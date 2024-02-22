25 Things Google Gemini Can Do For You Right Now

02/22/24 • 5 min read

Here’s a selection of useful things you can get Google Gemini to do for you right now. But is it better than ChatGPT? Let’s dig, look at the data, and find out…

Previously known as Google Bard, Gemini is Google’s answer to ChatGPT. It is a B2C LLM that can access the web, help with tasks, write emails, and a whole host of other stuff.

Gemini is free to use and, compared to ChatGPT, is significantly faster: the response time of Gemini feels around two to three times as fast as OpenAI’s ChatGPT – even its rapid ChatGPT 3 model.

If you haven’t used either AI platform, Gemini is a great place to start. You can use it as an assistant, a tool for research, or to quickly find information. And because Gemini is now bundled inside Android, more and more people will start using it.

Here’s a quick breakdown of 25 of the most useful things you can get Google Gemini to do for you right now – from writing code to translating text to creating legal documents for your business.

What Can Google Gemini Do? Here’s 25 Things To Get You Started Pin Creative Text Generation: Poems, code, scripts, musical pieces, emails, letters: Create various textual formats in different styles and languages.

Content in specific styles/tones: Craft text tailored to desired formality, genre, or audience. Information Processing & Analysis: Analyze text, code, audio, images, video: Understand diverse data types and extract insights.

Integrate with Google services: Access and process information from Gmail, Drive, Maps, etc.

Fact-check in real-time: Verify information accuracy across video, audio, and text. Personalized Assistance: Brainstorm ideas, solve problems: Support creative thinking and problem-solving endeavors.

Grammar & spelling check: Ensure error-free communication.

Research & summarize: Gather information and present it in concise summaries.

Contextual response generation: Adapt responses based on conversation history. Advanced Coding & Development: Code completion & bug identification: Assist with coding tasks and improve code quality.

Generate code from descriptions: Translate natural language instructions into functional code. Artistic & Musical Expression: Generate paintings, sculptures, 3D models: Create artistic outputs based on user prompts.

Compose music in various genres: Produce personalized musical pieces in different styles. Communication & Education: Translate multiple languages simultaneously: Bridge language barriers in real-time.

Sign language translation: Facilitate communication for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals.

Personalized educational materials: Create learning content tailored to individual needs. Professional email/letter composition: Draft emails and letters in appropriate styles.

Research project assistance: Find information, summarize findings, and generate citations.

Presentation creation: Generate slideshows with text, images, and narration.

Social media & marketing copywriting: Craft engaging content for specific audiences and goals. Health & Fitness: Personalized workout routines: Design exercise plans based on individual preferences and abilities.

Fitness technique feedback: Provide guidance on proper form and technique. Additional Features: Legal document generation: Create contracts and agreements with specified terms.

Scriptwriting for various media: Compose scripts for movies, TV shows, and podcasts.

Follow-up questions & multi-language translation: Enhance conversation flow and understanding.

Google Gemini vs. Bard vs ChatGPT – How They’re Different Powered by a massive training regimen tailored to Google’s specific needs, Gemini signifies the company’s bid to advance AI capabilities beyond current headlines dominated by Microsoft’s Bard and Anthropic’s ChatGPT. The details of Gemini’s training reveal Google’s laser focus on pushing AI benchmarks to new heights. Gemini was fed a dataset of text and code that likely far exceeds quantities used to train other publicly known models, immersing the system in more human knowledge and examples to learn from. Additionally, Google employed custom and proprietary training methods, including unique model architectures and optimization techniques designed to ace key benchmarks like the Massive Multitask Language Understanding evaluation.

Is Google Gemini Better Than ChatGPT? Pin This intensive bootcamp tuned Gemini to potentially outmatch other models in arenas like text generation, computer programming, and understanding complex information. Google claims its model already exceeds state-of-the-art performance on benchmarks intended to stress test a system’s ability to analyze and produce language. The areas where Gemini appears poised to surpass previous contenders include coding assignments, interpreting and answering questions based on lengthy texts, and writing coherent paragraphs and stories. Such capabilities could give Gemini an edge over Bard and ChatGPT in technical domains while also demonstrating stronger general language skills. However, Gemini’s areas of relative strength and weakness compared to its headline-grabbing predecessors remain cloudy for now. While Google plays up Gemini’s prowess on certain benchmarks, far less is publicly revealed about how it handles tasks like factual reasoning, dialogue, and creativity that chatbots like ChatGPT shine in. This makes direct comparisons challenging in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Gemini is Multimedia Magus – It Can Do Images, Video & Even Audio Pin One advantage Gemini does hold over both Bard and ChatGPT lies in its versatility to understand and generate information across different data types like text, images, and potentially even video and audio. Such multimodal dexterity could open new possibilities for AI to match different sources of information. As all three models continue rapid improvement trajectories, pinpointing a single “best” system is complicated. Each model has upside in different domains depending on factors like task specificity, safety, and capability breadth. Yet one conclusion is clear – with tech giants like Google now fully engaged, the race is on to push AI farther faster, and Gemini looks ready to take up the mantle.