Here’s all the current phone options available at GiffGaff, as of mid-2024 as well as things like customer reviews and things to you need to be aware of before committing to the network.

Popular Giffgaff Phones

Giffgaff’s phone selection includes a variety of phones from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, and Xiaomi.

It doesn’t stock everything like some of the larger UK networks but it does have most of the major releases covered – from popular budget options to mainline flagship phones.

Phones Sold By GiffGaff In 2024

Here’s a breakdown of all the current models (as of 2024) that you can buy from GiffGaff:

Phone Model Monthly Price Upfront Cost Price iPhone 15 £27.46 £20 £679 iPhone 15 Pro £36.42 £25 £899 iPhone 15 Pro Max £46.00 £25 £1,129 iPhone 15 Plus £32.25 £25 £799 iPhone 13 £19.96 £20 £499 iPhone 12 £17.88 £20 £449 iPhone SE £14.96 £20 £379 iPhone 14 £24.13 £20 £599 iPhone 14 Plus £28.30 £20 £699 iPhone 14 Pro £40.59 £25 £999 iPhone 14 Pro Max £56.42 £25 £1,379 iPhone 11 £17.88 £20 £449 Google Pixel 8a £19.96 £20 £499 Google Pixel 7a £15.80 £20 £399 Google Pixel 8 £19.96 £20 £499 Google Pixel 8 Pro £28.30 £20 £699 Google Pixel Fold £53.09 £25 £1,299 Samsung Galaxy S24 £37.25 £25 £919 Samsung Galaxy S24+ £46.00 £25 £1,129 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra £54.75 £25 £1,339 Samsung Galaxy A35 5G £14.13 £10 £349 Samsung Galaxy A55 5G £18.30 £20 £459 Samsung Galaxy A25 5G £9.96 £10 £249 Samsung Galaxy A05s £4.96 £10 £129 Samsung Galaxy A15 4G £6.63 £10 £169 Samsung Galaxy A15 5G £7.88 £10 £199 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE £24.13 £20 £599 Samsung Galaxy S23 5G £30.17 £25 £749 Sony Xperia 10 V £11.63 £10 £289 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 £47.67 £25 £1,169 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 £76.00 £25 £1,849 Samsung Galaxy A34 5G £11.21 £10 £279 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G £14.55 £10 £359 Doro 8100 £6.63 £10 £169 Motorola moto g13 N/A N/A N/A Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G £52.67 £25 £1,289 Google Pixel 7 Pro £34.34 £25 £849 Nokia 2660 Flip N/A N/A N/A Xiaomi Redmi A2 N/A N/A N/A Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G £11.21 £10 £279 Nokia C12 N/A N/A N/A Nokia 105 4G N/A N/A N/A Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G £5.80 £10 £149 Motorola moto g53 5G N/A N/A N/A

Which GiffGaff Phone Should You Get?

Top High-End Giffgaff Phones

For those seeking premium features and performance, Giffgaff offers high-end smartphones such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

These cutting-edge devices boast advanced cameras, powerful processors, and stunning displays, making them ideal for tech enthusiasts and power users.

As of right now, if you want the best overall performance and camera tech, Apple and Samsung’s current flagship models would be the ones to go for.

They are pricey, of course, but that’s always been the case with flagship phones – if you want the best, you gotta pay a premium.

My advice? 99.9% of users will be fine with the base model iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24. If you’re a content creator or have a passion for photography, you’ll get a lot of value from the Ultra and Pro Max variants, though.

As always: only go for what you can afford, don’t over leverage yourself on things like monthly phone bills when you don’t need to.

Best Mid-Range Giffgaff Smartphone Options

Giffgaff’s mid-range smartphone lineup strikes the perfect balance between features and affordability.

Models like the iPhone 14 and Google Pixel 8 offer impressive specifications and capabilities without the premium cost.

But they’re still the best part of £800, so if you want to cut that figure in half and get much the same performance and capabilities, what’re your options in 2024?

