VIVO Teams Up With ZEISS For X60 Camera Update

VIVO and ZEISS have announced a new partnership that’ll bring some pretty significant updates to the VIVO X60’s camera department

VIVO has been making a lot of friends these past few months, thanks to a slew of very impressive, aggressively priced mobile phones. And today, the company has announced a new partnership with ZEISS that’ll help bolster its camera tech, bringing it in line with Apple, Google, and Samsung.

VIVO will partner with ZEISS to bring advanced camera optics to its phones in 2020 and beyond. The first VIVO phone to feature ZEISS optics will the hotly anticipated VIVO X60 which is due later this year. ZEISS and VIVO also confirmed that a new R&D lab is being created to push the boundaries of what’s possible with mobile cameras and imaging tech.

The partnership will enable ZEISS imaging technology to be enjoyed by more consumers. Based on the synergy of optical expertise and new digital technologies, vivo and ZEISS intend to make the strategic collaboration a starting point to create new opportunities for mobile imaging, enable more creativity, so as to support the long-term and healthy development of the entire industry, said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President and CMO of vivo. The partnership between vivo and ZEISS is all about mobile imaging, said Joerg Schmitz, Head of ZEISS Consumer Products. The breadth of ZEISS’s decades-long expertise with optical technologies and imaging will enable vivo to enhance the imaging performance of its flagship smartphones.

A phone’s camera abilities are one of the biggest draws for consumers these days. This is why Apple, Samsung, and Google have invested billions in camera technology during the past several years. Not content to be viewed as an outlier, VIVO is now keen to get its name amongst the top phone brands when it comes to camera tech and overall performance.

Both parties will work together to facilitate mobile imaging focused on complementary capabilities. On the one hand, ZEISS’ optical technologies and expertise will significantly improve the optical performance of mobile imaging, taking mobile optical imaging of Vivo’s flagship smartphones to a new level.

On the other hand, Vivo, with 380 million users worldwide, has a strong understanding of consumer preferences in mobile imaging. With joint development and co-engineering of optical components with ZEISS, combined with Vivo’s integrated imaging capabilities, Vivo will provide consumers worldwide with a more appealing, easier-to-use, and more professional mobile photography experience.

The first VIVO phone to run the new ZEISS optics will be the VIVO X60. And I cannot wait to see what that phone turns out like!