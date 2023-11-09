iPhone 11 Colors: What’s The Best & Most Popular Choice?

11/09/23 • 8 min read

Apple’s iPhone 11 comes in a range of color options – six in total! But what is the best iPhone 11 color? And which iPhone 11 colors are most popular? Let’s find out…

Key Takeaways The iPhone 11 comes in 6 colors: Black 🖤 White ⚪ Yellow 🟡 Purple 💜 Green 💚 (Product)Red 🔴

The (Product)Red iPhone 11 color supports the (RED) charity that helps fight HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 around the world 🌍

You can pick the iPhone 11 up from as little as £14 per month right now

The iPhone 11 is Available In Six Colors

But one is a lot more special than the others. I’m talking, of course, about Apple’s (RED) color. Apple’s (RED) iPhones are actually part of a global charity network, RED. RED raises money and awareness about HIV and AIDs and, more recently, it has expanded into raising money for COVID research.

Here’s the official statement from (RED) on how it is working with Apple to battle COVID:

Now through June 30, Apple is working with (RED) to redirect 100% of eligible proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED purchases to the Global Fund’s COVID‑19 Response. This will provide critical support to health systems most threatened by the outbreak to those most, and, in turn, help preserve lifesaving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa Red.org

During the past 14 years, Apple’s (RED) iPhones have contributed around $250 million dollars to the (RED) charity, so if you want to help with your next iPhone purchase, maybe choose a (RED) one.

Which Color iPhone Should You Get? Pin Black iPhone 11 You can’t go wrong with black. The color is sleek, sexy, and timeless. The black color option also makes your iPhone’s screen appear a little bigger, oddly enough. That’s because the black bezels on the iPhone blend in pretty well with the black frame of the device. The black frame also makes that notch appear a little more muted and less noticeable. Another major benefit of the black option is that it hides dirt, smudges, and other blemishes extremely well. The dark color disguises any marks, making the phone look cleaner for longer compared to lighter color options. FROM £14 Per Month White iPhone 11 White is most likely the second-most popular iPhone color after black. It’s got the same sleek, sexy, and timeless feel as the black iPhone color option. However, one thing to keep in mind is this year’s white finish is a little duller and less glossy compared to previous white iPhones. It has a more muted, pale tone rather than a bright white. While some may prefer this subtler white aesthetic, do keep in mind dirt and other marks will be much more visible on the white model than on the black. The white iPhone requires more frequent cleaning to keep it looking pristine. FROM £14 Per Month Yellow iPhone 11 We’re a big fan of the yellow iPhone 11. That’s simply because yellow isn’t a color you find in most smartphones. It’s distinct, playful, and screams a unique vibe. But the yellow isn’t too glaringly bright. Rather, it’s a muted, pale yellow that is easier on the eyes. Of course, the downside is the light yellow iPhone 11 will likely show dirt, oil, and other stains much more easily compared to darker colors. You’ll need to clean this phone more often if you want to keep that cheerful yellow looking fresh. FROM £14 Per Month Purple iPhone 11 Purple is another unusual and fun color choice for a smartphone–but that’s why it looks so cool. The purple iPhone 11 isn’t a deep royal purple. Rather, it’s a soft pastel purple with muted, lighter tones. Given its mellow vibe, it really is a gender-neutral color option and looks great no matter who’s using it. However, as with other light colors, dirt marks will be easily visible on the pastel purple. Keep some wipes handy to keep this playful color clean. FROM £14 Per Month Green iPhone 11 A final rare color option is the green iPhone 11. You don’t see many smartphones in green – at least not in the soft, seafoam shade of the iPhone 11. As you can now probably guess, the green, yellow, and purple options all share lighter, more pastel tones. The green is a nice change from standard colors and gives off a youthful, lively vibe. However, its light shade means dirt, grease, and dust will show up plainly on the green iPhone. Frequent cleaning is a must if you want to rock this color. FROM £14 Per Month (Product)Red iPhone 11 The final color the iPhone 11 comes in is (Product)Red. This special edition partners with (RED), a charity that helps fight HIV/AIDS. As Apple notes, “100% of eligible proceeds from (PRODUCT)Red purchases go to the Global Fund to combat HIV/AIDS.” The vibrant red color helps raise awareness and funding for this important cause. Design-wise, the red iPhone is the boldest color option. It’s the very opposite of the muted pastel hues. People will definitely notice this bright, lively red phone. It makes a statement while supporting a good cause. FROM £14 Per Month

iPhone 11 Pro Colors / iPhone 11 Pro Max Colors

What colors does the iPhone 11 Pro come in? Unlike Apple’s colorful options for the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are only available in the following colors: midnight green, space gray, silver, and gold.

Why are there fewer color options with the iPhone 11 Pro? Apple hasn’t specified why this is the case. But if I were to speculate, I would say that it is because Apple sells fewer models of its Pro brand iPhones, so, in order to make production more efficient, it limits the number of available colors.

One of the biggest selling points of the iPhone XR, one of Apple’s most popular iPhone releases to date, was its color options. Apple took note of this and, since then, has made its entry-level iPhones – the iPhone 11 in this context – available in a range of colors. It also reduced the cost of the entry-level iPhone too, again, based on the success it had with the iPhone XR.

What is The Best iPhone 11 Color?

Color is one of the most subjective things in the world. Some people love loud and in-your-face colors, while plenty of other people prefer more subdued, minimalist color choices. Everybody is different, basically. And this goes doubly for iPhone users.

The popularity of the iPhone XR was mostly down to the fact that it was way cheaper than the iPhone X and iPhone XS. But another big draw for many users was that it was available in loads of colors, a move that was clearly popular enough that Apple kept it in place for the iPhone 11.

The best color for the iPhone 11, for most people, will be the one they like best. Me? I like red, so I tend to buy Product Red iPhones. But I have friends that ONLY ever buy Black iPhones because they’re easier to sell – black is far less divisive than Red or Pink or Orange, for instance.

And then you have to consider that you will probably be using a case anyway to protect your phone. If you use a case on your iPhone 11, the color of the phone doesn’t really matter that much because it will be completely covered by the case.

If you use a case, you’re probably best off with a plainer color, so when the time comes to sell the phone, you have more options. If you don’t use a case, go with whatever color floats your boat the most. As I said above, color is a personal preference – just like music and food. It’s good to be different, though, and with the iPhone 11’s extensive color options, you’re sure to find something that appeals to you.

And if you don’t, just go with the black model and get a case that has the color you want.

What Is The Most Popular iPhone 11 Color?

The best-selling iPhone 11 color is the black and white version. The red iPhone 11 is also very popular with consumers. According to customer surveys, yellow is the least popular iPhone 11 color, accounting for just 3.5% of the vote, while the red iPhone 11 secured 29.6%.

The color of your iPhone 11 does not affect the price of the phone, however, so it is purely down to which color option you like the most. Me personally, I’m a big fan of Apple’s Product RED phones. Not only because they look great, but also because when you buy one a portion of the money goes to AIDS charities.

Most Popular / Best Selling iPhone 11 Colors

Red Black White Green Purple Yellow

Colors Don’t Matter That Much If You Use A Case

One thing worth noting is because the iPhone 11 is an all-screen design, if you put your iPhone in a case, you won’t be able to see much of the color the phone has to offer. One way to get around this, however, is by choosing a clear case or a bumper-only case.

Both options are great to let those colors shine. And most people WILL use cases on their iPhone 11, so colors – while kind of important – isn’t something you want to lose too much sleep over, as once you put a case on your iPhone 11 you won’t be able to see it anyway.