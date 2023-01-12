The First “Official” Samsung Galaxy S23 Images Have Leaked!

The leaked images reveal no camera bump and four colors. Here’s everything you need to know about the leak.

Samsung Galaxy S23 leaked in its full glory weeks before its official launch at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones were leaked before, but those leaks and rumors weren’t official, but this new leak is claimed to be the official marketing renders. This leak came from Roland Quandt, a renowned leaker, who has been correct most of the time about leaks like this.

Coming to the leaked images, the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be coming with minimal changes compared to its predecessor. The significant difference we can see is the removal of the camera bump.

The cameras on the back now look like the last Ultra phone, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The current design language of the S series came with the introduction of the Galaxy S21 series. The camera bump that encases the sides has been a staple of the Galaxy S series flagship ever since OnePlus copied it for its OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 11. In India, we also saw a cheaper imitation of the phone with the Micromax In Note 2. Now it seems that all that unique design is going away entirely with the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra came with a different camera array, one without a camera bump, just the camera lens protruding out. With this change in Samsung Galaxy S23, it seems like Samsung is bringing the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design language to the whole Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

The leaked marketing material indicates that the phone will be available in 4 colors: Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Mystic Lilac, and Cotton Flower.

Galaxy S Series Now Looks Like Its Budget Phones

Take a look at these new Samsung budget smartphones:

These aren’t Samsung Galaxy S23; the first is Samsung Galaxy A04s, the second is Samsung Galaxy A14, and the third is Samsung Galaxy M13.

Comparing the new Samsung Galaxy S23 leak to these smartphones makes it evident that Samsung is going for a new design language for all its smartphones. It started with Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra; now it will take over the entire lineup; all the Samsung phones would look the same, just like the old times.

All is not bad; these phones might look similar, but the budget phones have a plastic back and a plastic frame, which makes them feel very budget and basic. Samsung Galaxy S23 series would feel more premium with its glass back and metal frame like its predecessor.

What To Expect From Samsung Galaxy S23?

This Samsung Galaxy S23 leak revealed that Samsung isn’t going to bring any significant changes in terms of design other than the camera bump. For Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, it was reported that the display could remain more or less the same because of budget constraints. It could be the same with Samsung Galaxy S23, as it might also not get an updated display.

Coming to the specifications, the S23 would come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in all the markets. We’re yet to be sure about the camera specifications of the phone. The S23 Ultra is supposed to come with a 200MP primary camera, but as usual, S23 wouldn’t be coming with the same camera.

To know more about the smartphone, we now have to wait for the official reveal of the smartphone on February 1. The Galaxy S23 series is already up for pre-order on Samsung’s website worldwide.