My advice? Go with the Pixel 8a – right now, it is the best mid-ranger on the market bar none.

These devices are well-suited for most users who want a reliable, feature-rich smartphone at a more accessible price point.

Budget-Friendly Giffgaff Mobile Phones

For cost-conscious consumers, Giffgaff provides a selection of budget-friendly smartphones that don’t skimp on quality.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G and Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G are excellent examples of affordable devices that offer modern features and reliable performance.

These phones are perfect for students, seniors, or anyone looking to save money on their mobile device purchase. And activating a GiffGaff SIM is super simple too.

Giffgaff Refurbished Phone Deals

Giffgaff sells refurbished phones too. They’re cheaper – by quite a margin – and they undergo thorough inspection, testing, and restoration to ensure they function like new.

Refurbished isn’t the same as “used”, whereby you buy a phone from someone on a social marketplace like eBay or Facebook Marketplace. With a refurb phone, the phone itself is checked, vetted, and restored so it looks and functions as good as new.

I buy refurbished tech all the time; my AirPods Pro were refurbished and my M1 MacBook. They’re still running fine and were 40% cheaper than buying new.

Opting for a refurbished phone from Giffgaff is an eco-friendly choice that can help you save money while still enjoying a high-quality mobile device.

Is GiffGaff Any Good?

GiffGaff is a popular choice with plenty of UK peeps. But as always, in order to get a proper overview of the quality of its services, we need to crunch some data, look at lots and lots of reviews.

We analyzed hundreds of GiffGaff reviews from TrustPilot. Here’s a breakdown of the general sentiment of GiffGaff’s customers:

The Good… Positive Trends No Contracts: Many customers appreciate the flexibility of not being tied to a contract.

Example: “Giffgaff don’t tie you into a contract and yet you have all the benefits…” – Miss Coe Good Value for Money: Giffgaff’s pricing is frequently mentioned as being very reasonable.

Example: “Just a sensible tariff in this hard economical climate” – Bob Burton Customizable Plans: The ability to tailor monthly plans to individual needs is a significant plus.

Example: “Tariff is tailored to your requirements and is very reasonably priced.” – Jenny Barker Community and Support: Giffgaff’s community-based support system and responsive customer service are highly appreciated.

Example: “Ask community helpers has been so helpful too.” – Janette Wilson Payback and Rewards: Customers value the rewards for bringing friends on board and the payback system.

Example: “Payback is good.” – Janette Wilson Automatic Top-Ups: The convenience of automatic recurring top-ups is highlighted positively.

The Not So Good… Negative Trends Negative Trends Network Coverage Issues: Some users report poor network coverage, especially outside major urban areas or abroad.

Example: “Intermittent network signal in Turkey, Bulgaria and Greece…” – B Leow Spam and Unwanted Messages: Several users have complained about receiving unwanted emails and SMS messages.

Example: “GiffGaff’s sales must be falling. They have now started sending unsolicited emails (SPAM).” – TA Customer Service Problems: Issues with customer service, particularly around complex issues like warranties and technical support, are noted.

Example: “Very poor customer service… It was very stressful trying to get them to this stage.” – Ben Brooks Activation and Payment Issues: Problems with activation processes and payment methods, particularly with vouchers, have been mentioned.

Example: “I couldn’t even activate it, I had a voucher but still needed to put bank details in?” – Kay F Lack of Features (Wi-Fi Calling): Some customers are disappointed by the lack of certain features like Wi-Fi calling.

Bottom Line?

If you want to buy your phone outright or get a refurbished smartphone, GiffGaff is an excellent option. The main reason why is that its phones come unlocked – unlike a lot of other UK networks.

The second reason is that GiffGaff will let you finance your purchase, and if you need a data plan to go with it, GiffGaff has some of the best data plans on the UK market right now.

And because GiffGaff is O2-powered, you’re never going to have to worry about slow data speeds and bad coverage – 99% of the UK is covered for high-speed mobile data. And 5G is included at no extra cost.