten a lot bigger over the last few years. Even Apple’s iPhones are now fairly large, though you do have one excellent “small option” for 2021, in the form of the iPhone 12 Mini.

But for those of you looking for small, lightweight phones, the good options are few and far between. The best option – in my humble opinion – for lightweight mobile phones right now would be either Google’s Pixel 4a or Apple’s iPhone 12 Mini.

If you’re on a budget, go with the Pixel 4a – it is deliciously cheap. Apple’s iPhone 12 Mini, on the other hand, is pretty expensive. But it packs in some really impressive specs, as well as 5G and Apple’s A14 CPU, so the high price tag is a given.

Need more options? Read on…

The Lightest Mobile Phones You Can Buy Right Now

Nokia 5310 (2020) – 88.2 g / 3.11 oz

Nokia 225 4G – 90.1 g / 3.18 oz

Nokia 215 4G – 90.3 g / 3.19 oz

Nokia 125 – 91.3 g / 3.22 oz

Nokia 6300 4G – 104.7 g / 3.69 oz

Nokia 8000 4G – 110.2 g / 3.89 oz

Apple iPhone 12 mini – 135 g / 4.76 oz

Google Pixel 4a – 143 g / 5.04 oz

Honor 9S – 144 g / 5.08 oz

Coolpad Cool 6 – 145 g / 5.11 oz

As you can see above, there are a fair few Nokia options listed. However, you need to keep in mind that some of them – the Nokia 5310, 225 4G, 215 4G, and the 125 – are NOT smartphones per se; they’re more like feature phones, meaning they do not run on Android.

Neither is the Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000. These phones do run on 4G, with the exception of the Nokia 5310, so you can connect to the internet and run apps like Facebook and WhatsApp, but you will not have access to things like the Google Play Store. For that, you’ll need an Android phone like the Pixel 4a, Honor 9S, or the Coolpad Cool 6.

Best Small, Light Mobile Phone?

I’m a huge fan of the Pixel 4a, personally. It is a fantastic phone. I used one for about three months and it was utterly brilliant. The camera is exceptional, the battery life is off the charts, and the software is gorgeous. It doesn’t have 5G but it is extremely lightweight and it also has a decent-sized OLED display too.

If you’re on a budget, and you want a small, light mobile phone, the Pixel 4a is impossible to beat right now – it is cheap, it has a market-leading camera, and it’ll get Android updates for the next three years, taking you well into 2023.

For those NOT on a budget, the iPhone 12 Mini would be the one to go for. With the iPhone 12 Mini, you get the latest Apple tech – from the A14 CPU to the improved cameras, as well as 5G connectivity and an OLED display – just inside a really small phone. The iPhone 12 Mini is closer in size to the iPhone 4s than the current iPhone SE 2020 model.

And because this is an iPhone we’re talking about, you get access to the best app store on the planet, Apple’s App Store, the most secure software, iOS, and you will receive unparalleled software support for at least the next six to seven years, possibly more.

Add in 5G connectivity, a brilliant dual-lens camera, beautiful design, and an OLED display and you’re in a very good place, especially if you’re after a mobile phone that weighs next to nothing.