Vivo Launches Two New Foldables: Vivo X Fold 2 & Vivo X Flip!

Vivo is back again with two new foldables, but only for China!

Vivo has launched two new foldables in the Chinese market, a sequel to the previous year’s Vivo X Fold and Vivo’s first clamshell foldable, Vivo X Flip.

These two foldables come with Zeiss branded cameras and use the tried and tested fold and flip form factors.

In this article, let us discuss everything about Vivo X Fold 2 & Vivo X Flip.

Vivo X Flip

Vivo X Flip is Vivo’s first attempt at a clamshell foldable, and it follows the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 phones and the Oppo Find N2 Flip clamshell foldables. It has an inner and outer cover display; the phone opens up to the size of a normal phone. The cover display is big and shows useful info when closed.

Vivo X Flip comes with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also supports HDR10+ certification. The cover display is a 3-inch AMOLED display with a 422 x 682 pixels resolution.

The phone is powered by the previous Snapdragon flagship SoC, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It is still one of the fastest chipsets on the Android side, even though there’s a newer chipset around. Coming to cameras, the phone comes with a dual camera on the back and a selfie shooter on the inner display as well. The primary camera is 50MP, while a 12MP ultra-wide camera is aiding it. The inner camera has a resolution of 32MP. Vivo X Flip also comes with Zeiss branding for its cameras.

The phone is backed up by a 4400mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging. It doesn’t come with wireless charging support.

Vivo X Fold 2

Vivo X Fold 2 follows the same formula Vivo used for its predecessor, the design has slightly changed, but the phone uses the same sized displays inside and out.

Vivo X Fold 2 has a leather finish on the back, and the camera array on the back looks like it’s taken from Vivo X90 Pro+, the company’s other flagship. The circular camera array hosts the triple cameras on the back, with the flash taking the place of the fourth hole. The phone comes with Zeiss branding prominently below the camera array as well.

Vivo X Fold 2 has a foldable 8.03-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2K and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is made of E6 material, an upgrade over E5 from its predecessor. The display can go up to 1800 nits of peak brightness. The outer display also has a resolution of 2K, but it is 6.53 inches. It also supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and has a peak brightness of 1600 nits. Both displays come with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certifications. The phone supports 3D ultrasound fingerprints on both the outer and inner screens.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the latest Snapdragon flagship SoC like all the recent flagships. Coming to the cameras, the phone has a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP 2X telephoto and a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 108˚ field of view. The phone has two selfie cameras, one on the outer screen and one on the inner screen; both have a resolution of 16MP.

Vivo X Fold 2 comes with a 4800mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging; it also supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

Vivo X Flip & Vivo X Fold 2: Pricing & Availability

Vivo’s new foldables are launched in China for now; Vivo hasn’t announced any plans for launching these phones in the European markets at this time.

Vivo X Flip starts at 5,999 yuan for the 12/256GB variant, which translates to EUR 792, 704 British Pounds and $952. Vivo X Fold 2, on the other hand, goes in China for 8,999 yuan for the 12/256GB variant, which translates to 1,188 Euros, 1,062 British Pounds and $1,428.