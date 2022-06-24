WE'RE HIRING

By Richard Goodwin •  Updated: 06/24/22
News

Interested in tech? Got strong opinions? We’d love to have you join our team as a contributor…

If you’re looking to put your passion for tech into a paid position, good news – we’re hiring! You’ll be joining a group of industry veterans that have been covering the tech space for collectively over 30 years!

As part of the team, you’ll be tasked with covering all kinds of topics – from phone reviews to how-to guides to opinion pieces on the latest tech and trends. Experience isn’t essential, but good grammar and writing skills are, so please keep this in mind before filing your application.

What You’ll Be Doing

What You’ll Need

Position Details

The position is a freelance position, so you’re not tied to working solely with us. Our entire team works remotely, so you will too. If you’ve been looking for a job whereby you can work from home and work your own hours, this could be the position you’ve been waiting for.

You will be asked to sign a very basic NDA in order to protect our IP and site security. Pay is extremely competitive and there is scope for raising up the ranks, earning more money, and having more influence in the business as it grows.

If you’re interested, please drop me a line – hello at knowyourmobile dot com – and tell me a little bit about yourself, where you’re based, and attach a 500 Op-Ed (opinion piece) on something tech-related that you feel strongly about. If your application cuts the mustard, we’ll be in touch.

If that all sounds like something you’d be interested in, drop me a line at hello at knowyourmobile dot com – you’ll need to write that out as a proper email address; I didn’t because it’d get picked up by bots and my email would be spammed to death!

Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

