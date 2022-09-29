Squid Game Season 2 Coming In Two Parts – Here’s Why

The new season of Squid Game, Netflix’s biggest show ever, could be split into two parts, reports suggest…

What’s the easiest way to ensure that new subscribers stick around? Take your biggest show, in this context, Squid Game, hype a new season, season two, and then when it gets released do it in two parts, spacing them out by a couple of months.

Netflix has done this in the past with shows like Better Call Saul and, of course, Stranger Things. The third season of You is also expected to get the same treatment when it arrives later this year. But why does Netflix do this? The first and most obvious reason is that it keeps subscribers locked in for longer, especially if they only subscribed to watch a particular show – like Squid Game.

Squid Game Season 2 Coming In Two Parts?

The second reason is that it allows Netflix to release new content early. With Squid Game, the demand for a new season is huge. But rather than having to edit EVERYTHING and get it ready for steaming, if the show’s production crew only had to work on the first half, it could get things done quicker.

Of course, this is mere speculation at the moment. Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed that it will do this – the rumor started via a podcast. Netflix does have form in this department, so I guess it all depends on whether or not Squid Game season 2’s post-production and editing are going to plan.

By airing the first half first, Netflix could bank itself a ton of new subscribers, release season 2 of Squid Game earlier than expected, and the show’s production crew would still have plenty of time to edit down the final part of the second season. In this respect, it’s a win/win for Netflix, its subscribers, and Squid Game’s production crew.

When Is Squid Game Season 2 Coming Out?

Again, Netflix hasn’t made any official comments about exact dates. But the company has confirmed that Squid Game season 2 will get a release date inside 2023 – most likely early 2023 as well. The show is currently Netflix’s all-time most popular series, logging a ridiculous 1.65 billion hours of streaming time around the world. It beat Stranger Things, Better Call Saul, Lucifer, and even The Crown.

And because of the success of Squid Game’s first season, Netflix is now exploring the possibilities of a third season and also a spin-off movie too. Given the scope of the universe created inside the first season, and all of its mystery, there are a ton of storylines to be mined. The show could run for five or six seasons without losing steam.

As for the Squid Game movie, this is just a rumor at present. But it appears that Netflix is keen on doing for Squid Game what it did with Breaking Bad, meaning prequels and movies. And if that does turn out to be the case, it’d make perfect sense. Netflix needs a new mega-franchise, something to fend off Disney with its myriad franchises, so fingers crossed Hwang Dong-Hyuk can maintain the quality of its first season.

