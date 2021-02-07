Everybody thought the iPhone 12 Mini would be a raging success, so why is Apple cancelling production of the phone in Q2 2021?

A small iPhone that runs the latest A14 CPU, packs in a dual-lens camera, 5G, and an OLED display sounds like the perfect iPhone, right?

On paper, and in theory, it was and is – don’t ALL iPhone users secretly want a small iPhone? Isn’t this why the OG iPhone SE was so popular?

Yes, but things have a habit of changing. And even Apple’s long-standing “small phone loyalists” are not immune, it seems.

Prior to the launch of the iPhone 12 range, most rightly assumed the iPhone 12 Mini would be one of the most popular iPhone 12 models in 2020 and 2021.

But as it turns out, the exact opposite has happened. iPhone 12 Mini sales have been weak, both domestically in the US and overseas, while sales of the larger iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max, helped massively by increased adoption in China, have picked up significantly.

iPhone 12 Mini Production Stopping In Q2 2021

According to both analysts and supply side sources, Apple will cease production of the iPhone 12 Mini in Q2 2021, a first for the company which usually produces all of the models in its range for at least 12 months.

From Q2 onward, Apple will instead focus on production of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro models. It will still sell the iPhone 12 Mini, but it will not commit to making any more which, technically speaking, makes the iPhone 12 Mini a limited edition release.

If Apple stops making it in Q2, once supply is gone, there will be no more iPhone 12 Mini models available. And that makes the iPhone 12 Mini a limited press, if you will.

As always, Apple has NOT commented on any of these claims and likely won’t. Apple doesn’t talk to the press unless it has something to brag about or sell. And in this context, it looks like, for once, Apple has completely misread the market.

Which, I guess, is forgivable because myself and pretty much everybody else I know felt the iPhone 12 Mini would be a sure-fire hit.

This obviously hasn’t happened, and Apple has been forced to act accordingly.

More news as we get it…