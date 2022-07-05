Squid Game is one of Netflix’s hottest shows, generating hundreds of millions of streams shortly after its release. But when is Squid Game season 2 getting a release date? Let’s find out…

Netflix has plenty of big-name TV shows on its books. You have Better Call Saul, for instance, and Ozark. But one of the most successful Netflix Originals ever was Squid Game. And while Squid Game had a bumpy start to life – everybody, including Netflix, initially passed on it – the series has now gone on to become one of Netflix’s hottest properties.

The first season of Squid Game has now concluded, so the obvious question on millions of people’s lips was: when is the second season of Squid Game happening? And, more specifically, is there going to be a second season of Squid Game – Netflix does have a habit of canceling very popular shows, after all. The good news is there will be a second season of Squid Game.

Squid Game Season 2 Release Date

Netflix has confirmed there will be a second season of Squid Game. During an earnings call, the show was highlighted as one of its incoming gems – something that’ll help bolster the streaming platform’s falling subscriber base. Netflix then confirmed season two of Squid Game via a Tweet with the caption Red light… GREENLIGHT!

When will Squid Game season two come out? Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of Squid Game, is now in the process of working on scripts for the second season. They will then need to shoot and edit the entire series, a process that takes quite a bit of time – even with Netflix funding. Dong-hyuk estimates that Squid Game season two will get a release date towards the back end of 2023 or early 2024 at the earliest.

Why so long? Netflix generally has no idea how well a new show will be received when it is launched on its platform. The first season of a show, therefore, acts as a test for whether or not there will be more seasons. If a show gets lots of eyeballs on it and attracts new subscribers, another season is commissioned. But it is the gap between a show launching and the data being collected that creates these huge gaps between season one and season two.

Squid Game was a success early on, so the creators and producers were likely given the green light for Squid Game season two early on. But this still doesn’t get around the fact that to produce a new show, you need scripts, storylines, thousands of hours of shooting footage, editing, and special FX, and this ALL takes time. And that is why we likely won’t be seeing season two of Squid Game until 2024.

Where Can I Watch Squid Game?

Squid Game is a Netflix original IP so in order to watch it, you will need a Netflix account. If you want to watch Squid Game season 2, you will also need a Netflix account – Squid Game is exclusive to Netflix. Neither Amazon nor Apple nor Disney will get licensing rights to Squid Game. Netflix keeps its top-earning shows locked down inside its platform in order to increase its global subscriber base which, at the time of writing, isn’t growing as fast as Netflix would like.

If you don’t have a smart TV, you can get Netflix up and running on your TV using any of the following streaming devices (most easily connect to your TV via HDMI, effectively turning your non-Smart TV into a bonafide Smart TV, complete with access to apps like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video.

How Many Episodes Will Squid Game Season Two Have?

Unless the show’s creators decide to do something different, Squid Game season two should have exactly the same amount of episodes as season one – nine episodes covering six “games”. Of course, the success of season one might see the show expanded with more episodes and more games. We won’t know until the second series lands on Netflix in 2023/24.

Squid Game Reviews – What The Critics Said…

Squid Games was popular with Netflix users but it was also a big hit with critics too, as you can see below:

Squid Game is effective at pulling you in. By the middle of the first episode, viewers are plunged into a world that’s as repulsive as it is gripping, complete with masked villains and hapless antiheroes … BuzzFeed News

“Squid Game” is deservedly one of the hottest shows of the year, and it highlights the good streaming can do in regards to breaking down cultural barriers and exposing viewers to masterworks from across the world they would otherwise not have access to. InReview Online

Its messages hit like a sledgehammer to the head, yet this vibrant, vicious series holds a surprisingly big heart at its core. A winning blend of spectacle and sentiment. Empire Magazine

Compulsively watchable although, in the end, his dark dystopian story is lightened by transforming his protagonist into yet another hero. Forget it, Jake. It’s Netflix. Letras Libres

The Squid Game is a wonderfully crafted suspenseful show that keeps you on the edge of your seat. But as the episodes move forward, the over dramatic elements take center stage and the whole thing loses steam scene after scene. Hoy Sale Cine

