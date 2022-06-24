Interested in tech? Got strong opinions? We’d love to have you join our team as a contributor…

If you’re looking to put your passion for tech into a paid position, good news – we’re hiring! You’ll be joining a group of industry veterans that have been covering the tech space for collectively over 30 years!

As part of the team, you’ll be tasked with covering all kinds of topics – from phone reviews to how-to guides to opinion pieces on the latest tech and trends. Experience isn’t essential, but good grammar and writing skills are, so please keep this in mind before filing your application.

What You’ll Be Doing

Covering news and current events – everything from new phone leaks to what’s going on in the industry as well as entertainment and culture-based stuff too.

Reviews of phones, laptops, wearables, headphones – basically lots of different types of products.

Writing plenty of long-form features on new trends, new products, and new ideas. You’ll also be doing plenty of tutorials and user guides on how to use and get the most from different types of tech, from phones and tablets to software, laptops, and consoles.

What You’ll Need

Good grammar and writing ability are an absolute must . You’ll be joining a fast-moving team, so you need to be able to hit the ground running. As I said before, experience isn’t essential but good writing skills are.

. You’ll be joining a fast-moving team, so you need to be able to hit the ground running. As I said before, experience isn’t essential but good writing skills are. You’ll need your own computer , the ability to work remotely – we don’t do offices, that’s so 2018 – and you must be a motivated self-starter. There’s plenty of scope for progression too; we’re always looking for more senior people, so if you fancy one day becoming an editor, this could be the opportunity you’ve been looking for.

, the ability to work remotely – we don’t do offices, that’s so 2018 – and you must be a motivated self-starter. There’s plenty of scope for progression too; we’re always looking for more senior people, so if you fancy one day becoming an editor, this could be the opportunity you’ve been looking for. You will also need a nice, big dollop of hustle. What do I mean by hustle? I mean you’ll need to be comfortable reaching out to companies, brands, and PR agencies for comment, as well as attending launch events and product demos in your locale.

Position Details

The position is a freelance position, so you’re not tied to working solely with us. Our entire team works remotely, so you will too. If you’ve been looking for a job whereby you can work from home and work your own hours, this could be the position you’ve been waiting for.

You will be asked to sign a very basic NDA in order to protect our IP and site security. Pay is extremely competitive and there is scope for raising up the ranks, earning more money, and having more influence in the business as it grows.

If you’re interested, please drop me a line – hello at knowyourmobile dot com – and tell me a little bit about yourself, where you’re based, and attach a 500 Op-Ed (opinion piece) on something tech-related that you feel strongly about. If your application cuts the mustard, we’ll be in touch.

If that all sounds like something you’d be interested in, drop me a line at hello at knowyourmobile dot com – you’ll need to write that out as a proper email address; I didn’t because it’d get picked up by bots and my email would be spammed to death!

