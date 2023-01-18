The New Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Spec Leak Reveals It All!

The specifications of all three smartphones in the Galaxy S23 series have leaked, confirming the previously rumored 200MP camera and more. Here’s everything you need to know!

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is launching in two weeks, but the phones bare it all in the latest leaks. The official marketing images of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23, and Galaxy S23+ were leaked earlier this week. Now, more details of the smartphones have leaked, including detailed specifications of all the phones from the Galaxy S23 series.

This leak comes from WinFuture.de, a German publication that also leaked the previous Samsung Galaxy S23 series official image leak.

In this article, let us talk in detail about all the leaked specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. We will not be discussing the design of these phones in detail; we have already covered it in previous articles:

Now, let’s dive right into the leak!

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy 23 Ultra comes to the market without much changes in terms of design. It practically looks the same as its predecessor. Let’s talk about what’s actually changing.

Let’s start with the display. The latest Ultra smartphone from Samsung has almost the same display as the previous Ultra. A 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 3080×1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a center punch hole for the selfie camera and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The refresh rate is variable, and unlike S22 Ultra, it can go down to the lowest of 1Hz. There is also support for pressure-sensitive Stylus in this phone.

Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in all markets. The smartphone will have two RAM options: 8 GB and 12 GB, and the internal storage variants vary from 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB. The actual variants available would vary according to markets.

Samsung recently unveiled the primary camera to be used in S23 Ultra, the new 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor. It comes with an aperture of f/1.7 and has support for OIS. Samsung hasn’t upgraded the secondary cameras; it still has one ultra-wide camera and two telephoto lenses.

The ultra-wide camera is one with a 12MP sensor which has a field of view of 120°. One of the two 10MP telephoto cameras has a zooming of 2X, which also supports OIS. The other is a periscope. camera with a zoom range of 10X, it can go upto 100X with digital zoom, which Samsung calls Space Zoom. It also supports OIS. The front camera has now been changed to a 12MP one; S22 Ultra had a 40MP selfie camera. But it supports autofocus like its predecessor.

Coming to the video capture capabilities, S23 Ultra will be able to record 8K videos at 30 fps and 4K videos at 60 fps.

The battery remains unchanged at 5,000mAh, supporting the same 45W fast charging. There is support for wireless charging of 10W, and it also supports reverse wireless charging of 4.5W.

S23 Ultra will come with Samsung OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13. It will also support stereo speakers and comes with IP68 water resistance.

Technical specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Software Google Android 13 with Samsung One UI 5.1 Chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 4nm Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3080 x 1440 pixels, Infinity-O Edge display, 1-120 Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, HDR10+, 500 PPI RAM 8/12 GB RAM Memory 256/512GB/1TB Main camera Quad camera: 200 MP (main camera, 85°, f/1.7, 23mm, OIS);12 MP (ultra-wide, 120°, f/2.2, 13mm);10 MP (telephoto lens, 36°, f/2.4, 69mm, OIS);10 MP (telephoto lens, 11°, f/4.9, 230mm, OIS, 10x opt. Zoom, 100x Space Zoom) Front Camera 12 MP (f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, HDR10+) Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, UWB Connections Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, NFC, Wi-Fi 6e Mobile 2G (GPRS/EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G Satellites GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Colors Black, Cream, Green, and Purple Metrics 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm Weight 233 grams Further Waterproof to IP68, Dual SIM (2x Nano + E-SIM), GPS, Face Detection, 2 Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wireless PowerShare, DeX, Kids Mode, Data Security: KNOX, ODE, EAS, MDM, VPN Accumulator 5000 mAh, 45 watts fast charging, 10 watts wireless Available from 01.02.2023

Specifications table and leak courtesy of WinFuture.de.

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have also been leaked separately by @dohyun854 on Twitter:

Samsung Galaxy S23 & Galaxy S23+

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are almost the same in terms of specifications; the only difference is in display and battery sizes.

Starting with the displays, Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, while the Samsung Galaxy S23+ comes with a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Both displays come with variable refresh rates, but unlike S23 Ultra, it can go from 48Hz to 120Hz. These two phones also come with the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and have support for HDR10+.

Like the Ultra, Galaxy S23 and S23+ are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in all markets. Both the phones will come with a single RAM option, 8 GB. S23 will be available in 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage variants, while S23+ will be available in 256 GB and 512 GB.

There are hardly any changes in cameras compared to S22 & S22+. Both the phones have the same camera setup, one with a primary camera of 50MP with an aperture of f/1.8 and OIS support. There’s a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a field of view of 12MP and a 10MP telephoto lens with an optical zoom of 3X in both phones as secondaries. The front camera on both phones has been upgraded from 10MP to 12MP. Like Ultra, they also support autofocus on the selfie camera.

Like S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23, and Galaxy S23+ support 8K video recording at 30fps. It also supports 4K video recording, but the frame rate can go upto 60fps. The front camera tops out at 4K 60fps recording.

Samsung Galaxy S23 gets an upgraded battery, a 3900mAh one. In contrast, the battery remains unchanged at S23+ at 4700mAh. S23 can only be charged at a maximum wattage of 25W, while S23+ can go up to 45W like S23 Ultra. Both phones support 10W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

Both phones, like S23 Ultra, come with Samsung OneUI 5.1, based on Android 13.

Technical specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+

Model S23 S23+ Software Google Android 13 with Samsung One UI 5.1 Google Android 13 with Samsung One UI 5.1 Chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 4nm Display 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 pixels, Infinity-O display, 48 – 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, HDR10+, 425 PPI 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 pixels, Infinity-O display, 48 – 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, HDR10+, 393 PPI RAM 8 GB 8 GB Memory 128/256 GB 256/512 GB Main camera Triple camera: 50 MP (main camera, 85°, f/1.8, 23mm, OIS, dual pixel);12 MP (ultra-wide-angle lens, 120°, f/2.2, 13mm);10 MP (telephoto lens, 36°, f/2.4, 69mm, 3x opt. Zoom) Triple camera: 50 MP (main camera, 85°, f/1.8, 23mm, OIS, dual pixel);12 MP (ultra-wide-angle lens, 120°, f/2.2, 13mm);10 MP (telephoto lens, 36°, f/2.4, 69mm, 3x opt. Zoom) Front Camera 12 MP (f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, HDR10+) 12 MP (f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, HDR10+) Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, In-Display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, UWB (UWB Plus Only) Accelerometer, Barometer, In-Display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, UWB (UWB Plus Only) Connections Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, NFC, Wi-Fi 6e Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, NFC, Wi-Fi 6e Mobile 2G (GPRS/EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G 2G (GPRS/EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G Satellites GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Colors Black, Cotton, Green, Violet Black, Cotton, Green, Violet Metrics 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6 mm Weight 167 grams 195 grams Further Waterproof to IP68, Dual SIM (2x Nano + eSIM), GPS, Face Recognition, 2 Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wireless PowerShare, DeX, Kids Mode, Data Security: KNOX, ODE, EAS, MDM, VPN Waterproof to IP68, Dual SIM (2x Nano + eSIM), GPS, Face Recognition, 2 Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wireless PowerShare, DeX, Kids Mode, Data Security: KNOX, ODE, EAS, MDM, VPN Accumulator 3900 mAh, 25 watts fast charging, 10 watts wireless 4700 mAh, 45 watts fast charging, 10 watts wireless Available from 01.02.2023 from 01.02.2023

Specifications table and leak courtesy of WinFuture.de.

