VIVO X Fold 2 Specs LEAK Ahead of “Imminent” Release Date

The VIVO X Fold 2 is tipped to be getting a release date very soon, here’s everything you need to know about the VIVO X Fold specs…

Foldable phones? They’re still pretty niche. Samsung currently dominates the market for foldable phones with its ongoing campaign to making folding smartphones mainstream.

Google is also said to be testing a foldable Pixel phone as well. But aside of Samsung, all the latest developments in the foldable phone market are coming from China. And the next big foldable phone to enter the fray will be the VIVO X Fold 2.

This isn’t VIVO’s first rodeo, as you can gather from the name of the phone, but what can we expect from the VIVO X Fold 2 in terms of specs and hardware?

Here’s everything that you need to know about the VIVO X Fold 2’s specs and hardware ahead of its official launch later on this year…

VIVO X Fold 2 Specs Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Main camera: 50-megapixel

Ultrawide camera: 12-megapixel

Telephoto camera: 12-megapixel

Selfie camera: 16-megapixel hole-punch camera

Battery capacity: 4,800mAh

Charging: 120W fast charging via USB-C port

Display: 8-inch folding panel with a 120Hz refresh rate

Fingerprint scanner: in-display

Additional camera: 16-megapixel

Color options: red, blue, or black.

The trio of cameras includes a main 50MP shooter that is borrowed from the vivo X90 – Sony IMX866 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, OIS and V2 ISP. The other two cameras are said to have 12MP Sony IMX663 sensors. The screen on the inside is expected to be Samsung E6 AMOLED with 1440p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate GSM

VIVO X Fold 2 Launch

VIVO confirmed that the VIVO X Fold 2 will launch at the Boao Forum for Asia event in April, so we don’t have long to wait before this new foldable phone is officially unveiled.

Save for a rough date for its launch, little else is known about how much the VIVO X Fold 2 will cost or whether it’ll be getting a release in the UK, Europe, and the United States.

Release Date Info

Quite a few of the more well known brands out of China, RealMe, OPPO, and VIVO, don’t tend to target the US with their phones, much to the dismay of many a phone user in the USA.

This means, if you’re based in America, chances are the VIVO X Fold 2 will not be available to buy via any official channels and/or carriers. You will be able to import the phone, of course, but then you run into the problem of finding a carrier that supports its bands.

And that, in and of itself, can be a massive headache.