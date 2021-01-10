What Is The Best App For Free Audiobooks? Here Are The Top 4 Picks!

Audiobooks are a great source of entertainment and information. Needless to say, they’re also appealing to people who would rather listen to content than read it. It’s no surprise then that there are a host of dedicated audiobook apps that let you listen to audiobooks right from your phone.

These audiobook apps make it convent to listen to your latest book while on the go–like out for a long walk or by streaming it from your phone to your car’s speakers. The downside to audiobook apps is that while virtually all audiobook apps are free, their content is not.

Most audiobook apps work on a subscription basis. That is, you pay a monthly subscription and you get to listen to a set amount of audiobook for free each month. Other audiobook apps work on an ala carte basis: no subscription, but you need to buy each audiobook. The upside to this model is you own that audiobook forever.

But thankfully there are also audiobook apps that are completely free to download and also have a library of content that is free to listen to. You can find our top four picks for these free audiobook apps below

Hoopla Digital

Our take: Hoopla is the app to get if your local library has a digital lending program (and most do). It allows you to easily borrow audiobooks from your local library right to your phone–no visit required!

OverDrive: eBooks & Audiobooks

Our take: Like Hoopla, OverDrive works on the local library model, allowing you to borrow audiobooks right from your phone. The auto-return feature is really nice so you don’t accrue any late fees.

Loyal Books

Our take: This app provides a massive collection of free audiobooks in the public domain, so unlike Hoopla and OverDrive, it doesn’t require a library-borrowing model.

LibriVox Audio Books

Our take: LibriVox also houses a collection of free audiobooks that are in the public domain. And for many of their titles, you can choose between versions, so if you don’t like one narrator’s voice, you can try another’s.

