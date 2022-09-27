Squid Game Season 3 & “Spin-Off” Movie In The Works, Apparently…

After the raging success of Squid Game, reports suggest there are plans for a third season and, if that wasn’t enough, a spin-off Squid Game movie as well…

Squid Game is currently the most popular TV show on Netflix of all time, beating The Crown, Better Call Saul, Stranger Things, and literally every other piece of original Netflix programming ever produced. To date, season one of Squid Game has amassed some 1.65 billion hours of streaming time.

To put that figure into context, Stranger Things, arguably one of the biggest TV shows ever made, only managed to amass 1,35 billion hours. And that show is now in its fourth season – Squid Game managed to beat it with just one season. Impressive stuff, to be sure.

As most of you will now know, Squid Game season 2’s release date, while not 100% confirmed, is expected to happen within the next 12 months. But, as reports suggest, season 2 of Squid Game will not be the show’s last outing on Netflix. Given the show’s massive popularity, this should not come as a surprise to anyone…

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date

According to multiple sources, including the creator of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, there have been talks at Netflix about a third season of the hit show and also a spin-off movie. Apparently, Hwang Dong-hyuk pitched the third season when talks were underway concerning season 2 of Squid Game, and Netflix was said to be very eager to continue their partnership.

Nothing is currently known about season three of Squid Game, save for the fact that Hwang Dong-hyuk told reporters in Korea that it was possible and a decision from Netflix would be coming shortly. Netflix execs likely bit his hand off – Squid Game is Netflix’s current biggest potential franchising option. In addition to this, Hwang Dong-hyuk is also linked with a spin-off movie set in the Squid Game universe.

Will There Be A Squid Game Movie?

The TV show version of Squid Game is, of course, the main focus of Hwang Dong-hyuk right now. Getting season 2 of Squid Game edited and complete and ready for streaming will be his number one priority right now. But once the show is wrapped, he can then turn his attention to season 3 of Squid Game and, of course, the spin-off movie.

Because of the success of the show, Hwang Dong-hyuk will have amassed a huge team of talented writers that understand his vision, the overall plot of the show, and the arcs of the characters. This will, theoretically, afford Hwang Dong-hyuk the luxury of working on future storylines for the franchise, including the Squid Game movie.

We know literally nothing about the Squid Game movie, nor when or if it will be released. The Squid Game movie will, of course, be contingent on the success of Season 2 and Season 3 of Squid Game. If the show manages to continue the momentum set by season one, a third season and a film are almost certain. But what could the Squid Game film possibly be about?

Squid Game Movie Plot – What Could It Be About?

The obvious choice for the plot for the Squid Game movie would be a genesis film about how the games got started, the people and forces behind it, and how they came to the decision to hold the games in the first place. We could learn about the characters that came up with the idea for Squid Game, their motivations, and their backstories.

Alternatively, it could do something completely different like focus on a brand new string of games. Again, I’m just spit-balling here. We don’t even know what is going to happen in season 2 of Squid Game, let alone whether or not there’ll be a third season. Basically, a lot of stuff has to happen before a Squid Game movie ever gets greenlit by Netflix.

Does it even need a movie? I think most fans of popular TV shows, given the choice, would rather have a new season of a show than a movie. But given the cost of making a modern TV show versus a film, concluding the Squid Game saga with a movie could be a cost-effective way of finishing the franchise’s wider story. Unless it goes the prequel route. If it does that we could have a Better Call Saul situation on our hands.

Either way, whatever happens, I think it is fairly safe to assume that Squid Game in one form or another will be one of the biggest TV shows for at least the next 10 years or so. And with Netflix’s current issues, it needs all the help it can get in this regard, so expect LOTS more Squid Game escapades in the coming years…

