Trivia Royale NAILS 2 Million Downloads in Just 10 Days

Trivia Royale is now the #1 most popular app inside the App Store, after scoring 2 million downloads in just 10 days…

It’s rare when an app launches and gets immediate success, but that is exactly what’s happened with Trivia Royale, currently the #1 most popular app inside the App Store.

Created by independent developer Teatime Games, Trivia Royale, as the name suggests, is all about using your general knowledge to beat players from around the world. Each game starts with 1000 players and is then whittled down to a select few players before a victor is crowned.

Trivia Royale Features:

Compete against 1000 other players in the world’s biggest trivia tournament

Battle Royale meets Trivia in a race to be top of the quiz mountain

Reign supreme & win to become a Royale & gain access to the exclusive ‘Royale Lounge’

Hundreds & thousands of questions answers, and more added daily across multiple topics

Create your unique avatar, personalize it in millions of ways for the ultimate expression

Innovative ‘Game Face’ face-tracking technology brings your avatar fully to life

Game Face – What is It?

Depending on where you sit on the notion of having your face scanned in real-time, you’ll either love or hate Trivia Royale’s “Game Face” feature which works by scanning a player’s face and then using the facial scan to load expressions onto a personalized avatar.

Sounds pretty crazy, right? You can see how the game works in practice in the video below which showcases everything you need to know about Trivia Royale, how it works, and how you play it.

Fancy pitting your general knowledge against 1000 other players from around the world? Download the game today, and see if you’ve got what it takes.