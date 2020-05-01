Spark Amp Delivery Times? An Update From Positive Grid

I pre-ordered the Spark Amp back at the start of April; my unit will not arrive until June, however – and that kinda sucks…

If you pre-ordered Positive Grid’s Spark Amp, like me, chances are you’re chomping at the bit about FINALLY getting your hands on the practice amp.

However, the recent global pandemic, combined with the popularity of the unit, has coalesced to create the perfect storm (from a logistical perspective) for the company.

Global lock-downs, limited shipping, and limitations on the movement of those in the workforce have delayed production and this, in turn, means those that pre-ordered the Spark Amp will have to wait longer until they receive their unit.

Case in point: I ordered mine in April, near the beginning of the month, and I got an update from Positive Grid last week informing me that my unit would not ship until June. Previously, it was expected to arrive between April 27 and May 7.

Here’s an official statement from Positive Grid on the current shipping situation for Spark Amp pre-orders:

“Our factory is running non-stop, producing thousands of Spark amps. Despite worldwide shipping delays, we have worked to optimize the transportation of Spark units to get them to you as fast as possible. The challenge we face now is the delay caused by backlogged customs agencies around the world.” It added: “We now estimate that Last Chance Special supporters will begin receiving their Spark amps in mid-June. While we wish we could fulfil all the orders right now, we’re working our hardest to expedite the process for you.”

What is The Spark Amp?

Positive Amp’s Spark Amp, if you’re into guitars, is something of a game-changer. The 40W practice amp connects to your phone or tablet and allows you to access thousands of different guitar tones – from classic tube amps to custom setups used by famous guitarists like James Hetfield and Tom Morello.

It’s basically a smart guitar amp that runs on the company’s amazing BIAS software, whereby users can pretty much build professional-sounding guitar tones using just software – it’s basically a cheaper version of the insanely awesome but massively expensive Kemper Pro.

If you’re interested in learning more about this amazing practice amp, and you really should if you play guitar or bass, then check out my post about why I pre-ordered the Spark Amp as soon as it became available.

Or, you can just check out Positive Grid’s official website for more information about this amazing practice amp.