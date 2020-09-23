Three’s New 4G Home Broadband is WELL CHEAP…

Working from home? No problem – Three’s new 4G broadband offers will get you home office up and running for less than the cost of a takeaway a month…

4G broadband is a thing. It’s also pretty useful too, as you don’t need any modems or wires. All you need is a 4G internet box and you’re good to go.

Following further lockdown measures in the UK, Three has now confirmed new pricing for its 4G home broadband. Part of a week-long flash-sale, UK punters can now save £168 on 4G home broadband.

Three 4G Broadband Deals

Three’s new 4G broadband deal will get you 100% unlimited data and downloads for as little as £15 per month (it used to be £22). If you sign up today, Three is offering free next day delivery on all orders.

The offer is running until September 30, so if you want in on the action you’ll need to act soon – you have just over a week to access these savings.

4G Broadband Benefits?

No install required; Three’s 4G broadband is plug n’ play, meaning you get the box, turn it on, and, BOOM, your house has 4G broadband. You can connect up to 64 devices in your home No wires, no need for a phone line

“With more people demanding connectivity without the need to be tethered to a landline or fixed connection, Three has unveiled its biggest broadband offer in a one-week flash sale,” said Three in a press release.

It added: “For only £15 per month (originally £22 per month) and no upfront costs on a 24-month contract, Three’s 4G broadband is perfect for unlimited streaming and home working – with a massive saving of £168.”

T&Cs – The Small Print

Offer available from 23/09/20, until 23:59 on 30/09/20 on a 24-month contract for 4G Home Broadband. Open to new Three customers only.

Next day delivery available for orders placed before 4 pm.

You’ll need to make sure Three’s 4G has coverage in your area too; you can do that here.