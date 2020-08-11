Ten Years of Xiaomi Celebrated w/ Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Release

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Release

The release of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and other new products by the Xiaomi brand is expected today, August 11.

An image of the front panel of the upcoming flagship smartphone Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, will be presented in honour of the 10th anniversary of Xiaomi by the head of the company.

Here’s what we know so far:

Camera Specification

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra has shown its “face” and it can be seen that the front camera is cut into the upper left corner of the display. This is a new design to smartphones, traditionally the front-facing camera is in the top middle.

Ross Young, founder of research companies Display Supply Chain Consultants and DisplaySearch said that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra will be the world’s first commercial smartphone to feature a sub-screen front camera. The image below disproves this rumour: you can see that the front camera is cut into the upper left corner of the display.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is equipped with a periscope camera with 120x zoom. That beats the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with its 100x zoom. The rear camera is still a quad camera.

The focal length is confirmed to be 12-120mm, the same as an ultra-wide-angle camera and a telecamera with at least 4x optical zoom. It is not yet known if the 108MP Samsung sensor will be used again.

Confirmed Specification

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra has a 6.67″ curved AMOLED display. The display will have a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is very similar to the Xiaomi Mi 10. However, a look at the back should be enough to identify the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is a top tier smartphone. It will use Snapdragon 865 (Plus), 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 memory, stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint sensor and 8K support. Also, there is dual GPS, the latest Bluetooth, NFC and a USB-C port, but there is no confirmation of a headphone connection.

Design

So far Xiaomi has only mentioned two colour choices: black and white. The white version is likely to be a ceramic back with a transparent back on the black version, similar to the Mi 8 Explorer Edition.

Battery

At 4,500mAh, the battery is probably just as big as the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro but slightly smaller than the Xiaomi Mi 10. One of the selling points of the phone is going to be a 100W Quick Charge. This will charge the battery in around 20 minutes.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Release Date

We cannot yet say when the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra will appear in Europe but we know it will be an expensive handset, with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro already starting around £1000.

Since the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (£1300) and the Huawei P40 Pro Plus (£1350) are direct competitors, the Mi 10 Ultra will definitely cost over £1000.